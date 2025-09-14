Should Dundee United appeal Vicko Sevelj red card against Hibs? What the rules say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should Dundee United appeal Vicko Sevelj red card against Hibs? What the rules say

Courier Sport analyses the talking points from a thrilling 3-3 draw against Hibs.

A disbelieving Sevelj is given his marching orders
By Alan Temple

Dundee United and Hibs played out a classic in the capital on Saturday evening.

After Luca Stephenson’s opener was cancelled out by Yevhenii Kucherenko’s own goal, the Tangerines raced into a 3-1 lead courtesy of Zac Sapsford and another clinical strike from the outstanding Stephenson.

However, the Hibees immediately halved arrears through Kieron Bowie, with the Scotland international capatalising on Vicko Sevelj being robbed on the edge of his own box by Josh Mulligan.

And a share of the spoils was assured when Jamie McGrath slotted home a late penalty when Sevelj was penalised for handball, receiving a red card for his troubles.

Courier Sport was in Edinburgh to analyse the talking points from a breathless, entertaining showdown between two sides who look well equipped to enjoy very positive campaigns.

United should appeal baffling ‘deliberate’ assessment of Vicko Sevelj handball

When asked whether United would appeal the red card shown to Sevelj, Goodwin was non-committal. He said: “We’ll see what options are available to us.” The Tannadice gaffer didn’t sound optimistic.

However, a strong argument can be made that the Terrors should challenge the decision of referee Dan MacFarlane.

The whistler was within his rights to award a spot-kick after being summoned to the monitor by VAR John Beaton to rewatch Sevelj block a Bowie effort with his arm.

Amid a swathe of flailing limbs, it did “halt a promising attack”, to use the language of the rulebook.

Jim Goodwin was left frustrated.
It was a justifiable decision and – coming just 24 hours after the Scottish FA’s head of refereeing Willie Collum confirmed that the Hibees should have been awarded a penalty for handball in their last game – the timing was sub-optimal for United.

Nevertheless, MacFarlane opting to dish out a straight red card to the Croatian is far more contentious.

As per rule 12.4 of the Laws of the Game, that punishment is only applicable for “denying the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by committing a deliberate handball offence.”

By contrast, a yellow card is the right call if the “referee awards a penalty kick for a non-deliberate handball offence.”

Given the almighty stramash in the box – a swathe of bodies jostling for position – and proximity from which the ball hits Sevelj, it is a huge leap to suggest he deliberately handled the ball.

Last-minute drama at Easter Road
As such, the door could be ajar for United to lodge an appeal against the decision, which would result in a one-match suspension, and potentially get one of their key men back for the visit of Aberdeen.

A Jekyll and Hyde night for Yevhenii Kucherenko

Kucherenko was exceptionally ropey from Hibs corners all evening on Saturday.

It would be patronising to those who watched the game – and the player himself – to sugar-coat that.

Credit must go to McGrath and Nicky Cadden. Their deliveries were on the button all game, consistently whipping dangerous deliveries under the Ukrainian’s crossbar as Hibs’ more hulking players crowded the keeper.

A dejected Yevhenii Kucherenko
Ordinarily handy when it comes to fisting away crosses (not something the purists have a great deal of love for, but it had been effective), he simply didn’t cope at Easter Road.

However, it is important to retain a sense of perspective.

Kucherenko made EIGHT saves against Hibs on Saturday, the most of any goalkeeper in the Scottish Premiership. Only Hearts’ Alexander Schwolow at Ibrox (five) even came close.

His low save to thwart Junior Hoilett from close-range in the second period was outrageously good.

He is also crucial to the way United want to play.

The high line that allows the Tangerines to start the press from the opposition’s third? that doesn’t happen without a goalkeeper with the bravery and pace to dash off his line, split the difference behind his defenders and play sweeper.

Yevhenii Kucherenko flaps at a corner
The quick counterattacks that have characterised some of the Terrors’ brightest moments this term often start with Kucherenko’s instinct to immediately hurl the ball forward.

He is nerveless in possession which is, again, vital to how Goodwin wants his team to build attacks.

Lament a poor day at the office, by all means.

They can’t become commonplace.

But it would be foolhardy to overlook how important the No.1 has been in the stylistic 180 that United have achieved – and that fans have lapped up – in a short period of time.

A stirring attacking display

No-one should denigrate the achievements of United’s squad last term.

With the profile of the group, Goodwin expertly crafted a way of playing – stoic, resilient, efficient – that got results and took the club to Europe.

However, there is no doubt this iteration of the Terrors is more stirring to watch.

Those who questioned whether Goodwin would ever shun pragmatism have certainly been silenced.

He has assembled a swash-buckling bunch.

Dundee United players celebrate.
Will Ferry and two-goal hero Luca Stephenson in wide areas.

Panutche Camara imperious in midfield.

Another assist and more chances created (four) that any player on the pitch for Ivan Dolcek.

Zac Sapford adding to his tally and Amar Fatah’s best showing for the club.

All reasons to be cheerful, if Goodwin’s men can cease aiming a shotgun at their own feet at various points.

Some of United’s attacking play this term has been their best since before the Jackie McNamara reign turned sour. They created FIVE big chances, as defined by Opta, at one of the toughest venues in the Premiership on Saturday.

Now with a run of three home games in 11 days, positivity abounds; even after two points dropped.

Conversation