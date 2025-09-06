The huge milestone Jim Goodwin toasted during Dundee United’s derby stroll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

The huge milestone Jim Goodwin toasted during Dundee United’s derby stroll

Goodwin will take charge of game number 401 as a boss on September 13.

Goodwin can look forward to a management milestone. Image: SNS
Goodwin can look forward to a management milestone. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

When Jim Goodwin steps into the dugout at Easter Road – the scene of one of his lowest moments in management – he hopes it will mark the start of another 400 games.

While only 43 years of age, relatively youthful for a top-flight gaffer, Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Dundee last Sunday marked his 400th competitive match as a boss.

Goodwin took charge of the first of 129 games as Alloa Athletic manager on October 15 2016, naming himself in the starting line-up for a 1-0 victory at Brechin City

Promotion to the Championship with the Wasps earned Goodwin a move to St Mirren – with whom he captained the Buddies to League Cup glory in 2013 – and he enjoyed 119 outings at the helm in Paisley.

A further switch to Aberdeen followed in February 2022 and he lasted a year at Pittodrie, amounting to 43 matches.

Goodwin’s final match as Aberdeen boss came at Easter Road, with a horrific, gutless showing from the Reds players resulting in a 6-0 defeat – the denouement of a run of three successive defeats including Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

A bleak, famous photo from Goodwin's final match in charge of the Dons. Image: SNS
A bleak, famous photo from Goodwin’s final match in charge of the Dons. Image: SNS

However, Goodwin’s 109-game reign at Tannadice has been the most successful of his management career.

While unable to save the Tangerines from the drop in the opening months of his tenure, he has since won promotion and guided United back into Europe in the space of a couple of seasons.

All the while, he has overseen THREE different squad rebuilds, with the latest one – snapping up 14 summer signings – looking very promising.

Goodwin: Hopefully there’s at least 400 more to come

“It’s been a great 400 and hopefully there’s at least another 400 to come…” smiled the United gaffer.

Goodwin takes the acclaim of his squad after leading Alloa to the Championship in 2018. Image: SNS
Goodwin takes the acclaim of his squad after leading Alloa to the Championship in 2018. Image: SNS

He added: “It’s a difficult job to stay involved in and get longevity. You can see how quickly things can change in the current football environment.

“I will one day, no doubt, look back on all these things fondly and think about the opportunities that different people gave me over the course of my career.

“The game is continuously evolving. It’s getting quicker. The players are getting more athletic and, as coaches, I think we’re improving as well. With the amount of football you can watch, you can always pick up new ideas.

“I would say I’ve changed a lot over this period – but the basics of football haven’t changed a great deal in 100 years.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Lee Sharp – the current United management team – when they landed the St Mirren job. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin, left, and Lee Sharp – the current United management team – when they landed the St Mirren job. Image: SNS

“You’ve still got to sign good players and you’ve got to do the basics well in terms of the intensity, the aggression, defending properly and being creative at the top end of the pitch.”

Goodwin is Scottish football’s 11th longest-serving manager

As he approaches 1,000 days in charge (he’ll reach that waypoint in November), Goodwin is the 11th longest-serving manager in the entire SPFL.

And while he has endured the slings and arrows of criticism during his time in charges, his approval rating among the United fanbase has never been higher – only aided by the recent victory over Dundee at Dens Park.

However, he will remain circumspect in the knowledge that opinions have never been so changeable.

Goodwin has silenced plenty of snipers, doing a fine job at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Goodwin has silenced plenty of snipers, doing a fine job at Dundee United. Image: SNS

“I think scrutiny has certainly increased since I started in management,” he continued.

“I think there’s a lot more analysis done now all over the place, not just with journalists and pundits on the telly – but there’s a lot of people out there on social media that have got opinions as well.

“Society in general is a lot less patient. Social media certainly plays a part in that, too. There can be a lot of pile-on situations. Whereas maybe 20 or 30 years ago you just had the media and what was getting said on the back page.

“Nowadays it’s 24/7 – it keeps us all on our toes.”

Conversation