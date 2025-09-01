EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada agrees Dundee United exit and Ivan Dolcek permanent talks latest

Richard Odada has departed Dundee United by mutual consent.

Odada, 24, joined United on a two-year deal from Philadelphia Union last summer but struggled to adapt to the pace of Scottish football and played just 13 games for the club.

The Kenya international spent the second half of the campaign on loan in Serbia with top-flight outfit OFK Beograd but failed to break into their side.

Despite playing a part in United’s pre-season schedule, largely as an auxiliary centre-back, Odada was left out of the Tangerines’ European squad and told he was surplus to requirements.

He was subject of interest from Serbian outfit Novi Pazar, as well as clubs in America’s United Soccer League and Greece, however none of those options appealed.

And it is understood Odada, who is currently on international duty, will try his luck as a free agent.

Dolcek latest

Meanwhile, positive talks are ongoing between United and Ivan Dolcek’s representatives with a view to making his stay at Tannadice permanent.

Dolcek, 25, already boasts four goals in eight appearances since arriving on loan from Dunajská Streda with an option to buy; a five-figure fee plus add-ons.

And Courier Sport revealed on Monday that the Terrors are already making moves to trigger that.

However, with no imperative to rush negotiations with the player – the deal can be rubber-stamped at any point in the campaign – that is unlikely to be finalised on deadline day.

Nevertheless, with Dolcek already thriving and content in Tayside, all parties are confident that an agreement will be forthcoming.

Indeed, there is unlikely to be any incoming business on a quiet night at Tannadice, with United delighted with the 14 summer signings made in this window and unmoved by any late options being monitored.