The huge milestone Jim Goodwin toasted during Dundee United’s derby stroll

When Jim Goodwin steps into the dugout at Easter Road – the scene of one of his lowest moments in management – he hopes it will mark the start of another 400 games.

While only 43 years of age, relatively youthful for a top-flight gaffer, Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Dundee last Sunday marked his 400th competitive match as a boss.

Goodwin took charge of the first of 129 games as Alloa Athletic manager on October 15 2016, naming himself in the starting line-up for a 1-0 victory at Brechin City

Promotion to the Championship with the Wasps earned Goodwin a move to St Mirren – with whom he captained the Buddies to League Cup glory in 2013 – and he enjoyed 119 outings at the helm in Paisley.

A further switch to Aberdeen followed in February 2022 and he lasted a year at Pittodrie, amounting to 43 matches.

Goodwin’s final match as Aberdeen boss came at Easter Road, with a horrific, gutless showing from the Reds players resulting in a 6-0 defeat – the denouement of a run of three successive defeats including Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

However, Goodwin’s 109-game reign at Tannadice has been the most successful of his management career.

While unable to save the Tangerines from the drop in the opening months of his tenure, he has since won promotion and guided United back into Europe in the space of a couple of seasons.

All the while, he has overseen THREE different squad rebuilds, with the latest one – snapping up 14 summer signings – looking very promising.

Goodwin: Hopefully there’s at least 400 more to come

“It’s been a great 400 and hopefully there’s at least another 400 to come…” smiled the United gaffer.

He added: “It’s a difficult job to stay involved in and get longevity. You can see how quickly things can change in the current football environment.

“I will one day, no doubt, look back on all these things fondly and think about the opportunities that different people gave me over the course of my career.

“The game is continuously evolving. It’s getting quicker. The players are getting more athletic and, as coaches, I think we’re improving as well. With the amount of football you can watch, you can always pick up new ideas.

“I would say I’ve changed a lot over this period – but the basics of football haven’t changed a great deal in 100 years.

“You’ve still got to sign good players and you’ve got to do the basics well in terms of the intensity, the aggression, defending properly and being creative at the top end of the pitch.”

Goodwin is Scottish football’s 11th longest-serving manager

As he approaches 1,000 days in charge (he’ll reach that waypoint in November), Goodwin is the 11th longest-serving manager in the entire SPFL.

And while he has endured the slings and arrows of criticism during his time in charges, his approval rating among the United fanbase has never been higher – only aided by the recent victory over Dundee at Dens Park.

However, he will remain circumspect in the knowledge that opinions have never been so changeable.

“I think scrutiny has certainly increased since I started in management,” he continued.

“I think there’s a lot more analysis done now all over the place, not just with journalists and pundits on the telly – but there’s a lot of people out there on social media that have got opinions as well.

“Society in general is a lot less patient. Social media certainly plays a part in that, too. There can be a lot of pile-on situations. Whereas maybe 20 or 30 years ago you just had the media and what was getting said on the back page.

“Nowadays it’s 24/7 – it keeps us all on our toes.”