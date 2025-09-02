Zac Sapsford quizzed on derby record as Dundee United ace insists he was NEVER missing Dens Park showdown

Zac Sapsford insists derby day brings the best out of him after emerging as the Dundee United hero at Dens Park.

Sapsford, 23, was a shock name in the Tangerines’ starting line-up at Dens Park, just 17 days on from suffering ankle ligament damage in United’s Conference League exit against Rapid Vienna.

And he took just 13 minutes to make his mark at Dens Park, clinically converting a Luca Stephenson delivery to give United the lead.

Remarkably, Sapsford’s record in derby matches dating back to his time with Western Sydney Wanderers now stands at six goals in seven games, given his penchant for tormenting Sydney FC in his homeland.

“With any player, I think these occasions can bring the best out of you,” said Sapsford.

“Maybe it (scoring in derbies) is just my thing, and there’s a bit of luck too – but I love playing in derbies. It was amazing.”

Quizzed on his quickfire return from injury, he added: “I was always going to make it.

“A big game like a derby? I never wanted to miss it. The manager knew that I felt good to go. I wouldn’t have risked myself. I had to make sure I was in no pain.”

Qualities

Ivan Dolcek struck in the second period – a fourth goal in eight appearances for the on-loan Croatian – to see off the blow-par Dark Blues and secure a first Premiership win of the season for United.

After a fortnight to rest weary limbs and reset following a gruelling few weeks in continental competition, the Terrors looked ready and refreshed. And Sapsford reckons there is plenty more to come.

“I think we’ve shown we can play really good football,” he continued. “On Sunday, we played well and, even though it was a scrappy game, we took our chances and defended well.

“Those qualities will help us throughout the season.

“The two-week break was important because we had a lot of games back-to-back. Everyone was maybe feeling a bit fatigued, and you could probably see that during the games we played on Sunday following a Europe game on Thursday.

“It was good for the whole squad to get that bit of a rest and really prepare for this game.”