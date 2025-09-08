LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are a team I only see going in one direction

Dundee United showed what a couple of weeks on the training pitch can do in their derby success at Dens Park.

Now they need to demonstrate that again – and then some – when they travel to Hibs this weekend.

Easter Road is the toughest trip of the domestic season so far and will be a dangerous game.

You look at the threats – Martin Boyle, Kieron Bowie, Josh Mulligan is flying, and more.

Dundee United direction

This will be a huge test for United’s defence. I think that’s a good thing, they need that.

The defenders must show things are moving in the right direction. I think they are all good players but there have been question marks in the early games.

So, after time in training, this is the chance to show where this United side are.

We know they have the quality to hurt Hibs up the other end with Zac Sapsford and Ivan Dolcek in great form.

There are a lot of talented players in this United squad. Hopefully more options may be available as players come back from injury, too.

For me, Dundee United are a team I only see going in one direction and that is improving week on week.