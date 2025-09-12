Ivan Dolcek honoured for stunning Dundee United start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Ivan Dolcek honoured for stunning Dundee United start

The striker has notched four goals in three Premiership matches.

By Sean Hamilton
Ivan Dolcek of Dundee United with his Player of the Month award. Image: Dundee United FC
Ivan Dolcek has been named Premiership Player or the Month for August.

The Croatian striker – a summer signing for Dundee United – has started his career in stunning fashion, scoring four goals in eight appearances across all competitions.

However, his Premiership form is red hot, with all four strikes coming in just three top flight matches.

The loan hit man – whom United are seeking to sign on a permanent deal from Dunajská Streda – has now been acknowledged for his hot streak in front of goal.

Dolcek notched his first goal for the club on day one of the league season against Falkirk, before bagging a double at home to Hearts.

Ivan Dolcek celebrates his derby goal at Dens Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

He then endeared himself further to United fans by scoring the decisive goal in the Tangerines’ 2-0 derby win over Dundee at Dens Park at the end of August.

Responding to his award, Dolcek said: “It’s very great, I didn’t think it would be like this, in the first month, but it is what it is.

“I’m very happy, very glad for it, and thanks to everybody who voted for this, and I just want to continue to play like this.”

Asked if he had enjoyed his derby goal the most, he said: “Yes, this one, and also the free kick against Hearts.

“I enjoyed this goal. I watched it on the video quite a few times!”

