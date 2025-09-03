Dundee United’s transfer window rated: Did summer revolution pay dividends?

Dundee United were able to watch the madness unfold in peace on Monday evening.

The arrival of Zac Sapsford on June 10 sounded the starter’s pistol for a proactive summer of recruitment, during which the vast majority of business was done with weeks to spare.

As the dust settles, United’s final tally stands at 14 incomings and 17 exits, including returning loanees but discounting youngsters who never featured for the senior side.

It has been a remarkable upheaval – and an astonishingly bold call to rip up a team that qualified for Europe in the prior season – in the space of a few months.

But has it paid dividends?

Courier Sport delivers some early verdicts.

The smash hits: Zac Sapsford, Ivan Dolcek, Panutche Camara

Sapsford already feels like a talismanic figure at Tannadice.

Not only has he made a phenomenal impact in the final third – three goals and two assists – but dramatically declaring himself fit to face Dundee before bagging the opener at Dens Park is the sort of thing that cements cult-hero status.

Bombastic, direct and with a coolness in front of the posts that belies his age, United have done well to tie Sapsford up until 2028 because it won’t be long before clubs are taking notice of his progress.

On the flank, Dolcek has been unplayable at times.

The Croatian livewire boasts boundless confidence – always looking to cut inside and get a shot away – and has already rippled the net four times in eight games.

And perhaps the unsung hero in the United side – a fact we will seek to remedy here – is Panutche Camara.

The Guinea-Bissau international has been a tireless figure in the United engine room, covering every blade of grass, snapping into tackles and circulating possession adeptly.

Camara was outstanding at Dens Park at the weekend and, in the highest compliment one can pay, did not look out of place up against Rapid Vienna midfield enforcer Mamadou Sangare over two legs.

Sangare has since joined Lens for £10 million.

Locking up the backline: Yevhenii Kucherenko, Bert Esselink, Iurie Iovu, Krisztian Keresztes

Kucherenko was responsible for a few heart-stopping moments early in his United career due to his willingness to come for every cross and penchant for a punch.

However, an understanding appears to be building between the Ukrainian stopper and his defenders and some of his shot-stopping has been excellent. A staggering fingertip save to deny Rapid’s Ercan Kara at Tannadice springs to mind.

His mobility, willingness to dash from his line and passing ability have also been crucial to United playing higher up the pitch and evolving their style.

In front of him, Bert Esselink has been faultless and arguably belongs in the smash hits category. As well as his defensive virtues, the big Dutchman is an excellent passer of the ball and so many United attacks start with him.

Keresztes is slightly less cultured with the ball at his feet – only four players gave the ball away more often than the big Hungarian on Sunday – but his galloping runs forward are a threat and he is imperious in the air.

Iurie Iovu has been largely solid but has endured the most testing moments of the centre-back trio, most notably in a horror afternoon against Hearts last month when he was culpable for every Jambos goal in a 3-2 defeat.

Then again, Keresztes was poor against Kilmarnock.

Nevertheless, for a completely rebuilt backline – comprised entirely of players aged 26 and new to Scottish football – it has been a very heartening start.

Crucial versatility: Luca Stephenson, Dario Naamo

Stephenson could prove to be United’s finest summer capture.

United’s reigning young player of the year; trusted by Arne Slot to represent Liverpool’s first team through pre-season; able to perform in myriad roles; has been over the course in the Scottish Premiership.

On derby day, it was like he’d never been away. The flying wing-back created the opening goal for Sapsford and crafted three chances overall – more than anyone else on the pitch.

Naamo, who recently penned a deal until 2028 after initially arriving on loan, was exceptionally bright from the bench against the Dark Blues at the weekend and unlucky not to find the net following a stirring surge forward.

The Finland Under-21s international is exceptionally highly regarded by those within Tannadice and able to cover full-back, wing-back and winger positions.

Too early to tell: Julius Eskesen, Nikolaj Moller

The pursuit of former Haugesund captain Eskesen was a protracted one, with United’s charm offensive making it clear how desperate they were to have the forward-thinking playmaker in the squad.

Given he is just in the door, it’s too early to make any grand judgements either way.

Goodwin, meanwhile, has spoken candidly about his belief that Moller can hit the goal trail with the Tangerines.

Even in a brief cameo against Dundee, he showed a couple of lovely touches, including a delightful reverse through-ball to Dolcek.

Bolstering the attack: Amar Fatah, Max Watters

Now fit and firing, Fatah is starting to find his feet on the left side of the United attack.

The Swedish winger claimed his first assist for the club against Kilmarnock and started the attack for the opener against Dundee, showing no ill effects from missing the penalty that saw United knocked out of the Conference League.

Watters has enjoyed an explosive start to his United career, scoring the Terrors’ first Premiership goal of the campaign against Falkirk and notching three times over two legs against Rapid Vienna.

He is powerful, explosive and knows where the goal is. Sadly, he is also confined to the treatment table until October with a hamstring strain.

Unfortunate misfire: Isaac Pappoe

It would be unfair to describe Isaac Pappoe as a failure. He was not a failure in his time on the pitch; he was not a failure of recruitment.

However, Pappoe now faces an uphill struggle to play a consequential part in United’s campaign.

He suffered serious knee ligament damage in a collision with Rapid midfielder Romeo Amane on his fourth appearance for the club and is unlikely to return to anything approaching fitness until well into 2026.

The exits

United’s close season exodus occurred early, has been well-documented and – crucially – was largely on the club’s terms.

While some Premiership rivals were waiting on their out-of-contract players weighing up their options before making a call on their futures, United ripped off the plaster. There was clarity from the end of May.

They did want to sign loan star Sam Dalby on a permanent deal but were blown out of the water by Bolton Wanderers. They wanted Stephenson back and got him.

But it was the Tangerines’ choice to allow the likes of Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher, Louis Moult, Tony Watt, Allan Campbell and David Babunski to depart.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Jack Walton, Lewis Fiorini and Ruari Paton returned to their parent clubs.

Meshack Ubochioma and Richard Odada were surplus to requirements and, despite the latter remaining at the club until 9pm on deadline day, both men were removed from the wage bill.

And United banked five figures apiece from Kai Fotheringham and Rory MacLeod joining St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic, respectively. Jort van der Sande was allowed to return to the Netherlands with Cambuur SC.

A hell of a lot of space freed up for United’s summer revolution.

The club also held firm in the face of interest from Vancouver Whitecaps in Will Ferry, however Courier Sport understands the MLS club’s interest remains and it would be no surprise to see them test United’s resolve again in 2026.

But in short: United didn’t lose any player they were not willing or prepared to lose, all while balancing the books.

United’s window rated: A-

It is hard to pick fault in United’s business.

The squad is packed with athleticism, physicality and attacking threat, allowing Goodwin to gradually implement a more energetic, high-pressing game. It hasn’t been perfect; a work in progress.

But there has been enough evidence in encounters against Rapid Vienna – currently the unbeaten league leaders of the Austrian Bundesliga – and their domestic outings (Kilmarnock aside) to suggest this is a capable group.

There was a desire to lower the age profile by recruiting younger players with room for development and, in the fullness of time, sell-on value. With the average age of their 14 summer signings just 23.8, that’s another box ticked.

The injury to Pappoe, while unavoidable, will lessen his impact. A couple of the captures haven’t played enough football to properly assess. Those are the only factors that justify tagging a minus onto the merited “A” rating.

A triumph from head of recruitment Ross Goodwin in his maiden window in the job, while his namesake in the dugout continues to showcase an eye for a player.