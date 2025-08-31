Jim Goodwin on ‘huge gamble’ that paid derby dividends for Dundee United in Dens Park stroll

Victorious Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin admits he took a “huge gamble” by pitching derby goal hero Zac Sapsford into action against Dundee.

Sapsford, 23, suffered ankle ligament damage against Rapid Vienna on August 14 following a clumsy lunge by towering centre-back Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao.

But little more than a fortnight later, Goodwin named the livewire Australian in United’s starting 11 – and he was rewarded by a fine opening goal, with Sapsford showing super movement and finishing to convert a Luca Stephenson cross.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers frontman showed no sign of his recent injury woes during a typically all-action display, while Ivan Dolcek made the game safe with 12 minutes left on the clock.

“Starting Zac was a huge gamble because he only trained on Saturday,” revealed Goodwin. “He took a really heavy knock in the Rapid Vienna game and hadn’t trained since.

“But he’s such a strong character and these are the type of games he came to Scotland to play in. There was no way he was going to be anything but fit, as far as he was concerned. However, he was only 70%, to be honest.

“Zac’s a terrific character and has enjoyed a great start to his Dundee United career. The fans love him, they love his energy and the way he never gives defenders a minute. And his goal contributions – scoring and assists – have been exceptional.”

Deserved

While United didn’t hit the heights of which they are capable – particularly in flashes in the Rapid Vienna tie – their half-time lead was deserved after completely controlling the first period.

Aside from Sapsford’s opener, Dolcek saw a couple of goal-bound drives blocked and rippled the side-netting following a slick through-ball from Stephenson.

Timid Dundee carried zero attacking threat aside from Simon Murray forcing a save from Yevhenii Kucherenko; one that proved moot due to play being brought back for a foul on Bert Esselink.

The contest failed to truly ignite after the break but, from a United perspective, never needed to. While the Tangerines avoided doing anything daft, the Dee never looked like scoring.

A final xG of 0.11 was damning for the hosts.

Kucherenko did have cause to dirty his gloves, parrying a wayward Imari Samuels cross to safety and easily fielding an Ethan Hamilton drive from distance.

And United made the game safe with 78 minutes on the clock when Will Ferry’s booming long throw fell kindly to Dolcek, whose first-time finish from inside the box was technically superb and unerring. Game over.

Only a fine save by Jon McCracken stopped Dario Nammo from piling the pain onto the meek Dark Blues.

Goodwin: We controlled the game

Goodwin added: “All in all, it was a terrific display. We have been on the wrong end of the result in the last couple of derby fixtures – so it was important to make sure we sent the fans up the road happy today.

“That was the message we gave to the players; ensure the supporters go into their work on Monday with the bragging rights.

“And I felt we really controlled the game.”