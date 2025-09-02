David Babunski finally lands new club after Dundee United exit

Former Dundee United midfielder David Babunski has landed a new club.

Babunksi, 31, was a key part of the United side during the opening months of last season, notching three goals for the Tangerines and utilising his experience and pedigree to become an immediate dressing room leader.

The former Barcelona and Red Star Belgrade man even captained the Terrors on several occasions.

However, Babunski fell out of favour in the second half of the season and ultimately departed the club after just one season – making 29 appearances.

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport earlier this summer, Babunski vowed not to rush into his next move as he weighed up interest from continental Europe and further afield.

However, the classy playmaker has opted to return to his homeland and experience Macedonian football for the first time in a well-travelled career.

Babunski has penned a three-year deal with FK Vardar.

The Skopje-based side won the Macedonian Cup last season and are currently third in the top-flight after four matches.