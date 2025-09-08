Panutche Camara fitness latest as international duty cut short for Dundee United ace

Dundee United ace Panutche Camara has returned to Scotland after fitness concerns forced him to withdraw from the Guinea-Bissau camp.

Camara, 28, reported a tight groin to the Os Dromedarios staff and was left out of their World Cup qualification clash with Sierra Leone on Thursday evening. That showdown ended 1-1.

Emiliano Te’s side face Djibouti later today (Monday) but Camara will play no part after withdrawing from the squad as a precaution.

After constructive dialogue between United and Guinea-Bissau chiefs, it was decided to take no chances, especially given he has endured a couple of lengthy injury absences over the last few years.

That included THREE separate groin surgeries – one at Plymouth Argyle and two with Ipswich Town – so all parties agreed to err on the safe side.

It is expected that Camara has not suffered any damage and will be ready to face Hibs on Saturday, however he will be assessed by the club’s medical team upon his return to training at St Andrews.

Roads to recovery

Owen Stirton is also in the process of recovering from a slight foot knock which kept him out of the Dundee derby triumph at Dens Park.

And, as reported by Courier Sport last week, it will become clearer in the coming days whether Kristijan Trapanovski and Ryan Strain have a chance of making the squad for Easter Road following recent periods on the sidelines.