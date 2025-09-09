Jim Goodwin addresses Ivan Dolcek permanent Dundee United switch amid ‘one or two’ lingering issues

Jim Goodwin has opened up on negotiations around Ivan Dolcek’s permanent switch to Dundee United.

The Croatian winger has enjoyed a stunning start to his Tannadice career after joining on a season-long loan from Dunajská Streda in the summer.

The deal struck between the sides gave United the option to buy the 25-year-old on a permanent basis – and they have acted quickly, encouraged by his four goals in eight early season apprearances.

Tangerines boss Goodwin has confirmed Dolcek’s parent club are happy with United’s financial offer for the player.

However, contract negotiations could not be completed before the closure of the transfer window on Monday, meaning negotiations between player and club could now stretch on until January.

Goodwin explained: “Ivan is on loan and there’s an option to buy him.

“We have agreed a transfer fee with his parent club but other things have to fall into place in terms of contract negotiations as well.

“We are relaxed about the situation, we’d like to make Ivan a permanent Dundee United player.

“Everyone can see the quality he brings to the team and the phenomenal start he’s had.

“He’s scored four goals and could have another three or four as well.

“He creates opportunities for himself by having this knack of being in the right areas at the right time.

“He’s taken his goals well and I still think there’s so much more to come from him in his overall game.

“I have spoken to him about it, I see him as someone who can develop further and improve.”

While Dolcek is at the centre of discussions at Tannadice at present, Goodwin feels one or two unsung heroes have been flown beneath the radar.

He said: “As always, the guys who score goals get the headlines and the glory but we have also had a number of really good performers so far.

“Bert Esselink at the back has been incredibly consistent, he’s kept things together and is a leader.

“We have had a lot of players, Kucherenko in goals, Zac Sapsford up front has had an unbelievable start.

“So there’s a host of players who have come in and settled well.

“But it’s just the start of the season, we need to keep the standards high and push on for the rest of the campaign.”