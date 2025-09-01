EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hold talks over permanent Ivan Dolcek deal

Dundee United have held talks with a view to making Ivan Dolcek’s loan move permanent.

Dolcek, 25, has enjoyed a sensational start to his United career, bagging four goals in eight appearances – including a splendid strike in Sunday’s 2-0 derby victory over Dundee.

United included an option to buy in the Croatian’s season-long loan deal from Dunajská Streda, affording the Tangerines the chance to snap up the player at any point during the campaign.

And such has been Dolcek’s start to life at Tannadice, United chiefs are keen to tie the player down to a long-term contract in THIS window.

Although Dunajská Streda are mandated to accept United’s previously agreed fee – five figures plus add-ons – Dolcek is not obliged to accept any contract tabled by the Tangerines.

However, it is understood that the former Hajduk Split and Slaven Belupo ace is loving life at Tannadice, appreciative of the regular first-team action and could be keen to pursue the security of a longer-term contract.

Nevertheless, sources have confirmed that an agreement is yet to be struck and it is feasible that the 11pm transfer deadline will come and go without a deal being done.

If that proves to be the case, United are calm about the situation and look to complete the move further down the line.