Ivan Dolcek breaks silence on permanent Dundee United switch with clear message to fans

Ivan Dolcek has delivered the news Dundee United fans have been desperate to hear – “I would like to stay here.”

Docek’s stunning start to life at Tannadice convinced the club to prioritise making his loan move, from Slovak outfit Dunajska Streda, permanent.

The loan agreement was arranged in a way that afforded United the right to buy Dolcek at an agreed price and that deal HAS been struck between the two clubs.

Unfortunately, negotiations between United and the player and his representative were unable to be completed before the closure of the summer transfer window.

United boss Jim Goodwin has declared himself “relaxed” about the situation, with negotiations able to continue in the background until the next opportunity to complete the deal, when the January transfer window opens.

Now Dolcek, August’s Premiership player of the month, has confirmed his own desire to commit himself to the Tannadice club – with the fans playing a huge role in his decision.

Asked for his thoughts on the potential move, he said: “Yes, we are working on it, but I would like to stay here.

“I like our fans, mostly because they sing, they are very loud, and it’s been quite positive now, so I feel very comfortable here.

“All the games have a very electric atmosphere, and this is where all players want to play, on these stages, and that’s what I enjoy the most.”

Asked if transfer negotiations in August came close to being concluded, he said: “Well, I would say close, but it’s just started, because it all happened very fast.

“I came here at the end of the transfer window, so there was not much time to negotiate and it just happened very fast. The negotiations are still ongoing.

“[The clubs] have an agreement. It just takes time.

“We are all looking forward to it, and just relax, I’m here, it’s all good for now, so there are no problems. Everything is going as planned.”

Responding to Jim Goodwin’s new 12-month rolling contract, Dolcek expressed his gratitude to the United boss for bringing him to the club.

He said: “I would like to congratulate the manager, he brings me here from Croatia, so I’m very happy that he extended his contract.

“I think this is good for the team, and we just continue to work and to be even better.”

Having come so close to European success against Rapid Vienna, Dolcek, like everyone at United, is determined to be in competition for the top six in the Premiership, then the European places.

He is impressed with the standard of Scottish football, talking up the level of physicality, though also praising its technicality, saying: “Overall the league is better than Croatia.”

And while after just two months in Scotland, he is still settling into life in the country, he is grateful for the company of his United team-mate and countryman Vicko Sevelj, who, as well as encouraging him to sign, has been providing priceless advice.

He said: “We played together for Hajduk Split five years ago and, of course, I say it a lot of times from now, he helped me a lot here.

“He knows everything, he makes me feel more comfortable here, and he’s one of the reasons that I came here, for sure, because he explained a lot about the league, about the club, about the country and stuff,

“I quite like it. when he explains this stuff to me. He’s a good assistant!”