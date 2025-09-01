Jim Goodwin expects quiet Dundee United deadline day: ‘The money’s gone!’

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United are unlikely to add to their 14 summer signings on transfer deadline day.

The Tangerines boss hailed the “excellent” business done by the Tannadice outfit, effectively rebuilding their entire squad in the space of three hectic months.

United are understood to be monitoring a couple of targets ahead of the window slamming shut at 11pm, in case the opportunity to bring another one does present itself.

But Goodwin has been candid in acknowledging that his budget is gone.

Any additional incoming would need to be offset by a departure; most likely Richard Odada, who has potential suitors in Europe and the US.

However, the most likely outcome is that Dundee United enjoy a quiet deadline day, with Goodwin content with the work done by himself, head of recruitment Ross Goodwin and CEO Luigi Capuano.

“Do I expect any more business? There might be a couple of young players out on loan, depending on the injury situation,” said Goodwin.

“Luca Stephenson took a heavy one on his knee against Dundee. Vicko Sevelj felt a bit of tightness, so we’ll assess them before making decisions (regarding outgoing loans) on Monday.

“But in terms of incomings – the money’s gone!”

Goodwin: Dundee United recruitment has been ‘excellent’

Zac Sapsford and Ivan Dolcek were derby heroes and already boast seven United goals between them, while Luca Stephenson is a known quantity.

Yevhenii Kucherenko, Iurie Iovu, Bert Esselink and Krisztian Keresztes are already defensive mainstays, with Max Watters showing his proficiency in front of goal prior to a hamstring injury.

Panutche Camara is a ball-winning machine.

Amar Fatah and Dario Nammo are seeking to build back from early fitness setbacks, while Julius Eskesen and Nikolaj Moller are just in the door.

Isaac Pappoe, through no fault of his own – suffering a serious knee injury against Rapid Vienna – is the only player who seems destined not to make his mark in the coming weeks and months.

The hit rate looks heartening.

“The board have been hugely supportive, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done,” beamed Goodwin.

“The recruitment has been excellent.

“I think when we get everyone back fit we’ll have a really strong, competitive squad to challenge for the top six.”