Jim Goodwin on Hibs danger men – and why Dundee United fans should expect ‘a really good game’

Jim Goodwin believes Dundee United’s clash with Hibs has “all the ingredients of a really good game”.

But the Tangerines boss knows who his players will need to shackle to ensure the three points come back to Tannadice.

Just one point separates the sides in the Premiership after three matches, with Hibs on five and United one behind on four.

Both teams have had to negotiate European qualifiers in the early days of their respective league campaigns.

United suffered penalty heartbreak against Rapid Vienna before Hibs lost in painful style on aggregate to Legia Warsaw.

Now it’s all about the Premiership for both.

And while Hibs may have greater financial clout and squad size, United’s boss is backing his players to shut down their hosts’ danger men, then do some damage of their own in a pulsating Easter Road clash.

“Hibs have been one of the best teams in the country for a number of months now,” said Goodwin.

“They have been one of the form teams going back well into last season.

“Their performances in Europe were excellent and they will be extremely disappointed they didn’t make the group stages.

“Their performance in the last game was incredible and they were very, very unlucky they didn’t get through.

“David Gray has gone a terrific job there and they have an array of talent throughout their group.

“They have a big squad, a lot of ability to change games from the bench.

“In Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle they have two fantastic players up top, and they have also invested really well in their squad over the summer.

“It’s going to be a tough place to go, it always it.

“It will be the first time for a lot of our squad but it’s one of the best venues in the country so we’ll be up for it when the time comes.

“It’s got all the ingredients of a really good game.

“Two similar formations, we both like to play the same way, lots of pace and lots of energy in both teams.

“Both teams have a lot of quality in the forward areas as well.