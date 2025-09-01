4 Dundee United talking points: Zac Sapsford’s stunning derby record in focus and the Terrors’ unsung hero at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Zac Sapsford’s stunning derby record in focus and the Terrors’ unsung hero at Dens

Courier Sport analyses the action after the Tangerines strolled to victory against Dundee.

Panutche Camara, right, and Yevhenni Kucherenko lap up the celebrations.
Panutche Camara, right, and Yevhenni Kucherenko lap up the celebrations. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United cruised to a 2-0 victory on derby day as tame Dundee failed to lay a glove on their city rivals.

Zap Sapsford opened the scoring with 13 minutes on the clock, setting the tone for a composed, comfortable triumph for the Tangerines.

Ivan Dolcek, a constant menace drifting in from the right flank, made the game safe by slamming home his fourth goal in eight appearances since arriving on loan from Dunajská Streda.

Although partly culpable for Sapford’s effort, only a couple of fine stops from Dee keeper Jon McCracken stopped Dolcek and Dario Nammo from making the scoreline more emphatic.

The Dundee United fans enjoyed a memorable day out at Dens.
The United fans enjoyed a memorable day out at Dens. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was at Dens Park to analyse the action.

A fortnight well used in most comfortable derby since 6-2

Sunday’s Dundee derby was a case study on the importance of time on the training ground.

The Tangerines’ whirlwind European adventure, allied with the domestic ball coming out, brought some magic moments and unforgettable away days.

However, it also shone a light on some deficiencies; areas in which a completely rebuilt squad needed some uninterrupted time on the grass to cultivate understanding and organisation – most notably, in defending set pieces.

To that end, it is clear that Jim Goodwin used the fortnight without a fixture to outstanding effect.

United were defensively faultless at Dens Park.

They dealt superbly with a barrage of long throws by Ryan Astley (the Dee have plenty of big boys attacking those) and comfortably handled every corner and free kick pumped into the box, albeit Dundee’s delivery all afternoon was dire.

The Dark Blues were barely given a sniff from open play, too.

The training ground graft from Goodwin and his group was evident against the Dee.
The training ground graft from Goodwin and his group was evident against the Dee. Image: SNS

With the game locked down and completely controlled by the visitors, it was up to United’s men in the final third to make the difference and Sapsford and Dolcek proved to be a cut above anyone else in the final third.

The scoreline may have only read 2-0 but this was United’s most dominant derby win since smashing Dundee 6-2 in 2019, and the outcome flattered Steven Pressley’s side.

Zac Sapsford: Rolling the dice

Goodwin described the decision to field Sapsford as a “huge gamble”.

But one suspects the United boss was always going to roll that dice.

After all, it seems like Sapsford was made for derby days.

Sapsford completed ONE full contact training session (even then, you can almost guarantee his teammates were keeping clear of his ankle) prior to lining up against the Dark Blues on Sunday.

Just 17 days had passed since his ankle bent at a 90-degree angle under the weight of Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao’s clumsy challenge, causing ligament damage and ending his evening against Rapid Vienna. His recovery was astonishing.

Derby specialist: the outstanding Zac Sapsford
Derby specialist: the outstanding Zac Sapsford. Image: SNS

And he made his customary impact when city rivals collide.

Having crossed the divide from Sydney FC to Western Sydney Wanderers as a youngster, Sapsford went on to bag FIVE derby goals in six games against the Sky Blues. His cult hero status with the Wanderers’ fans was well earned.

His sharp near post finish at Dens Park takes his derby record – now spanning the globe – to six goals in seven. Sapsford has also rippled the net against UNA Strassen and Rapid Vienna in Europe.

Clearly a man for the big occasion, there’s every chance Sapsford will be at Tannadice for a good time rather than a long time – there are big things ahead for United’s No.9 – but he is already proving to be a talismanic figure for the Tangerines.

Camara fuels United dominance

Sapsford will rightly hog the headlines after his astonishing recovery and crucial goal.

Given sources at Tannadice say he is still chasing full sharpness, Dolcek could be a real Scottish Premiership revelation this term.

Luca Stephenson was magnificent down the right flank, dominating Imari Samuels, constantly overlapping Dolcek and teeing up Sapsford’s opener.

However, Panutche Camara was the unsung hero; the dynamo who fired the Tangerines’ engine room.

Panutche Camara during a United photocall.
Pautche Camara has been a hit since arriving. Image: Dundee United Football Club.

Goodwin’s preferred 3-4-3 tactic asks a hell of a lot from his two central midfielders. They both require peerless fitness, athleticism and a combative streak. All the while, being able to look after the ball in possession.

And Camara is crucial to that.

The Guinea-Bissau international simply never stops running; those galloping strides gobbling up the ground.

Against Dundee, Camara won possession 12 times – DOUBLE any of his United teammates and four more than his closest challenger in Dark Blue, Luke Graham.

Only Vicko Sevelj made more passes than his tally of 61, with Camara’s accuracy of 91.3% the best of any player who started the match. He dominated, then controlled, the game.

Craig Sibbald can consider himself exceptionally unlucky to have missed out on derby day following a splendid start to the season, but one suspects Camara is indispensable in this shape.

Panutche Camara, right, gets stuck in against the ineffectual Yan Dhanda
Camara, right, gets stuck in against the ineffectual Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

At that point, it’s a tough choice between Vicko Sevelj and Sibbald.

The ex-Falkirk and Livingston man will still be a pivotal player for the Tangerines over the course of the campaign.

Flipping the narrative

In the social media age, narrative holds power.

Sometimes it supersedes reality.

Just like, at various points in his tenure, barbs like “he doesn’t win the big games” or “he doesn’t win Premiership post-split games” became accepted by some snipers, the criticism could have become “Goodwin’s derby record isn’t good enough”.

It was important – for United and their manager – to put that talk to bed.

Ivan Dolcek makes it 2-0 with an unerring finish.
Ivan Dolcek makes it 2-0 with an unerring finish. Image: SNS

And, after successive defeats against the Dee last term, the Tangerines did that in style; they were the more mature, organised, composed side at Dens Park and showed the only flashes of quality in the contest.

Rather than lamenting another poor result against Dundee, United can toast their unbeaten league record at Dens Park extending to four matches – three wins and a draw – which is the best run since 2000.

A far more heartening story to tell for the Arabs.

