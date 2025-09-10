Jim Goodwin outlines lofty Dundee United goal as Tannadice boss pens new contract

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has signed a new contract with the Tannadice outfit.

Goodwin, 43, led the Tangerines to European football in their first campaign back in the Premiership last term, before a heartening showing against Rapid Vienna saw them narrowly eliminated from the Conference League qualifiers on penalties.

The Irishman toasted his 400th game in management with a fine victory over Dundee in their most recent fixture – a feat spotlighted by Courier Sport – following another impressive summer of recruitment.

And Goodwin has now inked a 12-month rolling deal, before declaring his lofty goal to “better the exploits of last year.”

“Winning the Championship, finishing fourth in our first season back in the Premiership, and giving a strong account of ourselves in Europe are achievements we can all take immense pride in,” he told the club’s official website.

“But they’re just the start.

“We’re building something sustainable, something with identity, and I truly believe we’re only scratching the surface of what we can achieve together.

“We need everyone involved to continue to pull in the same direction to ensure we can keep building a culture conducive to prolonged success.

“Another exciting challenge lies ahead of myself and the backroom team as we look to emulate and better the exploits of last year – one that I’m ready to meet head on with the continued support of the board, staff, players and supporters.”