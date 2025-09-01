4 Dundee United talking points: Zac Sapsford’s stunning derby record in focus and the Terrors’ unsung hero at Dens

Dundee United cruised to a 2-0 victory on derby day as tame Dundee failed to lay a glove on their city rivals.

Zap Sapsford opened the scoring with 13 minutes on the clock, setting the tone for a composed, comfortable triumph for the Tangerines.

Ivan Dolcek, a constant menace drifting in from the right flank, made the game safe by slamming home his fourth goal in eight appearances since arriving on loan from Dunajská Streda.

Although partly culpable for Sapford’s effort, only a couple of fine stops from Dee keeper Jon McCracken stopped Dolcek and Dario Nammo from making the scoreline more emphatic.

Courier Sport was at Dens Park to analyse the action.

A fortnight well used in most comfortable derby since 6-2

Sunday’s Dundee derby was a case study on the importance of time on the training ground.

The Tangerines’ whirlwind European adventure, allied with the domestic ball coming out, brought some magic moments and unforgettable away days.

However, it also shone a light on some deficiencies; areas in which a completely rebuilt squad needed some uninterrupted time on the grass to cultivate understanding and organisation – most notably, in defending set pieces.

To that end, it is clear that Jim Goodwin used the fortnight without a fixture to outstanding effect.

United were defensively faultless at Dens Park.

They dealt superbly with a barrage of long throws by Ryan Astley (the Dee have plenty of big boys attacking those) and comfortably handled every corner and free kick pumped into the box, albeit Dundee’s delivery all afternoon was dire.

The Dark Blues were barely given a sniff from open play, too.

With the game locked down and completely controlled by the visitors, it was up to United’s men in the final third to make the difference and Sapsford and Dolcek proved to be a cut above anyone else in the final third.

The scoreline may have only read 2-0 but this was United’s most dominant derby win since smashing Dundee 6-2 in 2019, and the outcome flattered Steven Pressley’s side.

Zac Sapsford: Rolling the dice

Goodwin described the decision to field Sapsford as a “huge gamble”.

But one suspects the United boss was always going to roll that dice.

After all, it seems like Sapsford was made for derby days.

Sapsford completed ONE full contact training session (even then, you can almost guarantee his teammates were keeping clear of his ankle) prior to lining up against the Dark Blues on Sunday.

Just 17 days had passed since his ankle bent at a 90-degree angle under the weight of Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao’s clumsy challenge, causing ligament damage and ending his evening against Rapid Vienna. His recovery was astonishing.

And he made his customary impact when city rivals collide.

Having crossed the divide from Sydney FC to Western Sydney Wanderers as a youngster, Sapsford went on to bag FIVE derby goals in six games against the Sky Blues. His cult hero status with the Wanderers’ fans was well earned.

His sharp near post finish at Dens Park takes his derby record – now spanning the globe – to six goals in seven. Sapsford has also rippled the net against UNA Strassen and Rapid Vienna in Europe.

Clearly a man for the big occasion, there’s every chance Sapsford will be at Tannadice for a good time rather than a long time – there are big things ahead for United’s No.9 – but he is already proving to be a talismanic figure for the Tangerines.

Camara fuels United dominance

Sapsford will rightly hog the headlines after his astonishing recovery and crucial goal.

Given sources at Tannadice say he is still chasing full sharpness, Dolcek could be a real Scottish Premiership revelation this term.

Luca Stephenson was magnificent down the right flank, dominating Imari Samuels, constantly overlapping Dolcek and teeing up Sapsford’s opener.

However, Panutche Camara was the unsung hero; the dynamo who fired the Tangerines’ engine room.

Goodwin’s preferred 3-4-3 tactic asks a hell of a lot from his two central midfielders. They both require peerless fitness, athleticism and a combative streak. All the while, being able to look after the ball in possession.

And Camara is crucial to that.

The Guinea-Bissau international simply never stops running; those galloping strides gobbling up the ground.

Against Dundee, Camara won possession 12 times – DOUBLE any of his United teammates and four more than his closest challenger in Dark Blue, Luke Graham.

Only Vicko Sevelj made more passes than his tally of 61, with Camara’s accuracy of 91.3% the best of any player who started the match. He dominated, then controlled, the game.

Craig Sibbald can consider himself exceptionally unlucky to have missed out on derby day following a splendid start to the season, but one suspects Camara is indispensable in this shape.

At that point, it’s a tough choice between Vicko Sevelj and Sibbald.

The ex-Falkirk and Livingston man will still be a pivotal player for the Tangerines over the course of the campaign.

Flipping the narrative

In the social media age, narrative holds power.

Sometimes it supersedes reality.

Just like, at various points in his tenure, barbs like “he doesn’t win the big games” or “he doesn’t win Premiership post-split games” became accepted by some snipers, the criticism could have become “Goodwin’s derby record isn’t good enough”.

It was important – for United and their manager – to put that talk to bed.

And, after successive defeats against the Dee last term, the Tangerines did that in style; they were the more mature, organised, composed side at Dens Park and showed the only flashes of quality in the contest.

Rather than lamenting another poor result against Dundee, United can toast their unbeaten league record at Dens Park extending to four matches – three wins and a draw – which is the best run since 2000.

A far more heartening story to tell for the Arabs.