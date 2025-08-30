Dundee United ace will never forget huge Steven Pressley call ahead of Dens Park reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United ace will never forget huge Steven Pressley call ahead of Dens Park reunion

Craig Sibbald will be reunited with the man who gave him a professional debut.

Steven Pressley, left, and Craig Sibbald together at Falkirk
Steven Pressley, left, and Craig Sibbald together at Falkirk. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United ace Craig Sibbald will always owe a debt of gratitude to Dark Blues head coach Steven Pressley.

However, that will do nothing to dampen his desire to claim a statement victory at Dens Park on Sunday.

Sibbald had only just turned 16 when Pressley opted to pitch him into senior action for Falkirk.

Climbing from the bench in a 2-1 Challenge Cup win at Brechin City in July 2011, he would later describe the moment as “a dream come true”.

It was no empty gesture.

Sibbald went on to play 35 times that season, was named Division One young player of the month for September and helped the Bairns lift the 2011/12 Challenge Cup.

Craig Sibbald with his first ever player of the month award, aged 16 years and four months
Sibbald with his first-ever player of the month award, aged 16 years and four months. Image: SNS

Already a Victory Shield participant with Scotland U/16s, Sibbald would later enjoy a trial period with Manchester United and cement himself as a mainstay at the Falkirk Stadium.

And he owes much of that early progress to the manager willing to take a punt on his precocious talent.

Show of faith

“When you are a young guy, you need that manager who is willing to give you an opportunity and show faith,” said the United midfielder.

“He was the man who gave me that chance, and I’ve not looked back since.

“I’m just glad and grateful he did.

“He was massive for me. He gave me my debut when I was 16 and I learned a lot from him – he taught me so much about the positional side of the game and working on my defending.

Craig Sibbald in action for Scotland in the Victory Shield, six months after turning 15
Sibbald in action for Scotland in the Victory Shield, six months after turning 15. Image: SNS

“Even things like building my fitness, because I was such a young boy – I picked up a lot about being a proper professional.

“I’ve got to thank him for that, and I’ve got nothing but respect for him.

He smiled: “I actually haven’t spoken to him in years – so it’ll be good to see him again!”

Halting Dee derby run

Now an experienced campaigner at the age of 30 – more than 400 senior games under his belt – Sibbald is mature enough to put sentiment to one side.

Despite his regard for the man in the opposition dugout, Sibbald is acutely aware of the importance of grabbing United’s first Premiership win of the season and stopping Dundee from making it three derby day triumphs in a row.

Craig Sibbald was nothing short of magnificent for Dundee United.
Sibbald, now a stalwart of this United side. Image: SNS

“We want to put the last couple of results against Dundee right and get the league campaign up and running properly,” continued the former Livingston man.

“The aim is to get those first three points on the board. That’ll be massive for Sunday.

“It’s a brilliant game to look forward to. You feel the edge when you’re playing in it.

“It’s loud as anything and the sort of game that you want to be involved in, so I’m excited for it.

“But you’ve also got to be composed and not get sucked into it too much.

“You need to play your own game, work as a team and try and get the victory.

“We all know the importance of this game and how much it means to the fans and the city. We’ll be ready to go.”

Reset and reflect

United have benefitted from a fortnight without a game after Aberdeen utilised their right to postpone the matchday three fixture between the sides to aid their Europa League qualification bid.

Following a gruelling, packed start to the campaign – with three domestic games combined with continental exertions against UNA Strassen and Rapid Vienna – that break was welcome for Jim Goodwin and his group.

The time was used to rest AND reflect on the good and bad of those opening weeks.

The news is a blow for Sibbald and United
Sibbald insists United are refreshed and ready after a gruelling start to the campaign. Image: SNS

“The break at the weekend has allowed us to recover from that really busy period – it was a wee bit like a reset,” added Sibbald.

“It gave us time to reflect on the past games and see what we can do better. A fresh start. It was good to look back at what we’ve done and take the good bits – but also learn from the bad bits.

“We asked what we can do better to stop teams scoring against us. We’ve gone through meetings and worked with the gaffer to see what we can do to improve that. Even offensively, what can we do better?

“You’re always trying to improve and you’re always trying to learn, so that’s what we’ve been doing the last week or so.

“We are raring to go.”

More from Dundee United

Simon Murray
How Dundee and Simon Murray are chasing derby history at Dens on Sunday
Jim Goodwin is content with United's summer business
Dundee United's transfer window finale: What to expect as deadline day nears
Ferry in Dundee United training
Jim Goodwin addresses Will Ferry transfer KO as he vows Dundee United won't sell…
The last meeting between the sides at Dens ended 1-0 to the Dark Blues
Dundee vs Dundee United: What the stats say ahead of derby day
4
Nikolaj Moller at Tannadice.
Dalby and Miovski parallel has Jim Goodwin convinced Dundee United have unearthed gem in…
Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie
Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline kids earn Scotland call as ex-St Johnstone youth star…
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
Jim Goodwin 'surprised' by Dundee United striker's international omission
Max Watters limps away
Dundee United's injury curse: EVERY Tannadice ace currently sidelined – and when they are…
7
Kai Fotheringham in his new surroundings. Image: PPA.
Simo Valakari reveals Kai Fotheringham position plan after ‘all in’ Dundee United to St…
Jim Goodwin's rebuild has begun
Zac Sapsford NOT ruled out of derby as Dundee United boss reveals Max Watters’…

Conversation