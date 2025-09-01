LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s derby win shows they are turning corner – but warning signs must be heeded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s derby win shows they are turning corner – but warning signs must be heeded

The Tangerines ran out comfortable winners at Dens Park - but Lee Wilkie spotted some things to fix.

Ivan Dolcek
Ivan Dolcek's fine strike sealed the points for Dundee United at Dens Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United’s derby win can kickstart their season.

The victory was massive and was certainly needed sooner rather than later. The longer it stretched on, the harder it would get – just look at Aberdeen right now.

It was a good day and there are plenty of positives but I don’t think anyone should be thinking United’s problems have been solved by the three points.

Dundee were so poor and passive, it’s difficult to judge United – they did what was needed and managed the game well but there were some red flags for me.

Red flags

United’s Yevhenii Kucherenko denied Simon Murray in the first half. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

At times they made hard work of certain situations and the defence still has me worried.

They weren’t properly tested by the home side so that’s definitely not United’s fault!

But for how poor the Dark Blues were, a simple ball over the top for Simon Murray should really have made it 1-1 in the first half. The referee gave a foul but there was nothing in it, VAR may well have intervened on that one.

Little bits and bobs like that tell me this United side aren’t the finished article.

Ivan Dolcek wheels away in celebration as dejected Dees look on.
Dolcek wheels away in celebration as dejected Dees look on. Image: SNS

I don’t want to seem harsh on them because they did keep a clean sheet and that was a massive plus.

Defensively this term they have given up cheap goals too often and they’ll get confidence from the shutout – I just hope it doesn’t lead to overconfidence.

Big positives

Hibs away next time out will be far harder than Dundee were.

But there will be another two weeks on the training pitch to get ready for that game during the international break and that could be ideal for United.

Jim Goodwin will have them working on shape, reinforcing as many good habits as possible but also hopefully getting some injured players back.

It made such a difference having Zac Sapsford back. He gave everyone a huge lift just by being in the team.

Derby specialist: the outstanding Zac Sapsford
Dundee United’s star striker Zac Sapsford was back for derby day. Image: SNS

Then he goes on to prove exactly why everyone was so pleased to see him back from injury.

His non-stop work ethic gives the whole team energy and he gets himself into good positions to hurt the opposition.

His goal was exactly that – great movement that out-foxed the whole home defence.

From that moment United were in control and didn’t really need to get out of second gear to take home the points.

For me, there are still aspects that need working on.

But things are looking up at Tannadice.

