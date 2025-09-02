David Babunski finally lands new club after Dundee United exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Babunski finally lands new club after Dundee United exit

While it was a quiet night for his old club in Scotland, Babunski completed his own deadline day move.

By Alan Temple
David Babunski settles into his new surroundings.
Babunski joined FK Vardar this week. Image: FK Vardar.

Former Dundee United midfielder David Babunski has landed a new club.

Babunksi, 31, was a key part of the United side during the opening months of last season, notching three goals for the Tangerines and utilising his experience and pedigree to become an immediate dressing room leader.

The former Barcelona and Red Star Belgrade man even captained the Terrors on several occasions.

However, Babunski fell out of favour in the second half of the season and ultimately departed the club after just one season – making 29 appearances.

David Babunski was a constant threat against County
Babunski, pictured, seemed destined to be a key man for United following a bright start. Image: SNS

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport earlier this summer, Babunski vowed not to rush into his next move as he weighed up interest from continental Europe and further afield.

However, the classy playmaker has opted to return to his homeland and experience Macedonian football for the first time in a well-travelled career.

Babunski has penned a three-year deal with FK Vardar.

The Skopje-based side won the Macedonian Cup last season and are currently third in the top-flight after four matches.

