EXCLUSIVE: Panutche Camara message to Dundee United fans as Tannadice ace prepares for proud day in Bissau

Panutche Camara has plenty to chat about.

His blistering start to life at Dundee United? A virtuoso display at Dens Park? His return to the Guinea-Bissau fold after a two-year international exile?

Before all that, Camara is keen to get one message across loud and clear.

“Sunday was an unbelievable day – such a good atmosphere,” he said. “And first, I want to say thank you to our fans for supporting us at home and away games. Since I came in, they have been brilliant to me, and the team.

“I just need to say thank you.”

Smile beaming and the adrenaline clearly still flowing, he speaks to Courier Sport around 45 minutes after the first Dundee derby of the season.

The combative midfielder left the field to a cacophonous racket from the Bob Shankly Stand; packed with Arabs roaring along with every pump of the fist delivered by Camara and Yevhenii Kucherenko.

Those wide-eyed, booming celebrations have become a regular sight.

And while Camara’s appreciation of the United faithful is evident, the feeling already seems mutual following a string of terrific displays – including against Rapid Vienna.

“I’m trying to build a good relationship with them,” he continued. “I always try to give everything to make the supporters happy and my family proud. And I think when you keep working hard, they’re going to follow you.

“Sometimes the game or the result is not going to be 100% good, but if you keep working, they’re going to be happy.”

Sky’s the limit

An understated character until the first whistle blows, he is more content doing his talking on the grass.

He smiles: “I’m a calm, nice guy. Outside the pitch, I’m chilled – it is only inside the pitch that I’m crazy. After that, I stay at home and relax.”

However, he is visibly loving life in Scotland.

After a couple of injury-plagued campaigns, and relegation with Crawley Town last term, he is fit, firing and starting regularly. Moreover, he is part of a squad that he firmly believes will improve week-on-week.

“I am so excited to be part of a young and talented squad,” Camara lauded.

“I think we’re going to get better and better. We’re going to improve every part of our game because we work so hard for each other. We know what we need to do.

“Of course, we need more time and training. We haven’t had so much proper, full training since we started the season because we played in the middle of the week in Europe. More time will help us.

“After more practices, you will see us improve every week.”

International adventure

Having proved his fitness, Guinea-Bissau boss Emiliano Te wasted no time in recalling Camara to the international setup for the first time since 2023.

He will hope to get the nod for Os Dromedarios when they face Sierra Leone on Thursday evening in 2026 World Cup qualifying. They then host Djibouti on Monday.

Guinea-Bissau are already six points behind Burkina Faso in second place (potential progression to the next stage of qualifying) of Group A, with Egypt the runaway leaders. But Camara is still dreaming of performing on the biggest stage.

“It’s a tough group, because we are fighting for the World Cup and in the international break after this one, we go to Egypt! But we’re going to give everything,” added Camara.

“To be called up again is a proud moment for me and my family; I hope for the club as well.

“When I joined here, it was an aim to get back to international level. I had been two years away from that due to my injuries. But now, United have picked me for the start of the season and that has given me amazing opportunities.

“I think I’m playing well, and the national coach believes I’m the right option. It’s a good opportunity.”