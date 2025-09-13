Jim Goodwin: Ivan Dolcek will get ‘better and better’ with Dundee United

Ivan Dolcek has kicked off his Dundee United career by claiming August’s award for the Premiership’s best player.

But boss Jim Goodwin believes United fans have yet to see the best of the Croatian.

Dolcek’s four gals in three Premiership games saw him rewarded with the season’s first top flight player of the month award.

His red hot form has been the perfect vindication of his signing – and of United’s signing policy.

Goodwin believes the Tangerines don’t get enough credit for the quality of business they do in the market, especially in bringing foreign players to Tannadice.

And he insists Dolcek is the perfect example of why they deserve more.

“There’s always an element of risk to any player that you bring in,” Goodwin said.

“But obviously we’ve signed a lot of players from outwith the UK and a lot has been said about that publicly by a number of individuals within the media.

“But as I said, we’re really comfortable with our recruitment strategy, and all of those guys we’ve brought in have settled in really, really quickly and I think that’s, again, a huge credit to the support team around the players for helping them with all the small things that some of us take for granted in terms of accommodation, looking after the families, making sure that all these small details are taken care of.

“The foreign lads have been terrific. They’ve settled in fantastic to Dundee United and to the culture of the Scottish game and no more so than Ivan. His goal contributions are what’s caught the eye at the moment.

“I still think there’s a hell of a lot more to come from him as a player in terms of his individual performances. His goals speak for themselves, but his all-round game I think he will just get better and better.”

Dolcek highlighted the positive role played by his fellow Croat at United Vicko Sevelj, whose encouragement was a key factor in making the move.

But Goodwin insists that would count for nothing if Dolcek himself was not giving his all.

“[Having Vicko here] makes the process a whole lot easier,” he said.

“Obviously, Vicko and Ivan were together at Hajduk Split and know each other really well. Vicko gave me a good character reference on Ivan, which was important.

“We could see how good a player he was from the footage and scouting reports that we have. But character is important to fit into the kind of culture that we’ve created here. You need good people and Ivan is certainly that.

“He’s a very energetic, enthusiastic player on a daily basis in training. That’s showing in his performances on the Saturday.”

On negotiations around making Dolcek’s move to United permanent, Goodwin said: “We’re all very relaxed about the situation. We just want Ivan to be comfortable and to enjoy his football.

“I think that’s when the players play their best – when they’re at their happiest.

“He certainly is enjoying life at Dundee United at the moment. He knows what we think of him, but he’s got to keep those standards up and make sure he plays that way consistently between now and the end of the season.”