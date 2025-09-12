Ivan Dolcek breaks silence on permanent Dundee United switch with clear message to fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ivan Dolcek breaks silence on permanent Dundee United switch with clear message to fans

The Croatian striker has been a big hit since his summer arrival at Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
Ivan Dolcek is playing some of his best football since joining Dundee United. Image:: SNS
Ivan Dolcek has delivered the news Dundee United fans have been desperate to hear – “I would like to stay here.”

Docek’s stunning start to life at Tannadice convinced the club to prioritise making his loan move, from Slovak outfit Dunajska Streda, permanent.

The loan agreement was arranged in a way that afforded United the right to buy Dolcek at an agreed price and that deal HAS been struck between the two clubs.

Unfortunately, negotiations between United and the player and his representative were unable to be completed before the closure of the summer transfer window.

United boss Jim Goodwin has declared himself “relaxed” about the situation, with negotiations able to continue in the background until the next opportunity to complete the deal, when the January transfer window opens.

Now Dolcek, August’s Premiership player of the month, has confirmed his own desire to commit himself to the Tannadice club – with the fans playing a huge role in his decision.

Dolcek salutes the United fans after the Tangerines’ derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Asked for his thoughts on the potential move, he said: “Yes, we are working on it, but I would like to stay here.

“I like our fans, mostly because they sing, they are very loud, and it’s been quite positive now, so I feel very comfortable here.

“All the games have a very electric atmosphere, and this is where all players want to play, on these stages, and that’s what I enjoy the most.”

Asked if transfer negotiations in August came close to being concluded, he said: “Well, I would say close, but it’s just started, because it all happened very fast.

“I came here at the end of the transfer window, so there was not much time to negotiate and it just happened very fast. The negotiations are still ongoing.

“[The clubs] have an agreement. It just takes time.

“We are all looking forward to it, and just relax, I’m here, it’s all good for now, so there are no problems. Everything is going as planned.”

Responding to Jim Goodwin’s new 12-month rolling contract, Dolcek expressed his gratitude to the United boss for bringing him to the club.

He said: “I would like to congratulate the manager, he brings me here from Croatia, so I’m very happy that he extended his contract.

Dolcek’s stunning free kick against Hearts was a favourite strike. Image; Mark Scates/SNS

“I think this is good for the team, and we just continue to work and to be even better.”

Having come so close to European success against Rapid Vienna, Dolcek, like everyone at United, is determined to be in competition for the top six in the Premiership, then the European places.

He is impressed with the standard of Scottish football, talking up the level of physicality, though also praising its technicality, saying: “Overall the league is better than Croatia.”

And while after just two months in Scotland, he is still settling into life in the country, he is grateful for the company of his United team-mate and countryman Vicko Sevelj, who, as well as encouraging him to sign, has been providing priceless advice.

He said: “We played together for Hajduk Split five years ago and, of course, I say it a lot of times from now, he helped me a lot here.

“He knows everything, he makes me feel more comfortable here, and he’s one of the reasons that I came here, for sure, because he explained a lot about the league, about the club, about the country and stuff,

“I quite like it. when he explains this stuff to me. He’s a good assistant!”

Conversation