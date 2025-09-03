Ex-Dundee United kid Banks explains switch from Bundesliga to Blackpool

Former Dundee United winger Scott Banks has joined Blackpool on loan from St Pauli.

Banks, 23, made 12 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last season, including a late cameo against Borussia Dortmund at the iconic Signal Iduna Park.

However, he has been restricted to just 16 outings in total since making the switch to Germany from Crystal Palace in 2023, partly due to a devastating cruciate knee ligament injury.

And he will now seek to kickstart his career in EFL League One with Blackpool.

He told the club’s official website: “It (St Pauli) was really exciting and I enjoyed my time out there, as a whole. It was an unexpected journey and the football culture there is really enjoyable.

“But ultimately, I had a bit of a tough time and some frustrating times through injury. Football-wise, it didn’t go the way I would have liked it to go. But overall, it was a positive.

“Coming back to England, I want to bring all the experience I got out there with me, as a player and a person. This is the right time for me to get games and get back on track.”

Ex-Scotland Under-21s ace Banks emerged through the youth ranks at United and, fresh from an impressive loan stint at Clyde in 2018-19, made his senior debut for the Tangerines in July 2019.

He went on to make four appearances for United before joining Palace for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.