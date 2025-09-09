English Dundee United Scottish Cup winner’s son scores for Scotland U/19s – aged just 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
English Dundee United Scottish Cup winner’s son scores for Scotland U/19s – aged just 15

The son of the 2010 Tangerines Scottish Cup winner notched in the young Scots' win over the United Arab Emirates.

By Sean Hamilton
Caelen Cadamarteri with an acrobatic effort for Scotland.
Caelan Cadamarteri with an acrobatic effort in Scotland colours. Image: SNS

The son of English ex-Dundee United striker Danny Cadamarteri has scored for Scotland U/19s – aged just 15.

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri was born in Scotland in November 2009, just six months before his dad lifted the Scottish Cup with the Tangerines after beating Ross County at Hampden.

And after making his debut for the national U/19s side last week, he grabbed his first goal in his second appearance, on Wednesday, in a 7-1 rout of the United Arab Emirates.

Cadamarteri posted his goal – a well-placed tap-in – on social media, commenting: “Great result today and buzzing to get my 1st goal for @ScotlandNT U/19s.”

The teen star then wished luck to his older brother, Bailey Cadamarteri, who is set to feature for Jamaica in their international clash with Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago.

Caelan was born in Cupar while his dad, who burst onto the scene in the late 1990s with Everton, was a United player.

Danny Cadamarteri roars with delight with the Scottish Cup
Danny Cadamarteri roars with delight with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

In his year-and-a-half at Tannadice he wrote himself into the club’s history books by being part of the squad that won the 2010 Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win over Ross County at Hampden.

Caelan made headlines in July when he made a £1.5 million switch from Sheffield Wednesday to Manchester City.

He has represented Scotland at U/16 and U/19 level.

Conversation