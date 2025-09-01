LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s derby win shows they are turning corner – but warning signs must be heeded

Dundee United’s derby win can kickstart their season.

The victory was massive and was certainly needed sooner rather than later. The longer it stretched on, the harder it would get – just look at Aberdeen right now.

It was a good day and there are plenty of positives but I don’t think anyone should be thinking United’s problems have been solved by the three points.

Dundee were so poor and passive, it’s difficult to judge United – they did what was needed and managed the game well but there were some red flags for me.

Red flags

At times they made hard work of certain situations and the defence still has me worried.

They weren’t properly tested by the home side so that’s definitely not United’s fault!

But for how poor the Dark Blues were, a simple ball over the top for Simon Murray should really have made it 1-1 in the first half. The referee gave a foul but there was nothing in it, VAR may well have intervened on that one.

Little bits and bobs like that tell me this United side aren’t the finished article.

I don’t want to seem harsh on them because they did keep a clean sheet and that was a massive plus.

Defensively this term they have given up cheap goals too often and they’ll get confidence from the shutout – I just hope it doesn’t lead to overconfidence.

Big positives

Hibs away next time out will be far harder than Dundee were.

But there will be another two weeks on the training pitch to get ready for that game during the international break and that could be ideal for United.

Jim Goodwin will have them working on shape, reinforcing as many good habits as possible but also hopefully getting some injured players back.

It made such a difference having Zac Sapsford back. He gave everyone a huge lift just by being in the team.

Then he goes on to prove exactly why everyone was so pleased to see him back from injury.

His non-stop work ethic gives the whole team energy and he gets himself into good positions to hurt the opposition.

His goal was exactly that – great movement that out-foxed the whole home defence.

From that moment United were in control and didn’t really need to get out of second gear to take home the points.

For me, there are still aspects that need working on.

But things are looking up at Tannadice.