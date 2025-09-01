Jim Goodwin expects quiet Dundee United deadline day: ‘The money’s gone!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin expects quiet Dundee United deadline day: ‘The money’s gone!’

Goodwin is delighted by the business done by the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin has hailed United's work in the transfer market
Jim Goodwin has hailed United's work in the transfer market. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United are unlikely to add to their 14 summer signings on transfer deadline day.

The Tangerines boss hailed the “excellent” business done by the Tannadice outfit, effectively rebuilding their entire squad in the space of three hectic months.

United are understood to be monitoring a couple of targets ahead of the window slamming shut at 11pm, in case the opportunity to bring another one does present itself.

But Goodwin has been candid in acknowledging that his budget is gone.

Any additional incoming would need to be offset by a departure; most likely Richard Odada, who has potential suitors in Europe and the US.

However, the most likely outcome is that Dundee United enjoy a quiet deadline day, with Goodwin content with the work done by himself, head of recruitment Ross Goodwin and CEO Luigi Capuano.

Zac Sapsford celebrates after scoring.
Zac Sapsford is one of 14 summer arrivals at Dundee United. Image: SNS

“Do I expect any more business? There might be a couple of young players out on loan, depending on the injury situation,” said Goodwin.

“Luca Stephenson took a heavy one on his knee against Dundee. Vicko Sevelj felt a bit of tightness, so we’ll assess them before making decisions (regarding outgoing loans) on Monday.

“But in terms of incomings – the money’s gone!”

Goodwin: Dundee United recruitment has been ‘excellent’

Zac Sapsford and Ivan Dolcek were derby heroes and already boast seven United goals between them, while Luca Stephenson is a known quantity.

Yevhenii Kucherenko, Iurie Iovu, Bert Esselink and Krisztian Keresztes are already defensive mainstays, with Max Watters showing his proficiency in front of goal prior to a hamstring injury.

Panutche Camara is a ball-winning machine.

Amar Fatah and Dario Nammo are seeking to build back from early fitness setbacks, while Julius Eskesen and Nikolaj Moller are just in the door.

Isaac Pappoe, through no fault of his own – suffering a serious knee injury against Rapid Vienna – is the only player who seems destined not to make his mark in the coming weeks and months.

The hit rate looks heartening.

Dundee United's Ivan Dolcek celebrates after scoring against rivals Dundee.
Dolcek has been a revelation. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“The board have been hugely supportive, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done,” beamed Goodwin.

“The recruitment has been excellent.

“I think when we get everyone back fit we’ll have a really strong, competitive squad to challenge for the top six.”

