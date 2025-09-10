How all 11 Dundee United internationals fared – from penalty ‘injustice’ to scoring against Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How all 11 Dundee United internationals fared – from penalty ‘injustice’ to scoring against Italy

Courier Sport summarises the fortunes of every Tannadice ace representing their national sides.

Dario Naamo, Amar Fatah, Ruairidh Adams, Panutche Camara (L to R)
Dario Naamo, Amar Fatah, Ruairidh Adams, Panutche Camara (L to R). Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United had a weekend without any action.

However, there was no rest for those who received the call to duty from their nations.

From Lanarkshire to Larnaca, there were resounding victories, fitness frustration and bizarre penalty pain for the United players representing their countries.

Courier Sport provides delivers a round-up of the action.

Iurie Iovu (Moldova)

Iovu has enjoyed a solid start to his United career and didn’t look out of place on the European stage against Rapid Vienna.

Despite that – and the fact he is playing every week, unlike a few of his defensive compatriots – he was unable to break into the Moldova side for a poor 4-0 defeat at home to Israel.

Iurie Iovu, left, in action for Dundee United
Iurie Iovu, left, in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

It was deja vu on Tuesday when Iovu was an unused substitute against Norway.

That was arguably a blessing in disguise as a staggering defensive horror-show unfolded in Oslo.

The hosts romped to an 11-1 triumph. Erling Haaland rippled the net five times and Rangers’ Thelo Aasgaard scored four.

Results: Moldova 0-4 Israel; Norway 11-1 Moldova.

Panutche Camara (Guinea-Bissau)

United fans could be forgiven for producing a collective intake of breath when Camara was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad for Guinea-Bissau’s 1-1 draw against Sierra Leone; such has been his early importance for the Terrors

Dundee United ace Panutche Camara.
United ace Panutche Camara. Image: SNS

And Courier Sport revealed last Friday that the energetic midfielder was nursing slight groin tightness.

The injury was sufficient for Camara to be withdrawn from the squad.

He will hope to make his mark next month when Guinea-Bissau face a trip to Ethiopia before travelling to group leaders and continental giants Egypt, who are likely to field Mo Salah.

Results: Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Sierra Leone; Guinea-Bissau 2-0 Djibouti.

Amar Fatah (Sweden U/21s)

Fatah was an unused substitute as the young Swedes kicked off their Euro 2027 campaign with a comfortable win over their Armenia counterparts. Roony Bardghji, Jeremy Agbonifo, Jonah Kusi-Asare grabbed the goals.

Amar Fatah at Tannadice
Amar Fatah at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC.

Fatah was a late substitute on Tuesday evening – replacing Momodou Sonko after 84 minutes – as Sweden were defeated 2-0 by Montenegro.

Results: Sweden U/21s 3-0 Armenia U/21s; Montenegro U/21s 2-0 Sweden U/21s.

Dario Naamo (Finland U/21s)

Naamo climbed off the bench to help Finland smash San Marino 7-0 in Turku, winning his 10th cap at U/21 level in the process.

Straight into the action: Dundee United's Dario Naamo
Dario Naamo, pictured, was part of the Finland U/21 side for the recent European Championships Image: SNS

And a hugely impressive international window for Huuhkajat concluded with a 5-0 demolition of their Cyprus counterparts in Larnaca, with Naamo playing the full match at left-back.

Results: Finland U/21s 7-0 San Marino U/21s; Cyprus U21s 0-5 Finland U21s.

Ruairidh Adams, Sam Cleall-Harding, Miller Thomson (Scotland U/21s)

Goalkeeper Adams, currently on loan at East Fife, could barely have endured a more eventful evening against the Czech Republic.

After entering the fray as a replacement for the injured Liam McFarlane, the United shot-stopper saved an Ondrej Kricfalusi penalty, only for the referee to order a retake due to Adams stepping off his line.

Adams then saved Matyas Vojta’s spot-kick – and ANOTHER retake was ordered for the same reason. Yannick Eduardo finally scored at the third time of asking in a 2-0 win for the Czechs, during which Sam Cleall-Harding played the second half.

Scotland U/21s boss Scot Gemmill told the Scottish Sun: “It was hugely frustrating. The players are really frustrated about it…it feels an injustice.”

With McFarlane’s knock forcing him to return to Hearts, Adams grabbed the No.1 spot for the next fixture against Portugal and played the full match as Gemmill’s charges fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Cleall-Harding and Thomson both featured from the bench at Fir Park.

Results: Czech Republic U21s 2-0 Scotland U21s; Scotland U21s 0-2 Portugal U21s.

Scott Constable (Scotland U/19s)

Constable, who already boasts three senior appearances for the Tangerines, started the first two games during the Slovenia Nations Cup campaign.

The Tartan teens narrowly lost out 3-2 against hosts Slovenia before a disappointing 2-1 reverse against Kazakhstan.

Scott Constable, right, scored the second United goal of the afternoon
Scott Constable, right, scoring in pre-season against Brechin. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

The U/19s rounded off their tournament with a resounding 7-1 demolition of the United Arab Emirates, for which Constable was named on the bench.

Results: Slovenia U/19s 3-2 Scotland U19s; Kazakhstan U/19s 2-1 Scotland U/19s; United Arab Emirates U/19s 1-7 Scotland U/19s.

Marcus Buchanan, Jamie Forrest, Nairn Reynolds (Scotland U/17s)

Towering defender Reynolds and highly regarded playmaker Forrest both started as Scotland’s U/17 side slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Serbia.

Nairn Reynolds, No.4, and Jamie Forrest, No.16, prepare to face Serbia.
Nairn Reynolds, No.4, and Jamie Forrest, No.16, prepare to face Serbia. Image: Scottish FA.

The young Scots recovered in splendid fashion, registering a superb 3-2 triumph over Portugal courtesy of Luke Douglas’ first-half brace and a Max Cameron penalty. Reynolds and Forrest both featured again, this time from the bench.

A super international break for Forrest continued with a start against Italy, with the teenager – son of ex-United coach Gordon – scoring Scotland’s only goal of a 2-1 defeat against gli Azzurri.

Reynolds was also named in the 11, while Buchanan climbed from the bench for his sole appearance in the three games.

Results: Scotland U/17s 0-2 Serbia U/17s; Portugal U/17s 2-3 Scotland U/17s; Italy U/17s 2-1 Scotland U/17s.

Conversation