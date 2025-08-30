Dundee United ace will never forget huge Steven Pressley call ahead of Dens Park reunion

Dundee United ace Craig Sibbald will always owe a debt of gratitude to Dark Blues head coach Steven Pressley.

However, that will do nothing to dampen his desire to claim a statement victory at Dens Park on Sunday.

Sibbald had only just turned 16 when Pressley opted to pitch him into senior action for Falkirk.

Climbing from the bench in a 2-1 Challenge Cup win at Brechin City in July 2011, he would later describe the moment as “a dream come true”.

It was no empty gesture.

Sibbald went on to play 35 times that season, was named Division One young player of the month for September and helped the Bairns lift the 2011/12 Challenge Cup.

Already a Victory Shield participant with Scotland U/16s, Sibbald would later enjoy a trial period with Manchester United and cement himself as a mainstay at the Falkirk Stadium.

And he owes much of that early progress to the manager willing to take a punt on his precocious talent.

Show of faith

“When you are a young guy, you need that manager who is willing to give you an opportunity and show faith,” said the United midfielder.

“He was the man who gave me that chance, and I’ve not looked back since.

“I’m just glad and grateful he did.

“He was massive for me. He gave me my debut when I was 16 and I learned a lot from him – he taught me so much about the positional side of the game and working on my defending.

“Even things like building my fitness, because I was such a young boy – I picked up a lot about being a proper professional.

“I’ve got to thank him for that, and I’ve got nothing but respect for him.

He smiled: “I actually haven’t spoken to him in years – so it’ll be good to see him again!”

Halting Dee derby run

Now an experienced campaigner at the age of 30 – more than 400 senior games under his belt – Sibbald is mature enough to put sentiment to one side.

Despite his regard for the man in the opposition dugout, Sibbald is acutely aware of the importance of grabbing United’s first Premiership win of the season and stopping Dundee from making it three derby day triumphs in a row.

“We want to put the last couple of results against Dundee right and get the league campaign up and running properly,” continued the former Livingston man.

“The aim is to get those first three points on the board. That’ll be massive for Sunday.

“It’s a brilliant game to look forward to. You feel the edge when you’re playing in it.

“It’s loud as anything and the sort of game that you want to be involved in, so I’m excited for it.

“But you’ve also got to be composed and not get sucked into it too much.

“You need to play your own game, work as a team and try and get the victory.

“We all know the importance of this game and how much it means to the fans and the city. We’ll be ready to go.”

Reset and reflect

United have benefitted from a fortnight without a game after Aberdeen utilised their right to postpone the matchday three fixture between the sides to aid their Europa League qualification bid.

Following a gruelling, packed start to the campaign – with three domestic games combined with continental exertions against UNA Strassen and Rapid Vienna – that break was welcome for Jim Goodwin and his group.

The time was used to rest AND reflect on the good and bad of those opening weeks.

“The break at the weekend has allowed us to recover from that really busy period – it was a wee bit like a reset,” added Sibbald.

“It gave us time to reflect on the past games and see what we can do better. A fresh start. It was good to look back at what we’ve done and take the good bits – but also learn from the bad bits.

“We asked what we can do better to stop teams scoring against us. We’ve gone through meetings and worked with the gaffer to see what we can do to improve that. Even offensively, what can we do better?

“You’re always trying to improve and you’re always trying to learn, so that’s what we’ve been doing the last week or so.

“We are raring to go.”