Jim Goodwin on ‘huge gamble’ that paid derby dividends for Dundee United in Dens Park stroll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on ‘huge gamble’ that paid derby dividends for Dundee United in Dens Park stroll

United cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the home of their arch rivals.

By Alan Temple
Ivan Dolcek wheels away in celebration as dejected Dees look on.
Dolcek wheels away in celebration as dejected Dees look on. Image: SNS

Victorious Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin admits he took a “huge gamble” by pitching derby goal hero Zac Sapsford into action against Dundee.

Sapsford, 23, suffered ankle ligament damage against Rapid Vienna on August 14 following a clumsy lunge by towering centre-back Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao.

But little more than a fortnight later, Goodwin named the livewire Australian in United’s starting 11 – and he was rewarded by a fine opening goal, with Sapsford showing super movement and finishing to convert a Luca Stephenson cross.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers frontman showed no sign of his recent injury woes during a typically all-action display, while Ivan Dolcek made the game safe with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Zac Sapsford celebrates in front of the away fans.
Sapsford celebrates in front of the home fans. Image; SNS

“Starting Zac was a huge gamble because he only trained on Saturday,” revealed Goodwin. “He took a really heavy knock in the Rapid Vienna game and hadn’t trained since.

“But he’s such a strong character and these are the type of games he came to Scotland to play in. There was no way he was going to be anything but fit, as far as he was concerned. However, he was only 70%, to be honest.

“Zac’s a terrific character and has enjoyed a great start to his Dundee United career. The fans love him, they love his energy and the way he never gives defenders a minute. And his goal contributions – scoring and assists – have been exceptional.”

Deserved

While United didn’t hit the heights of which they are capable – particularly in flashes in the Rapid Vienna tie – their half-time lead was deserved after completely controlling the first period.

Aside from Sapsford’s opener, Dolcek saw a couple of goal-bound drives blocked and rippled the side-netting following a slick through-ball from Stephenson.

Timid Dundee carried zero attacking threat aside from Simon Murray forcing a save from Yevhenii Kucherenko; one that proved moot due to play being brought back for a foul on Bert Esselink.

Jim Goodwin was delighted by what he saw on derby day
Goodwin was delighted by what he saw on derby day. Image: SNS

The contest failed to truly ignite after the break but, from a United perspective, never needed to. While the Tangerines avoided doing anything daft, the Dee never looked like scoring.

A final xG of 0.11 was damning for the hosts.

Kucherenko did have cause to dirty his gloves, parrying a wayward Imari Samuels cross to safety and easily fielding an Ethan Hamilton drive from distance.

And United made the game safe with 78 minutes on the clock when Will Ferry’s booming long throw fell kindly to Dolcek, whose first-time finish from inside the box was technically superb and unerring. Game over.

Dundee United's Ivan Dolcek now has four goals in eight games
Ivan Dolcek now has four goals in eight games. Image: SNS

Only a fine save by Jon McCracken stopped Dario Nammo from piling the pain onto the meek Dark Blues.

Goodwin: We controlled the game

Goodwin added: “All in all, it was a terrific display. We have been on the wrong end of the result in the last couple of derby fixtures – so it was important to make sure we sent the fans up the road happy today.

“That was the message we gave to the players; ensure the supporters go into their work on Monday with the bragging rights.

“And I felt we really controlled the game.”

More from Dundee United

Happy fans looking forward to the derby match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as fans turn out in force for Dundee derby
Simon Murray
Dundee star Simon Murray has derby 'celebrations in mind' after Adebayor-inspired moment at Tannadice
3
Steven Pressley, left, and Craig Sibbald together at Falkirk
Dundee United ace will never forget huge Steven Pressley call ahead of Dens Park…
Simon Murray
How Dundee and Simon Murray are chasing derby history at Dens on Sunday
Jim Goodwin is content with United's summer business
Dundee United's transfer window finale: What to expect as deadline day nears
Ferry in Dundee United training
Jim Goodwin addresses Will Ferry transfer KO as he vows Dundee United won't sell…
The last meeting between the sides at Dens ended 1-0 to the Dark Blues
Dundee vs Dundee United: What the stats say ahead of derby day
6
Nikolaj Moller at Tannadice.
Dalby and Miovski parallel has Jim Goodwin convinced Dundee United have unearthed gem in…
Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie
Dundee, Dundee United and Dunfermline kids earn Scotland call as ex-St Johnstone youth star…
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
Jim Goodwin 'surprised' by Dundee United striker's international omission

Conversation