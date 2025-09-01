EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hold talks over permanent Ivan Dolcek deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hold talks over permanent Ivan Dolcek deal

United would like to make the player's stay at Tannadice longer term.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Ivan Dolcek now has four goals in eight games
Dolcek has been a revelation. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dundee United have held talks with a view to making Ivan Dolcek’s loan move permanent.

Dolcek, 25, has enjoyed a sensational start to his United career, bagging four goals in eight appearances – including a splendid strike in Sunday’s 2-0 derby victory over Dundee.

United included an option to buy in the Croatian’s season-long loan deal from Dunajská Streda, affording the Tangerines the chance to snap up the player at any point during the campaign.

And such has been Dolcek’s start to life at Tannadice, United chiefs are keen to tie the player down to a long-term contract in THIS window.

Ivan Dolcek makes it 2-0 with an unerring finish.
Ivan Dolcek makes it 2-0 with an unerring finish. Image: SNS

Although Dunajská Streda are mandated to accept United’s previously agreed fee – five figures plus add-ons – Dolcek is not obliged to accept any contract tabled by the Tangerines.

However, it is understood that the former Hajduk Split and Slaven Belupo ace is loving life at Tannadice, appreciative of the regular first-team action and could be keen to pursue the security of a longer-term contract.

Nevertheless, sources have confirmed that an agreement is yet to be struck and it is feasible that the 11pm transfer deadline will come and go without a deal being done.

If that proves to be the case, United are calm about the situation and look to complete the move further down the line.

Conversation