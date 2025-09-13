Jim Goodwin reckons Willie Collum influenced Hibs penalty award as Dundee United boss quizzed on Kucherenko display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reckons Willie Collum influenced Hibs penalty award as Dundee United boss quizzed on Kucherenko display

Goodwin watched his free-flowing side play out a breathless 3-3 draw in the capital.

By Alan Temple
Last-minute drama at Easter Road
Last-minute drama at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reckons Willie Collum’s public assertion that Hibs were denied a cast-iron penalty against St Mirren influenced the award of a dramatic spot-kick against Dundee United.

Vicko Sevelj was penalised for handball in the closing stages at Easter Road after blocking an acrobatic effort from Kieron Bowie in a crowded box.

While referee Dan MacFarlane missed the incident in real time, he was instructed to attend the monitor by VAR John Beaton and, predictably once that occurs, pointed to the spot.

Adding insult to injury, the Croatian was given his marching orders.

Ex-United man Jamie McGrath was the coolest man in Easter Road to slam home from 12 yards and conclude the scoring in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Jim Goodwin was left frustrated.
Jim Goodwin was left frustrated. Image: SNS

The award came 24 hours after the SFA’s referees’ chief Collum declared on the VAR Review Show that Hibs were wrongly denied a penalty when the Buddies’ Jayden Richardson blocked a Thibault Klidje effort with his arm in their last game.

Subconscious influence

“Personally, I don’t think it’s a penalty,” said Goodwin. “I did have a slight concern coming into the game when I watched the VAR review show.

“I heard what the head of referees (Willie Collum) was saying about the St Mirren game when the penalty wasn’t given, when I think that situation was really different.

“The St Mirren defender nearly caught the ball! Whereas, Vicko Sevelj? I don’t know what else he can do. He’s holding off a Hibs player and then the ball strikes his arm from a really close distance.

“Subconsciously as a referee, I think that must be in the back of your mind. If there was a 50/50 penalty decision, I had a feeling it was going to go against us.”

Sevelj is dismissed.
Sevelj is dismissed. Image: SNS

Asked whether United will consider appealing the straight red card dished out to Sevelj, which implies a deliberate action with no intention to play the ball fairly, Goodwin added: “We’ll see what options are available to us.”

Flowing football

But let’s not allow more refereeing drama to completely hog the headlines.

United were stirring in the capital.

Luca Stephenson put the finishing touches to two excellent team goals, while Zac Sapford found the net following a slick passing move involving fellow forwards Amar Fatah and Ivan Dolcek. 

The front three were unplayable, Panatche Camara was imperious in midfield and Stephenson could have scoured FOUR times.

A beaming Goodwin noted: “I couldn’t be any happier with the overall performance of the team.”

Luca Stephenson celebrates the second goal of his brace
Luca Stephenson celebrates the second goal of his brace. Image: SNS

However, he was also acutely aware that “the mistakes will be highlighted”.

And understandably so. The three goals United conceded were borderline ridiculous.

Shipping goals

Kucherenko, who flapped at corners all night but produced EIGHT saves in a Jekyll and Hyde showing, punched one into his own net and was all over the shop prior to the penalty award.

Sevelj was caught dallying in possession for Hibs’ second, at a time where United should have been consolidating a 3-1 lead. Bowie punished him and Goodwin brushed off any suggestion his midfielder was fouled.

A dejected Yevhenii Kucherenko
A dejected Yevhenii Kucherenko. Image: SNS

“As a goalkeeper, when you make a mistake, nine times out of ten it ends up in the back of your net,” said Goodwin, quizzed on a nervy showing from his Ukrainian No.1.

“But I thought he showed great character to put that behind him and make a good save not long after it.

“He’s made four or five really good saves in the game and is a terrific goalkeeper. He’s had a great start to his Dundee United career.

“We’re certainly not pointing fingers. That’s not the culture that we have in our dressing room.

“We’re all in this together and every one of us in there, including myself, will make mistakes between now and the end of the season. We’ll support each other when that happens.”

