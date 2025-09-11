How Dundee United are beating big-spending rivals in transfer market with focus on two key traits

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United can’t compete financially with big-spending Premiership rivals.

But the Tangerines boss insists his side can remain competitive by targeting lesser-known players of “talent” and “character”.

Goodwin and his namesake United transfer chief, Ross Goodwin, masterminded a huge turnaround in players at Tannadice this summer.

The signing of Swedish striker Nikolaj Moller in August took the number of new recruits to 14.

Despite the difficulties of gelling an essentially new side, United have made a solid start to the season and sit just one point behind weekend opponents Hibs and three ahead of Aberdeen, both of whom have splashed the cash this summer.

Goodwin knows that’s not something he can do at United.

But he is confident the Tangerines are following a different – and more reliable – route to success.

“In every job I’ve had there’s been a rebuild involved so it’s something I’m used to,” he said.

“You don’t want to be doing it all the time but it’s such an important time of the season.

“I can’t take all the credit for it, it’s been a team effort going through so many players and doing the diligence on them.

“Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are spending vast amounts of money that we just don’t have available.

“So we have to work within different restrictions while trying to be competitive.

“It’s one thing identifying talent, after that you have to get to the crux of the character as well.

“I think we have done really well in the market and the only negative to the start of the season has been the injuries we’ve had.

“We have lost quite a few players, important ones for us, so we’ve had to contend with a fair bit over the last few months.

“When you consider that, it’s been a really positive start to the season.”

Adding height and power to the squad was a priority this summer – and it was achieved.

United didn’t necessarily feel the benefit early in the campaign, having had so little time to work tactically with their new signings before their European campaign.

But now Goodwin in confident fans will see exactly why United have operated they way they have in the summer transfer market.

He explained: “We have tweaked things at set plays because of the goals we lost.

“Being in Europe, we didn’t have the same amount of time working on things but we have had that now.

“The break of ten days or so we’ve had before the derby really worked for us and then the latest one for the internationals as well.

“We didn’t have a full squad to work with because so many players were away but it has still been beneficial.

“The strategy all summer was about adding pace, physicality and power to the team.

“The game has gone towards that and I believe we have that in our side now.

“We are big, aggressive, have defenders who enjoy defending and have quality throughout the team with real pace at the top end of the pitch.

“We have a good blend of different types of players and good experience as well as youth.”