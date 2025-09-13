Jim Goodwin: Ivan Dolcek will get ‘better and better’ with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin: Ivan Dolcek will get ‘better and better’ with Dundee United

The Croatian star is in negotiations with the club about making his move to Tannadice permanent.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United winger Ivan Dolcek at Tannadice
Ivan Dolcek will keep improving as he settles at Dundee United, according to his manager. Image: SNS

Ivan Dolcek has kicked off his Dundee United career by claiming August’s award for the Premiership’s best player.

But boss Jim Goodwin believes United fans have yet to see the best of the Croatian.

Dolcek’s four gals in three Premiership games saw him rewarded with the season’s first top flight player of the month award.

His red hot form has been the perfect vindication of his signing – and of United’s signing policy.

Goodwin believes the Tangerines don’t get enough credit for the quality of business they do in the market, especially in bringing foreign players to Tannadice.

And he insists Dolcek is the perfect example of why they deserve more.

“There’s always an element of risk to any player that you bring in,” Goodwin said.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“But obviously we’ve signed a lot of players from outwith the UK and a lot has been said about that publicly by a number of individuals within the media.

“But as I said, we’re really comfortable with our recruitment strategy, and all of those guys we’ve brought in have settled in really, really quickly and I think that’s, again, a huge credit to the support team around the players for helping them with all the small things that some of us take for granted in terms of accommodation, looking after the families, making sure that all these small details are taken care of.

“The foreign lads have been terrific. They’ve settled in fantastic to Dundee United and to the culture of the Scottish game and no more so than Ivan. His goal contributions are what’s caught the eye at the moment.

“I still think there’s a hell of a lot more to come from him as a player in terms of his individual performances. His goals speak for themselves, but his all-round game I think he will just get better and better.”

Dolcek highlighted the positive role played by his fellow Croat at United Vicko Sevelj, whose encouragement was a key factor in making the move.

Vicko Sevelj will be a key man at the Falkirk Stadium amid a host of Premiership debutants.
Vicko Sevelj has endeared himself to Dundee United fans since arriving at the club. Image: SNS

But Goodwin insists that would count for nothing if Dolcek himself was not giving his all.

“[Having Vicko here] makes the process a whole lot easier,” he said.

“Obviously, Vicko and Ivan were together at Hajduk Split and know each other really well. Vicko gave me a good character reference on Ivan, which was important.

“We could see how good a player he was from the footage and scouting reports that we have. But character is important to fit into the kind of culture that we’ve created here. You need good people and Ivan is certainly that.

“He’s a very energetic, enthusiastic player on a daily basis in training. That’s showing in his performances on the Saturday.”

On negotiations around making Dolcek’s move to United permanent, Goodwin said: “We’re all very relaxed about the situation. We just want Ivan to be comfortable and to enjoy his football.

“I think that’s when the players play their best – when they’re at their happiest.

“He certainly is enjoying life at Dundee United at the moment. He knows what we think of him, but he’s got to keep those standards up and make sure he plays that way consistently between now and the end of the season.”

Conversation