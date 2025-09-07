Jim Goodwin’s 400 in pictures: Dundee United boss’ management story so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin’s 400 in pictures: Dundee United boss’ management story so far

Courier Sport looks back on some of the defining images from Goodwin's coaching journey so far.

Goodwin has silenced plenty of snipers, doing a fine job at Dundee United.
Goodwin has silenced plenty of snipers, doing a fine job at Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

From Alloa Athletic to Austria, Jim Goodwin’s 400 matches in management have been anything but dull.

Since taking the helm of the Wasps following the departure of Jack Ross in October 2016, Goodwin has overseen promotions, a couple of League Cup semi-finals and guided the Tangerines into Europe.

One of the most chastening defeats in the history of Aberdeen Football Club is in there, too.

Still only 43 years of age (he was still patrolling the midfield when he landed the Alloa job) it is clear that Goodwin is only at the start of his management career. A little early to be meditating on the past.

Nevertheless, 400 is a noteworthy milestone.

As such, Courier Sport tells a visual story of the journey so far.

Jim Goodwin’s management career in pictures

Jim Goodwin picks up his first ever award - League One manager of the month with Alloa - five months after being named player/boss of the Wasps.
Goodwin picks up his first ever coaching award – League One manager of the month with Alloa – five months after being named player/boss of the Wasps. Image: SNS
A first taste of dugout disappointment after Alloa lose out in the 2016/17 Championship playoff final against Brechin City
A first taste of dugout disappointment after Alloa lose out in the 2016/17 Championship playoff final against Brechin City on penalties. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin takes the acclaim of his squad after leading Alloa to the Championship in 2018.
Goodwin exorcises the ghosts of that defeat a year later, leading Alloa to promotion to the Championship via a playoff final win over Dumbarton. Image: SNS
Goodwin and his family lap up the celebrations
Goodwin and his family lap up the celebrations. Image: SNS
The summer of 2019 saw Goodwin catch the eye of St Mirren, with home he lifted the League Cup as captain in 2013, and he succeeded Oran Kearney at the helm
The summer of 2019 saw Goodwin catch the eye of St Mirren, with whom he lifted the League Cup as captain in 2013, and he succeeded Oran Kearney at the helm. Image: SNS
Goodwin guided St Mirren to a 2-1 win at Celtic Park, pictured, in January 2019, the club's first victory at Parkhead in 31 years.
Goodwin guided St Mirren to a 2-1 win at Celtic Park, pictured, in January 2019, the club’s first victory at Parkhead in 31 years. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath, who would later turn out for United, seals a 2-1 win over Rangers to send Goodwin's Buddies into the League Cup semi-final at Hampden, where they would lose out to Livingston.
Jamie McGrath, who would later turn out for United, seals a 2-1 win over Rangers to send Goodwin’s Buddies into the 2020/21 League Cup semi-final at Hampden, where they would lose out to Livingston. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin's work at St Mirren was recognised when Aberdeen paid his release clause and tempted him to the Granite City
Goodwin’s work at St Mirren was recognised when Aberdeen paid his release clause and tempted him to the Granite City. Image: SNS
All smiles: Goodwin before his time at Aberdeen turned sour.
All smiles: Goodwin before his time at Aberdeen turned sour. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski, who he brought to Scotland and the club would bank £6.8 million for.
Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski, who he brought to Scotland; the Dons would bank £6.8 million for the striker. Image: SNS
In a sliding doors afternoon on January 15, Aberdeen lost the League Cup semi-final against Rangers 2-1 AET - with calamitous captain Anthony Stewart seeing red.
In a sliding doors afternoon on January 15, 2023, Aberdeen lost the League Cup semi-final against Rangers 2-1 AET – with calamitous captain Anthony Stewart seeing red. Goodwin would be out of a job six weeks later. Image: SNS
Mere days after being hammered 5-0 at Hearts, Goodwin leads Aberdeen to arguably their worst ever result - exiting the Scottish Cup 1-0 against non-league Darvel.
Mere days after being hammered 5-0 at Hearts, Goodwin leads Aberdeen to arguably their worst ever result – exiting the Scottish Cup 1-0 against non-league Darvel. Image: SNS
Even before a ball was kicked in Aberdeen's next game, a portion of the Aberdeen support make their feelings known at Easter Road.
Even before a ball was kicked in Aberdeen’s next match following the Darvel debacle, a portion of the Aberdeen support made their feelings known at Easter Road. Image: SNS
In one of the more evocative images in recent Scottish football history, Goodwin - sacked minutes earlier - crosses the pitch and leaves Easter Road via an alternate exit, hopping over an advertising hoarding in the process
In one of the more evocative images in recent Scottish football history, Goodwin – sacked minutes earlier – crosses the pitch and leaves Easter Road via an alternate exit, hopping over an advertising hoarding in the process. Image: SNS
Back in the limelight: Just one month after being sacked by Aberdeen, Goodwin was presented as Dundee United manager.
Back in the limelight: Just one month after being sacked by Aberdeen, Goodwin was presented as Dundee United manager. Image: SNS
However, United slumped to relegation, effectively confirmed by a 3-0 home defeat against Kilmarnock, pictured, but cemented a few days later at Fir Park
However, United slumped to relegation, effectively confirmed by a 3-0 home defeat against Kilmarnock, pictured, but cemented a few days later at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Despite that, Mark Ogren, chief executive Luigi Capuano and the Dundee United board retained faith in the Irishman and extended his deal by two years.
Despite that, Mark Ogren, chief executive Luigi Capuano and the Dundee United board retained faith in the Irishman and extended his deal by two years. Image: SNS
It would prove to be the correct call as a new-look, rebuilt United side won the Championship title in 2023/24
It would prove to be the correct call as a new-look, rebuilt United side won the Championship title in 2023/24. Image: SNS
It was Goodwin's first taste of silverware as a manager.
It was Goodwin’s first taste of silverware as a manager. Image: SNS
Validation, also, for club owner and chairman Mark Ogren, left.
Validation, also, for club owner and chairman Mark Ogren, left. Image: SNS
In United's maiden campaign back in the Premiership, United secured a fourth-placed finish and secured European football, sparking delirium among the home fans
In United’s maiden campaign back in the Premiership, United secured a fourth-placed finish and secured European football, sparking delirium among the home fans. Image: SNS
It also afforded Goodwin his first ever crack at continental football, seeing off UNA Strassen before going toe-to-toe with Rapid Vienna
It also afforded Goodwin his first ever crack at continental football, seeing off UNA Strassen before going toe-to-toe with Rapid Vienna. Image: Shutterstock
Goodwin, right, is a long way from Recreation Park at the stunning ALlianz Stadion in Vienna, dishing out instructions to Will Ferry
Goodwin, right, a long way from Recreation Park at the stunning Allianz Stadion in Vienna, dishing out instructions to Will Ferry. Image: Shutterstock.
The fans enjoyed an unforgettable night at Tannadice against Rapid Vienna, even if they ultimately lost out on penalties after a 4-4 aggregate draw.
The fans enjoyed an unforgettable night at Tannadice against Rapid Vienna, even if they ultimately lost out on penalties after a 4-4 aggregate draw. Image: SNS
Match no.400 as a manager could barely have been more fitting, with United sweeping Dundee aside 2-0 on their own patch; Goodwin celebrates with Krisztian Keresztes
Match No.400 as a manager could barely have been more fitting, with United sweeping Dundee aside 2-0 on their own patch. Pictured, Goodwin celebrates with Krisztian Keresztes. Image: SNS
And the squad he and head of recruitment Ross Goodwin have assembled lapped up the moment, too.
And the squad he and head of recruitment Ross Goodwin have assembled lapped up the moment, too. Image: SNS

Conversation