Ivan Dolcek honoured for stunning Dundee United start

Ivan Dolcek has been named Premiership Player or the Month for August.

The Croatian striker – a summer signing for Dundee United – has started his career in stunning fashion, scoring four goals in eight appearances across all competitions.

However, his Premiership form is red hot, with all four strikes coming in just three top flight matches.

The loan hit man – whom United are seeking to sign on a permanent deal from Dunajská Streda – has now been acknowledged for his hot streak in front of goal.

Dolcek notched his first goal for the club on day one of the league season against Falkirk, before bagging a double at home to Hearts.

He then endeared himself further to United fans by scoring the decisive goal in the Tangerines’ 2-0 derby win over Dundee at Dens Park at the end of August.

Responding to his award, Dolcek said: “It’s very great, I didn’t think it would be like this, in the first month, but it is what it is.

“I’m very happy, very glad for it, and thanks to everybody who voted for this, and I just want to continue to play like this.”

Asked if he had enjoyed his derby goal the most, he said: “Yes, this one, and also the free kick against Hearts.

“I enjoyed this goal. I watched it on the video quite a few times!”