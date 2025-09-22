Photos of Tannadice will take Dundee United fans back to 1980s glory days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos of Tannadice will take Dundee United fans back to 1980s glory days

Head back to Tannadice during an unforgettable era in the club's history under the leadership of the legendary Jim McLean. Graeme Strachan
Dundee United fans with scarves and flags before leaving for the 1981 Scottish Cup
Dundee United fans before leaving for the 1981 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.

Step back through the turnstiles at Dundee United’s Tannadice Park in the 1980s.

These nostalgic images shine a light on life on and off the pitch during a decade when the Tangerines reached unimaginable heights at home and abroad.

United fans in the golden age of the 1980s expected to beat Rangers and Celtic and knew they would always have a chance against the best in Europe.

Our pictures capture this special time, showcasing lively open days, long lines for cup tickets, and even a visit from Hollywood icon Grace Kelly.

They also showcase how the ground used to look, with terracing on three sides before its transformation into the all-seater venue we recognise today.

Experience life at Tannadice as it was during this unforgettable decade.

Plimsoll stars

Ralph Milne, Davie Dodds, Billy Kirkwood, Colin Craig, Andy Graham and Eamonn Bannon with the trophy on the track at Tannadice
Dundee United’s winning team at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee United players at Tannadice showing off the trophy after winning the Scottish Five-a-Side Championship at the Kelvin Hall in February 1980.

Ralph Milne, Davie Dodds, Billy Kirkwood, Colin Craig, Andy Graham and Eamonn Bannon took part in a tournament watched by 2,000 fans.

United defeated Kilmarnock on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final.

Spiking the pitch

Will Lamb and Jim Young working hard on the pitch at Tannadice Park with a spade and fork after heavy rain
Will Lamb and Jim Young working hard after heavy rain. Image: DC Thomson.

Groundsmen Will Lamb and Jim Young spiking the pitch at Tannadice ahead of a Scottish Cup third round derby match against Dundee in January 1980.

The tie went ahead and United won 5-1 with Willie Pettigrew netting four goals.

New enclosure

the new roof taking shape at Dundee United's Tannadice Park
New roof taking shape at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.

The Sandeman Street terracing was topped with a new roof in July 1980 from the proceeds of Ray Stewart’s £430,000 transfer to West Ham.

The terracing was demolished in December 1991.

The £2.4 million all-seater George Fox Stand rose from the rubble in 1992.

New goals

a groundsman on a ride-on lawnmower cuts the grass in the goalmouth
Two new goals at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.

One of two new goals erected at Tannadice in July 1981.

They were needed.

United started the 1981-82 season unbeaten and scored 21 goals in eight games.

Monaco royal visit

Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco outside Tannadice Park.
Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.

After making her name in Hollywood, Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco and retired from acting.

In September 1981 the couple flew in to Scotland to stay with friends in Meigle before watching Monaco’s Uefa Cup tie against Dundee United at Tannadice.

United lost 2-1 but went through 6-4 on aggregate.

Dundee singer/songwriter Michael Marra alluded to Princess Grace’s appearance in front of the Taylor Brothers Coal advertising sign in the song Hamish.

Snow clearing

Tannadice groundsmen with wheelbarrows clearing snow in January 1982.
Tannadice groundsmen in January 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

In January 1982, Tannadice ground staff worked tirelessly to clear the snow with spades and wheelbarrows, but their efforts were in vain.

The Premier League match against Partick Thistle was postponed.

Champions of Scotland

the crowd during the flag-raising ceremony.
Crowd during the flag-raising ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.

The flag-raising ceremony at Tannadice in August 1983.

The feel-good factor continued with a 4-0 win against Motherwell.

The Premier League title win in 1983 was the greatest moment in the club’s history.

European Cup semi-final

United supporters queuing in the street up for European Cup semi-final tickets in April 1984.
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.

United supporters queuing up for European Cup semi-final tickets in April 1984.

United defeated Roma 2-0 in the first leg on a historic night at Tannadice.

Jim McLean’s side had beaten Hamrun Spartans of Malta, Belgium’s Standard Liege and Austrian champions Rapid Vienna to set up a sell-out for the Italians’ visit.

Heading to Rome

defender Gary McGinnis and midfielder Jimmy Page load the United hamper on to the bus at Tannadice in April 1984.
Loading hampers on to the bus in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Paul Sturrock waits his turn as defender Gary McGinnis and midfielder Jimmy Page load the United hamper on to the bus at Tannadice in April 1984.

United were heading to Rome for the second leg.

The 3-0 defeat denied United a fairytale final against Liverpool.

Tannadice Park

an elevated shot showing Tannadice Park and the allotments next to it in 1984.
Tannadice Park in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

How Tannadice looked in May 1984.

Only the main stand on Arklay Street was seated in those days.

The allotment is still there.

Manchester United

Dundee United winger Eamonn Bannon gets in a left-footed cross as Manchester United players look on
Bannon gets in a left-footed cross. Image: DC Thomson.

Eamonn Bannon in action against Manchester United in December 1984.

Tickets were £8 and £4 and the Uefa Cup game was a 21,821 sell-out.

United lost 3-2 and went out 5-4 on aggregate.

Undersoil heating

The cable being installed under the turf at Tannadice
The cable being installed under the turf. Image: DC Thomson.

Undersoil heating was installed during the close season in 1985.

The £100,000 system was first used against Neuchâtel Xamax in the Uefa Cup.

Walter Smith

Walter Smith on the touchline. Image: DC Thomson.

United assistant manager Walter Smith gets a ticking off from the referee during a league game against Hearts in April 1986.

Some of the United supporters on the terracing saw the funny side.

Smith was gone in the summer after joining Graeme Souness at Rangers.

James Fox

Groundsman James Fox working on the pitch in snow in February 1986.
Jimmy Fox with a Motomop. Image: DC Thomson.

Groundsman James Fox working on the pitch in snow in February 1986.

“Jimmy” was using a new “Motomop”.

United defeated Hibs 4-0 in the league the following day.

OK Computer

Players showing off a new computer system at an office in Tannadice in October 1986. Maurice Malpas is at the keyboard.
Players with a new computer. Image: DC Thomson.

Players showing off a new computer system at Tannadice in October 1986.

Maurice Malpas was at the keyboard.

Standing were Paul Hegarty, David Narey and Paul Sturrock in the Tangerine home shirt with the VG sponsor which is now rightly regarded a classic.

All four were Scottish internationals during this decade.

Read all about it

Dundee United players Jim McInally and John Clark, holding newspapers, beside delighted supporters outside the ground
Jim McInally and John Clark with delighted supporters. Image: DC Thomson.

Jim McInally and John Clark were catching up on the news when they arrived back from West Germany in April 1987 to be greeted by delighted Arabs.

“Wunderbar” was the Evening Telegraph back page headline after United defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in the away leg of the Uefa Cup semi-final.

They reached the final after goals from Iain Ferguson and Ian Redford.

Billy Thomson

Billy Thomson signs autographs for a group of young boys
The goalkeeper alongside delighted supporters. Image: DC Thomson.

Billy Thomson signs autographs for a group of young boys on his return from West Germany with the triumphant Tangerines in April 1987.

Thomson kept a clean sheet in Germany.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper throughout the campaign.

Jim McLean

Manager Jim McLean signing autographs for fans
Jim McLean was swamped by well-wishers and fans. Image: DC Thomson.

Manager Jim McLean signing autographs for fans after the team’s arrival back at Tannadice from West Germany following the Uefa Cup semi-final success.

Monchengladbach were 55 games unbeaten at home in European competition.

McLean rated the 2-0 semi-final win as the club’s best ever in Europe.

Scottish Cup final

Dundee United fans in May 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Supporters about to board one of the 26 buses which left from Tannadice for the 1987 Scottish Cup final against St Mirren at Hampden.

United lost the game 1-0.

The following week they lost the Uefa Cup final to Gothenburg.

Just the ticket

Dundee United fans outside Tannadice Park waiting for Scottish Cup final tickets in May 1988.
United fans outside the ground in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Fans outside Tannadice waiting for Scottish Cup final tickets in May 1988.

Some had camped out overnight with flasks and blankets.

United took the lead against Celtic at Hampden but lost the game 2-1.

Open Day

Boys sitting on the advertising hoardings at Dundee United's Tannadice Park Open Day in 1989.
Boys at the Tannadice Open Day in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee United open day, which was held at Tannadice in July 1989, was marked by an abundance of autograph books and crisps.

Belhaven Beers had taken over from VG as the shirt sponsor.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Up to 5,000 supporters turned out every year before the start of the new season to watch United’s first team in action at the annual event.

It’s the final image in our 1980s Tannadice Park gallery.

