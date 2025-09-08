Panutche Camara fitness latest as international duty cut short for Dundee United ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Panutche Camara fitness latest as international duty cut short for Dundee United ace

Camara was forced to pull out of the World Cup qualifier against Sierra Leone.

By Alan Temple
Panutche Camara has been an immediate hit for the Tangerines
Image: SNS

Dundee United ace Panutche Camara has returned to Scotland after fitness concerns forced him to withdraw from the Guinea-Bissau camp.

Camara, 28, reported a tight groin to the Os Dromedarios staff and was left out of their World Cup qualification clash with Sierra Leone on Thursday evening. That showdown ended 1-1.

Emiliano Te’s side face Djibouti later today (Monday) but Camara will play no part after withdrawing from the squad as a precaution.

After constructive dialogue between United and Guinea-Bissau chiefs, it was decided to take no chances, especially given he has endured a couple of lengthy injury absences over the last few years.

Panutche Camara, pictured, impressed for United against Brechin
Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

That included THREE separate groin surgeries – one at Plymouth Argyle and two with Ipswich Town – so all parties agreed to err on the safe side.

It is expected that Camara has not suffered any damage and will be ready to face Hibs on Saturday, however he will be assessed by the club’s medical team upon his return to training at St Andrews.

Roads to recovery

Owen Stirton is also in the process of recovering from a slight foot knock which kept him out of the Dundee derby triumph at Dens Park.

And, as reported by Courier Sport last week, it will become clearer in the coming days whether Kristijan Trapanovski and Ryan Strain have a chance of making the squad for Easter Road following recent periods on the sidelines.

Conversation