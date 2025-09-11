Jim Goodwin’s new Dundee United deal: What does rolling contract mean and should fans be worried about swift exit?

The announcement that Jim Goodwin had extended his Dundee United deal should have been met by universal acclaim.

Indeed, there was not an unhappy Arab to be seen.

Just a couple of curious ones.

Supporters who perhaps expected to see their gaffer tied down to a long-term contract, querying the length of deal.

After all, 12 months doesn’t sound like a vote of confidence; like full-throated backing of a manager who has guided the club from the Championship to European football in the space of two-and-a-half years.

That couldn’t be further from the truth, as Courier Sport finds.

How long does Goodwin actually have left on his deal?

That was the question that vexed many.

Some fans understandably thought this contract was tying Goodwin up until the summer of 2027. A new deal, with “12 months” mentioned; having previously been on terms until the June 2026.

A reasonable assumption.

However, the reality – put simplistically – is that Goodwin now has a year left on his contract.

And that will be the case for the duration of this deal.

Today? He has a year left. Tomorrow? A year left. Next summer? A year left.

You get the jist.

That’s the rolling element to the rolling contract; the 12-month duration rolls along. Indefinitely.

Does a rolling contract represent a lack of commitment from either party – or both?

That should not be a particularly potent concern.

United stuck with Goodwin when the club were relegated, with his managerial stock arguably at an all-time low following a chastening end to his time in charge of Aberdeen.

And the Irishman has never sought to parlay his recent success into engineering an exit.

He is the 11th longest-serving manager in the SPFL and will celebrate his 1000th day as United manager in November.

This is a happy marriage, even if – to torture the metaphor – there are occasionally disagreements and some bickering at home.

As mentioned in the section above, Goodwin’s contract is effectively indefinite; constantly affording him the security of a 12-month deal and, should the worst ever come to pass, a severance package that reflects that.

There are plenty of managers who boast contracts until 2027, 2028 or beyond. But in real terms, the only differences between that and Goodwin’s deal are optics and an end date.

Those agreements will almost universally have a maximum severance payout capped at a year’s money, too.

Some have less.

There has been no lack of commitment shown to Goodwin. The complete opposite could be argued, given he now has a job with no expiry.

Similarly, the United boss has made the same show of faith towards United, securing richly deserved, improved terms in the process.

Will this make it cheaper for a club to poach Goodwin?

It’s been a peculiar week on social media.

Blame it on the international lull.

Some folks have lost the run of themselves.

A throwaway comment by a reporter on a Daily Record podcast noting that Goodwin’s eye for a player might aid Celtic’s ropey recruitment has grown arms and legs; people mistaking valid opinion for hard news.

Some preposterous and blatant wind-ups have been taken far too seriously.

This writer isn’t sure who genuinely needs to hear this but, to be clear: Jim Goodwin, as fine a manager as he is, won’t be the Celtic boss imminently.

However, he will deservedly attract admiring glances if he continues to do such a fabulous job at Tannadice. That much is only natural.

Which begs the question: are United now in danger of losing their boss on the cheap compared to if they had tied him up for longer?

That could be a genuine concern if clubs tended to bank a compensation fee commensurate with the amount of time a manager has left on their deal. In reality, that is highly unusual.

Any boss would be unlikely to pen a long-term contract that demanded a club to pay (hypothetically) three years’ worth of compensation for their services, blocking their advancement.

Just as a club would not agree to a long-term contract that would see them liable to pay out a full-term severance to a sacked manager, in the event it all goes wrong.

Most compensation packages will reflect compensation terms of around a year’s salary, which is exactly what United are now able to – and will – demand if another team comes in for Goodwin.

This is not a green light for suitors to poach Goodwin on the cheap, albeit no-one at Tannadice will stand in his way if the price is right.