Jim Goodwin outlines lofty Dundee United goal as Tannadice boss pens new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin outlines lofty Dundee United goal as Tannadice boss pens new contract

Goodwin has agreed improved terms with the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Goodwin has enjoyed a superb period in charge at Tannadice.. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has signed a new contract with the Tannadice outfit.

Goodwin, 43, led the Tangerines to European football in their first campaign back in the Premiership last term, before a heartening showing against Rapid Vienna saw them narrowly eliminated from the Conference League qualifiers on penalties.

The Irishman toasted his 400th game in management with a fine victory over Dundee in their most recent fixture – a feat spotlighted by Courier Sport – following another impressive summer of recruitment.

And Goodwin has now inked a 12-month rolling deal, before declaring his lofty goal to “better the exploits of last year.”

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“Winning the Championship, finishing fourth in our first season back in the Premiership, and giving a strong account of ourselves in Europe are achievements we can all take immense pride in,” he told the club’s official website.  

“But they’re just the start.

“We’re building something sustainable, something with identity, and I truly believe we’re only scratching the surface of what we can achieve together.

“We need everyone involved to continue to pull in the same direction to ensure we can keep building a culture conducive to prolonged success.

“Another exciting challenge lies ahead of myself and the backroom team as we look to emulate and better the exploits of last year – one that I’m ready to meet head on with the continued support of the board, staff, players and supporters.”

More from Dundee United

Dario Naamo, Amar Fatah, Ruairidh Adams, Panutche Camara (L to R)
How all 11 Dundee United internationals fared – from penalty 'injustice' to scoring against…
3
Jim Goodwin will be without three key players until October at the latest
Jim Goodwin discusses 'little scare' for Luca Stephenson in Dundee United derby win
Ivan Dolcek celebrates after scoring against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jim Goodwin addresses Ivan Dolcek permanent Dundee United switch amid 'one or two' lingering…
Caelen Cadamarteri with an acrobatic effort for Scotland.
English Dundee United Scottish Cup winner's son scores for Scotland U/19s - aged just…
Dundee United players celebrate with fans after their derby victory.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are a team I only see going in one direction
5
Panutche Camara has been an immediate hit for the Tangerines
Panutche Camara fitness latest as international duty cut short for Dundee United ace
Goodwin has silenced plenty of snipers, doing a fine job at Dundee United.
Jim Goodwin's 400 in pictures: Dundee United boss' management story so far
9
Goodwin can look forward to a management milestone
The huge milestone Jim Goodwin toasted during Dundee United's derby stroll
6
Jim Goodwin has been busy in the transfer market.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United duo pushing for injury return as Panutche Camara Guinea-Bissau KO explained
Scott Fraser pointing.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone considering swoop for ex-Dundee United and Dundee star Scott Fraser
2

Conversation