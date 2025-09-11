How Dundee United are beating big-spending rivals in transfer market with focus on two key traits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee United are beating big-spending rivals in transfer market with focus on two key traits

Jim Goodwin accepts he can't compete financially with Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen - but insists his side CAN be competitive.

Dundee United players celebrate with fans after their derby victory.
Dundee United stars celebrate with fans after their derby victory. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United can’t compete financially with big-spending Premiership rivals.

But the Tangerines boss insists his side can remain competitive by targeting lesser-known players of “talent” and “character”.

Goodwin and his namesake United transfer chief, Ross Goodwin, masterminded a huge turnaround in players at Tannadice this summer.

The signing of Swedish striker Nikolaj Moller in August took the number of new recruits to 14.

Despite the difficulties of gelling an essentially new side, United have made a solid start to the season and sit just one point behind weekend opponents Hibs and three ahead of Aberdeen, both of whom have splashed the cash this summer.

Goodwin knows that’s not something he can do at United.

But he is confident the Tangerines are following a different – and more reliable – route to success.

“In every job I’ve had there’s been a rebuild involved so it’s something I’m used to,” he said.

Jim Goodwin on the training pitch at Dundee United's camp in the Netherlands
Jim Goodwin instructs his players on the training ground. Image: Dundee United FC

“You don’t want to be doing it all the time but it’s such an important time of the season.

“I can’t take all the credit for it, it’s been a team effort going through so many players and doing the diligence on them.

“Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are spending vast amounts of money that we just don’t have available.

“So we have to work within different restrictions while trying to be competitive.

“It’s one thing identifying talent, after that you have to get to the crux of the character as well.

I think we have done really well in the market and the only negative to the start of the season has been the injuries we’ve had.

“We have lost quite a few players, important ones for us, so we’ve had to contend with a fair bit over the last few months.

“When you consider that, it’s been a really positive start to the season.”

Adding height and power to the squad was a priority this summer – and it was achieved.

Nikolaj Moller settles into his new dressing room at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

United didn’t necessarily feel the benefit early in the campaign, having had so little time to work tactically with their new signings before their European campaign.

But now Goodwin in confident fans will see exactly why United have operated they way they have in the summer transfer market.

He explained: “We have tweaked things at set plays because of the goals we lost.

“Being in Europe, we didn’t have the same amount of time working on things but we have had that now.

“The break of ten days or so we’ve had before the derby really worked for us and then the latest one for the internationals as well.

“We didn’t have a full squad to work with because so many players were away but it has still been beneficial.

“The strategy all summer was about adding pace, physicality and power to the team.

“The game has gone towards that and I believe we have that in our side now.

“We are big, aggressive, have defenders who enjoy defending and have quality throughout the team with real pace at the top end of the pitch.

“We have a good blend of different types of players and good experience as well as youth.”

