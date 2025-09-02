Zac Sapsford quizzed on derby record as Dundee United ace insists he was NEVER missing Dens Park showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Zac Sapsford quizzed on derby record as Dundee United ace insists he was NEVER missing Dens Park showdown

Sapsford was determined to make the clash against Dundee.

Derby specialist: the outstanding Zac Sapsford
Dundee United's star striker Zac Sapsford was back for derby day. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Zac Sapsford insists derby day brings the best out of him after emerging as the Dundee United hero at Dens Park.

Sapsford, 23, was a shock name in the Tangerines’ starting line-up at Dens Park, just 17 days on from suffering ankle ligament damage in United’s Conference League exit against Rapid Vienna.

And he took just 13 minutes to make his mark at Dens Park, clinically converting a Luca Stephenson delivery to give United the lead.

Remarkably, Sapsford’s record in derby matches dating back to his time with Western Sydney Wanderers now stands at six goals in seven games, given his penchant for tormenting Sydney FC in his homeland.

Zac Sapsford is one of 14 summer arrivals
Zac Sapsford is one of 14 summer arrivals. Image: SNS

“With any player, I think these occasions can bring the best out of you,” said Sapsford.

“Maybe it (scoring in derbies) is just my thing, and there’s a bit of luck too – but I love playing in derbies. It was amazing.”

Quizzed on his quickfire return from injury, he added: “I was always going to make it.

“A big game like a derby? I never wanted to miss it. The manager knew that I felt good to go. I wouldn’t have risked myself. I had to make sure I was in no pain.”

Qualities

Ivan Dolcek struck in the second period – a fourth goal in eight appearances for the on-loan Croatian – to see off the blow-par Dark Blues and secure a first Premiership win of the season for United.

After a fortnight to rest weary limbs and reset following a gruelling few weeks in continental competition, the Terrors looked ready and refreshed. And Sapsford reckons there is plenty more to come.

Zac Sapsford celebrates in front of the away fans.
Sapsford celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS

“I think we’ve shown we can play really good football,” he continued. “On Sunday, we played well and, even though it was a scrappy game, we took our chances and defended well.

“Those qualities will help us throughout the season.

“The two-week break was important because we had a lot of games back-to-back. Everyone was maybe feeling a bit fatigued, and you could probably see that during the games we played on Sunday following a Europe game on Thursday.

“It was good for the whole squad to get that bit of a rest and really prepare for this game.”

