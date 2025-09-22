Photos of Tannadice will take Dundee United fans back to 1980s glory days

Step back through the turnstiles at Dundee United’s Tannadice Park in the 1980s.

These nostalgic images shine a light on life on and off the pitch during a decade when the Tangerines reached unimaginable heights at home and abroad.

United fans in the golden age of the 1980s expected to beat Rangers and Celtic and knew they would always have a chance against the best in Europe.

Our pictures capture this special time, showcasing lively open days, long lines for cup tickets, and even a visit from Hollywood icon Grace Kelly.

They also showcase how the ground used to look, with terracing on three sides before its transformation into the all-seater venue we recognise today.

Experience life at Tannadice as it was during this unforgettable decade.

Plimsoll stars

Dundee United players at Tannadice showing off the trophy after winning the Scottish Five-a-Side Championship at the Kelvin Hall in February 1980.

Ralph Milne, Davie Dodds, Billy Kirkwood, Colin Craig, Andy Graham and Eamonn Bannon took part in a tournament watched by 2,000 fans.

United defeated Kilmarnock on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final.

Spiking the pitch

Groundsmen Will Lamb and Jim Young spiking the pitch at Tannadice ahead of a Scottish Cup third round derby match against Dundee in January 1980.

The tie went ahead and United won 5-1 with Willie Pettigrew netting four goals.

New enclosure

The Sandeman Street terracing was topped with a new roof in July 1980 from the proceeds of Ray Stewart’s £430,000 transfer to West Ham.

The terracing was demolished in December 1991.

The £2.4 million all-seater George Fox Stand rose from the rubble in 1992.

New goals

One of two new goals erected at Tannadice in July 1981.

They were needed.

United started the 1981-82 season unbeaten and scored 21 goals in eight games.

Monaco royal visit

After making her name in Hollywood, Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco and retired from acting.

In September 1981 the couple flew in to Scotland to stay with friends in Meigle before watching Monaco’s Uefa Cup tie against Dundee United at Tannadice.

United lost 2-1 but went through 6-4 on aggregate.

Dundee singer/songwriter Michael Marra alluded to Princess Grace’s appearance in front of the Taylor Brothers Coal advertising sign in the song Hamish.

Snow clearing

In January 1982, Tannadice ground staff worked tirelessly to clear the snow with spades and wheelbarrows, but their efforts were in vain.

The Premier League match against Partick Thistle was postponed.

Champions of Scotland

The flag-raising ceremony at Tannadice in August 1983.

The feel-good factor continued with a 4-0 win against Motherwell.

The Premier League title win in 1983 was the greatest moment in the club’s history.

European Cup semi-final

United supporters queuing up for European Cup semi-final tickets in April 1984.

United defeated Roma 2-0 in the first leg on a historic night at Tannadice.

Jim McLean’s side had beaten Hamrun Spartans of Malta, Belgium’s Standard Liege and Austrian champions Rapid Vienna to set up a sell-out for the Italians’ visit.

Heading to Rome

Paul Sturrock waits his turn as defender Gary McGinnis and midfielder Jimmy Page load the United hamper on to the bus at Tannadice in April 1984.

United were heading to Rome for the second leg.

The 3-0 defeat denied United a fairytale final against Liverpool.

Tannadice Park

How Tannadice looked in May 1984.

Only the main stand on Arklay Street was seated in those days.

The allotment is still there.

Manchester United

Eamonn Bannon in action against Manchester United in December 1984.

Tickets were £8 and £4 and the Uefa Cup game was a 21,821 sell-out.

United lost 3-2 and went out 5-4 on aggregate.

Undersoil heating

Undersoil heating was installed during the close season in 1985.

The £100,000 system was first used against Neuchâtel Xamax in the Uefa Cup.

Walter Smith

United assistant manager Walter Smith gets a ticking off from the referee during a league game against Hearts in April 1986.

Some of the United supporters on the terracing saw the funny side.

Smith was gone in the summer after joining Graeme Souness at Rangers.

James Fox

Groundsman James Fox working on the pitch in snow in February 1986.

“Jimmy” was using a new “Motomop”.

United defeated Hibs 4-0 in the league the following day.

OK Computer

Players showing off a new computer system at Tannadice in October 1986.

Maurice Malpas was at the keyboard.

Standing were Paul Hegarty, David Narey and Paul Sturrock in the Tangerine home shirt with the VG sponsor which is now rightly regarded a classic.

All four were Scottish internationals during this decade.

Read all about it

Jim McInally and John Clark were catching up on the news when they arrived back from West Germany in April 1987 to be greeted by delighted Arabs.

“Wunderbar” was the Evening Telegraph back page headline after United defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in the away leg of the Uefa Cup semi-final.

They reached the final after goals from Iain Ferguson and Ian Redford.

Billy Thomson

Billy Thomson signs autographs for a group of young boys on his return from West Germany with the triumphant Tangerines in April 1987.

Thomson kept a clean sheet in Germany.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper throughout the campaign.

Jim McLean

Manager Jim McLean signing autographs for fans after the team’s arrival back at Tannadice from West Germany following the Uefa Cup semi-final success.

Monchengladbach were 55 games unbeaten at home in European competition.

McLean rated the 2-0 semi-final win as the club’s best ever in Europe.

Scottish Cup final

Supporters about to board one of the 26 buses which left from Tannadice for the 1987 Scottish Cup final against St Mirren at Hampden.

United lost the game 1-0.

The following week they lost the Uefa Cup final to Gothenburg.

Just the ticket

Fans outside Tannadice waiting for Scottish Cup final tickets in May 1988.

Some had camped out overnight with flasks and blankets.

United took the lead against Celtic at Hampden but lost the game 2-1.

Open Day

The Dundee United open day, which was held at Tannadice in July 1989, was marked by an abundance of autograph books and crisps.

Belhaven Beers had taken over from VG as the shirt sponsor.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Up to 5,000 supporters turned out every year before the start of the new season to watch United’s first team in action at the annual event.

It’s the final image in our 1980s Tannadice Park gallery.