Jim Goodwin discusses ‘little scare’ for Luca Stephenson in Dundee United derby win

Jim Goodwin admits Luca Stephenson suffered a ‘little scare’ during Dundee United’s recent derby win.

But the damage has not proved lasting – and United are now await the return of their international players before the manager asses his squad.

Those players are set to return to United’s St Andrews University training base within the next 24/48 hours, and the manager is keeping his fingers crossed for as close to a clean bill of health as possible.

Goodwin said: ““The boys who were involved in the derby are all fine.

“We had a little scare with Luca Stephenson, but he’s fine and we’re just waiting for the boys who were on international duty to come back.

“We had eight in total, which is great for the club, but as a manager you’re always keeping your fingers crossed everyone is okay.

“They should all be back by Wednesday so will train Thursday and Friday ahead of the weekend.”

On United’s derby win, Goodwin has been put out by suggestions that United’s success was based on Dundee being below par.

For the Tangerines boss, the reasons for that were down to his players – and in the end they should have won even more comfortably.

“I’ve heard people talk about Dundee didn’t perform but my boys deserve a huge amount of credit for that,” said Goodwin.

“We didn’t allow them to get a foothold in the game at all with the way we pressed them and Yevgeniy Kucherenko has barely had anything to do.

“When you look at that Dundee team, with a dangerous player like Simon Murray at the top end, that’s not easy.

“But we got a clean sheet and looked solid.

“The players deserve a lot of credit for handling the occasion because for so many of them it was the first one.

“On a couple of occasions last season we didn’t handle big games well enough and we didn’t get a result in two of them.

“But in the build-up to the game everyone was calm and they showed great composure throughout.

“We had some really good spells on the ball, we dangerous in attack, scored a couple of good goals and could have had more.

“It could have been more comfortable but I don’t want to take anything away from the performance.