English Dundee United Scottish Cup winner’s son scores for Scotland U/19s – aged just 15

The son of English ex-Dundee United striker Danny Cadamarteri has scored for Scotland U/19s – aged just 15.

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri was born in Scotland in November 2009, just six months before his dad lifted the Scottish Cup with the Tangerines after beating Ross County at Hampden.

And after making his debut for the national U/19s side last week, he grabbed his first goal in his second appearance, on Wednesday, in a 7-1 rout of the United Arab Emirates.

Great result today and buzzing to get my 1st goal for @ScotlandNT u19s Now over to you @Baileycadz in your World Cup Qualifier tonight for @jff_football 🇯🇲 against Trinidad and Tobago 🇹🇹 Good luck dread-less Rasta 🤜🏽🤛🏽 pic.twitter.com/eeu9LL3rY2 — Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri (@CaelanKoleCadz) September 9, 2025

Cadamarteri posted his goal – a well-placed tap-in – on social media, commenting: “Great result today and buzzing to get my 1st goal for @ScotlandNT U/19s.”

The teen star then wished luck to his older brother, Bailey Cadamarteri, who is set to feature for Jamaica in their international clash with Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago.

Caelan was born in Cupar while his dad, who burst onto the scene in the late 1990s with Everton, was a United player.

In his year-and-a-half at Tannadice he wrote himself into the club’s history books by being part of the squad that won the 2010 Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win over Ross County at Hampden.

Caelan made headlines in July when he made a £1.5 million switch from Sheffield Wednesday to Manchester City.

He has represented Scotland at U/16 and U/19 level.