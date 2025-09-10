Jim Goodwin discusses ‘little scare’ for Luca Stephenson in Dundee United derby win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin discusses ‘little scare’ for Luca Stephenson in Dundee United derby win

Goodwin remains full of praise for his side's performance against their city rivals.

Jim Goodwin will be without three key players until October at the latest
Jim Goodwin had concerns about one star in particular during United's recent derby win. IImage: Shutterstock.
By Sean Hamilton

Jim Goodwin admits Luca Stephenson suffered a ‘little scare’ during Dundee United’s recent derby win.

But the damage has not proved lasting – and United are now await the return of their international players before the manager asses his squad.

Those players are set to return to United’s St Andrews University training base within the next 24/48 hours, and the manager is keeping his fingers crossed for as close to a clean bill of health as possible.

Goodwin said: ““The boys who were involved in the derby are all fine.

“We had a little scare with Luca Stephenson, but he’s fine and we’re just waiting for the boys who were on international duty to come back.

Luca Stephenson in action for Dundee United last season.
Luca Stevenson in action last term. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“We had eight in total, which is great for the club, but as a manager you’re always keeping your fingers crossed everyone is okay.

“They should all be back by Wednesday so will train Thursday and Friday ahead of the weekend.”

On United’s derby win, Goodwin has been put out by suggestions that United’s success was based on Dundee being below par.

For the Tangerines boss, the reasons for that were down to his players – and in the end they should have won even more comfortably.

“I’ve heard people talk about Dundee didn’t perform but my boys deserve a huge amount of credit for that,” said Goodwin.

We didn’t allow them to get a foothold in the game at all with the way we pressed them and Yevgeniy Kucherenko has barely had anything to do.

“When you look at that Dundee team, with a dangerous player like Simon Murray at the top end, that’s not easy.

Simon Murray
Simon Murray trudges off after Dundee’s defeat to Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“But we got a clean sheet and looked solid.

“The players deserve a lot of credit for handling the occasion because for so many of them it was the first one.

“On a couple of occasions last season we didn’t handle big games well enough and we didn’t get a result in two of them.

“But in the build-up to the game everyone was calm and they showed great composure throughout.

“We had some really good spells on the ball, we dangerous in attack, scored a couple of good goals and could have had more.

“It could have been more comfortable but I don’t want to take anything away from the performance.

