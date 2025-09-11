Jim Goodwin opens up on new Dundee United contract with bullish message to fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin opens up on new Dundee United contract with bullish message to fans

The United boss has penned a new 12-month rolling deal at Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Goodwin has led United to the Championship title and European football in two seasons. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is targeting “many more years” of success with Dundee United after signing a new deal with the club.

Goodwin has penned a 12-month rolling contract at Tannadice, after leading the club to promotion, then into Europe in his two full seasons in charge.

He was linked with interest from clubs in England over the summer and the seeming “short-term” nature of the Irishman’s new United deal led to a degree of fan concern.

However, Goodwin, while not hiding from how quickly things can change in football, insisted that, having enjoyed two successive successful campaigns with the Tangerines, he is looking forward to plenty more.

He explained: “it’s a contract that both myself and the club are quite happy with, to be honest. In terms of the length of the contract, it’s pretty self-explanatory. It’s a 12-month contract every day, basically. There’s a bit of security there for me.

“The club know what’s happening over the next 12 months, but of course I’ve been in the game long enough to know that things can change very quickly as well. I’ve always been very relaxed about the situation.

Goodwin has silenced plenty of snipers, doing a fine job at Dundee United.
Goodwin with the Championship trophy at the end of his first full season at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“I believe in the hard work that we’re doing at the club. I think the recruitment that we’ve done over the last two or three seasons has been exceptional and I think that’s what stands you in good stead as a manager.

“But it’s not just about the job that I’m doing, it’s about the job that we’re all doing collectively from top to bottom. There’s a real alignment, I feel, in terms of what our ambitions are and that’s really important for me as a young manager. My ambitions are matched by whatever club I work for – and that’s certainly the case here.”

As to when discussions about a new deal began, Goodwin was forthright.

“It’s something that’s just been bubbling away in the background for a couple of months,” he confirmed.

“But, you know, delighted to finally get it all concluded, and really pleased to extend my stay here at Dundee United.

“I’ve had a fantastic couple of years on a personal level in terms of how much I’ve enjoyed it; built some great relationships with all the people behind the scenes, I’ve had great support from the board, great support from my backroom staff as well, and, yeah, really exciting times.

“We’ve had two good years together and hopefully many more to come.”

The Dundee United fans in full voice.
There was an incredible turnout and atmosphere amongst the United fans at Tannadice against Rapid last month. Image: SNS

But what might those years look like at Tannadice?

“I think we’re very much a work in progress,” said Goodwin.

“You’ve seen the amount of business that we’ve done this summer and the amount of good business that we’ve done. But I think it’s about continuity for the club. I think it’s about stability as well.

“in the modern day, I’m quite a long-serving manager when you consider how quickly things can change in football.

“But I think we’ve built some really good foundations here at the club, and as much as we had a really good season last year, I still feel that the club as a whole can improve and I think we can have lots of future success.”

Given the stated ambitions of top six – and European place – rivals like Hearts, plus Aberdeen and Hibs’ big spending, achieving success seems to be getting more difficult in the Premiership.

But Goodwin believes in the foundations around him at United – and that they can support further growth at the club.

“We know there are teams out there with bigger budgets and bigger investment and what have you, but that doesn’t guarantee you success. We’ve seen that numerous times over the years

“Last year in particular, where some of those teams that you’ve mentioned finished below us. So, we are really content with the way that we’ve got the structure here at the club at the moment.

“Our main aim this time round is to try and get into that top six and then going forward, in years to come, is to be a consistent top six tide and then obviously fighting for those European spots is what we all want to do.”

