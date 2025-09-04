EXCLUSIVE: Panutche Camara message to Dundee United fans as Tannadice ace prepares for proud day in Bissau

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Panutche Camara message to Dundee United fans as Tannadice ace prepares for proud day in Bissau

Camara has been a hit with the United faithful.

Panutche Camara expresses his delight
Panutche Camara expresses his delight. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Panutche Camara has plenty to chat about.

His blistering start to life at Dundee United? A virtuoso display at Dens Park? His return to the Guinea-Bissau fold after a two-year international exile?

Before all that, Camara is keen to get one message across loud and clear.

“Sunday was an unbelievable day – such a good atmosphere,” he said. “And first, I want to say thank you to our fans for supporting us at home and away games. Since I came in, they have been brilliant to me, and the team.

“I just need to say thank you.”

Panutche Camara celebrates for United videographer Yannis Marr
Camara puts on a show for United videographer Yannis Marr. Image: SNS

Smile beaming and the adrenaline clearly still flowing, he speaks to Courier Sport around 45 minutes after the first Dundee derby of the season.

The combative midfielder left the field to a cacophonous racket from the Bob Shankly Stand; packed with Arabs roaring along with every pump of the fist delivered by Camara and Yevhenii Kucherenko.

Those wide-eyed, booming celebrations have become a regular sight.

And while Camara’s appreciation of the United faithful is evident, the feeling already seems mutual following a string of terrific displays – including against Rapid Vienna.

“I’m trying to build a good relationship with them,” he continued. “I always try to give everything to make the supporters happy and my family proud. And I think when you keep working hard, they’re going to follow you.

Panutche Camara, right, and Yevhenii Kucherenko celebrate in front of the United fans.
Camara, right, and Kucherenko celebrate in front of the United fans. Image: SNS

“Sometimes the game or the result is not going to be 100% good, but if you keep working, they’re going to be happy.”

Sky’s the limit

An understated character until the first whistle blows, he is more content doing his talking on the grass.

He smiles: “I’m a calm, nice guy. Outside the pitch, I’m chilled – it is only inside the pitch that I’m crazy. After that, I stay at home and relax.”

However, he is visibly loving life in Scotland.

After a couple of injury-plagued campaigns, and relegation with Crawley Town last term, he is fit, firing and starting regularly. Moreover, he is part of a squad that he firmly believes will improve week-on-week.

Camara and Max Watters celebrate the latter's second goal against Rapid Vienna at Tannadice.
Camara and Max Watters in the aftermath of the latter’s second goal against Rapid Vienna at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“I am so excited to be part of a young and talented squad,” Camara lauded.

“I think we’re going to get better and better. We’re going to improve every part of our game because we work so hard for each other. We know what we need to do.

“Of course, we need more time and training. We haven’t had so much proper, full training since we started the season because we played in the middle of the week in Europe. More time will help us.

“After more practices, you will see us improve every week.”

International adventure

Having proved his fitness, Guinea-Bissau boss Emiliano Te wasted no time in recalling Camara to the international setup for the first time since 2023.

He will hope to get the nod for Os Dromedarios when they face Sierra Leone on Thursday evening in 2026 World Cup qualifying. They then host Djibouti on Monday.

Guinea-Bissau are already six points behind Burkina Faso in second place (potential progression to the next stage of qualifying) of Group A, with Egypt the runaway leaders. But Camara is still dreaming of performing on the biggest stage.

Camara in action at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Camara in action at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s a tough group, because we are fighting for the World Cup and in the international break after this one, we go to Egypt! But we’re going to give everything,” added Camara.

“To be called up again is a proud moment for me and my family; I hope for the club as well.

“When I joined here, it was an aim to get back to international level. I had been two years away from that due to my injuries. But now, United have picked me for the start of the season and that has given me amazing opportunities.

“I think I’m playing well, and the national coach believes I’m the right option. It’s a good opportunity.”

