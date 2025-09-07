Jim Goodwin’s 400 in pictures: Dundee United boss’ management story so far

From Alloa Athletic to Austria, Jim Goodwin’s 400 matches in management have been anything but dull.

Since taking the helm of the Wasps following the departure of Jack Ross in October 2016, Goodwin has overseen promotions, a couple of League Cup semi-finals and guided the Tangerines into Europe.

One of the most chastening defeats in the history of Aberdeen Football Club is in there, too.

Still only 43 years of age (he was still patrolling the midfield when he landed the Alloa job) it is clear that Goodwin is only at the start of his management career. A little early to be meditating on the past.

Nevertheless, 400 is a noteworthy milestone.

As such, Courier Sport tells a visual story of the journey so far.

Jim Goodwin’s management career in pictures