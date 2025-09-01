EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada agrees Dundee United exit and Ivan Dolcek permanent talks latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada agrees Dundee United exit and Ivan Dolcek permanent talks latest

Odada has been released by mutual consent.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Odada will soon be a free agent. Image: Richard Wiseman

Richard Odada has departed Dundee United by mutual consent.

Odada, 24, joined United on a two-year deal from Philadelphia Union last summer but struggled to adapt to the pace of Scottish football and played just 13 games for the club.

The Kenya international spent the second half of the campaign on loan in Serbia with top-flight outfit OFK Beograd but failed to break into their side.

Despite playing a part in United’s pre-season schedule, largely as an auxiliary centre-back, Odada was left out of the Tangerines’ European squad and told he was surplus to requirements. 

Hearts' Liam Boyce runs away from Dundee United's Richard Odada
Odada in action. Image: SNS

He was subject of interest from Serbian outfit Novi Pazar, as well as clubs in America’s United Soccer League and Greece, however none of those options appealed.

And it is understood Odada, who is currently on international duty, will try his luck as a free agent.

Dolcek latest

Meanwhile, positive talks are ongoing between United and Ivan Dolcek’s representatives with a view to making his stay at Tannadice permanent.

Dolcek, 25, already boasts four goals in eight appearances since arriving on loan from Dunajská Streda with an option to buy; a five-figure fee plus add-ons.

And Courier Sport revealed on Monday that the Terrors are already making moves to trigger that.

Ivan Dolcek celebrates against Dundee
Dolcek celebrates against Dundee. Image: SNS

However, with no imperative to rush negotiations with the player – the deal can be rubber-stamped at any point in the campaign – that is unlikely to be finalised on deadline day.

Nevertheless, with Dolcek already thriving and content in Tayside, all parties are confident that an agreement will be forthcoming.

Indeed, there is unlikely to be any incoming business on a quiet night at Tannadice, with United delighted with the 14 summer signings made in this window and unmoved by any late options being monitored.

