Jim Goodwin addresses Ivan Dolcek permanent Dundee United switch amid ‘one or two’ lingering issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin addresses Ivan Dolcek permanent Dundee United switch amid ‘one or two’ lingering issues

United have agreed to a permanent transfer for the winger, who has yet to agree personal terms.

Ivan Dolcek celebrates after scoring against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Ivan Dolcek celebrates after scoring against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jim Goodwin has opened up on negotiations around Ivan Dolcek’s permanent switch to Dundee United.

The Croatian winger has enjoyed a stunning start to his Tannadice career after joining on a season-long loan from Dunajská Streda in the summer.

The deal struck between the sides gave United the option to buy the 25-year-old on a permanent basis – and they have acted quickly, encouraged by his four goals in eight early season apprearances.

Tangerines boss Goodwin has confirmed Dolcek’s parent club are happy with United’s financial offer for the player.

However, contract negotiations could not be completed before the closure of the transfer window on Monday, meaning negotiations between player and club could now stretch on until January.

Goodwin explained: “Ivan is on loan and there’s an option to buy him.

Jim Goodwin will face his old club if United can get past Kilmarnock.
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“We have agreed a transfer fee with his parent club but other things have to fall into place in terms of contract negotiations as well.

“We are relaxed about the situation, we’d like to make Ivan a permanent Dundee United player.

“Everyone can see the quality he brings to the team and the phenomenal start he’s had.

“He’s scored four goals and could have another three or four as well.

“He creates opportunities for himself by having this knack of being in the right areas at the right time.

“He’s taken his goals well and I still think there’s so much more to come from him in his overall  game.

“I have spoken to him about it, I see him as someone who can develop further and improve.”

While Dolcek is at the centre of discussions at Tannadice at present, Goodwin feels one or two unsung heroes have been flown beneath the radar.

Bert Esselink (centre) has been a consistent performer. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

He said: “As always, the guys who score goals get the headlines and the glory but we have also had a number of really good performers so far.

Bert Esselink at the back has been incredibly consistent, he’s kept things together and is a leader.

“We have had a lot of players, Kucherenko in goals, Zac Sapsford up front has had an unbelievable start.

“So there’s a host of players who have come in and settled well.

“But it’s just the start of the season, we need to keep the standards high and push on for the rest of the campaign.”

More from Dundee United

Dario Naamo, Amar Fatah, Ruairidh Adams, Panutche Camara (L to R)
How all 11 Dundee United internationals fared – from penalty 'injustice' to scoring against…
Jim Goodwin will be without three key players until October at the latest
Jim Goodwin discusses 'little scare' for Luca Stephenson in Dundee United derby win
Caelen Cadamarteri with an acrobatic effort for Scotland.
English Dundee United Scottish Cup winner's son scores for Scotland U/19s - aged just…
And the squad he and head of recruitment Ross Goodwin have assembled lapped up the moment, too.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are a team I only see going in one direction
5
Panutche Camara has been an immediate hit for the Tangerines
Panutche Camara fitness latest as international duty cut short for Dundee United ace
Goodwin has silenced plenty of snipers, doing a fine job at Dundee United.
Jim Goodwin's 400 in pictures: Dundee United boss' management story so far
9
Goodwin can look forward to a management milestone
The huge milestone Jim Goodwin toasted during Dundee United's derby stroll
6
Jim Goodwin has been busy in the transfer market.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United duo pushing for injury return as Panutche Camara Guinea-Bissau KO explained
Scott Fraser pointing.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone considering swoop for ex-Dundee United and Dundee star Scott Fraser
2
Panutche Camara, Max Watters and Krisztian Keresztes, three of United's summer signings (L to R)
Inside Dundee United's transfer window as recruitment chief predicts profits

Conversation