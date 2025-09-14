Should Dundee United appeal Vicko Sevelj red card against Hibs? What the rules say

Dundee United and Hibs played out a classic in the capital on Saturday evening.

After Luca Stephenson’s opener was cancelled out by Yevhenii Kucherenko’s own goal, the Tangerines raced into a 3-1 lead courtesy of Zac Sapsford and another clinical strike from the outstanding Stephenson.

However, the Hibees immediately halved arrears through Kieron Bowie, with the Scotland international capatalising on Vicko Sevelj being robbed on the edge of his own box by Josh Mulligan.

And a share of the spoils was assured when Jamie McGrath slotted home a late penalty when Sevelj was penalised for handball, receiving a red card for his troubles.

Courier Sport was in Edinburgh to analyse the talking points from a breathless, entertaining showdown between two sides who look well equipped to enjoy very positive campaigns.

United should appeal baffling ‘deliberate’ assessment of Vicko Sevelj handball

When asked whether United would appeal the red card shown to Sevelj, Goodwin was non-committal. He said: “We’ll see what options are available to us.” The Tannadice gaffer didn’t sound optimistic.

However, a strong argument can be made that the Terrors should challenge the decision of referee Dan MacFarlane.

The whistler was within his rights to award a spot-kick after being summoned to the monitor by VAR John Beaton to rewatch Sevelj block a Bowie effort with his arm.

Amid a swathe of flailing limbs, it did “halt a promising attack”, to use the language of the rulebook.

It was a justifiable decision and – coming just 24 hours after the Scottish FA’s head of refereeing Willie Collum confirmed that the Hibees should have been awarded a penalty for handball in their last game – the timing was sub-optimal for United.

Nevertheless, MacFarlane opting to dish out a straight red card to the Croatian is far more contentious.

As per rule 12.4 of the Laws of the Game, that punishment is only applicable for “denying the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by committing a deliberate handball offence.”

By contrast, a yellow card is the right call if the “referee awards a penalty kick for a non-deliberate handball offence.”

Given the almighty stramash in the box – a swathe of bodies jostling for position – and proximity from which the ball hits Sevelj, it is a huge leap to suggest he deliberately handled the ball.

As such, the door could be ajar for United to lodge an appeal against the decision, which would result in a one-match suspension, and potentially get one of their key men back for the visit of Aberdeen.

A Jekyll and Hyde night for Yevhenii Kucherenko

Kucherenko was exceptionally ropey from Hibs corners all evening on Saturday.

It would be patronising to those who watched the game – and the player himself – to sugar-coat that.

Credit must go to McGrath and Nicky Cadden. Their deliveries were on the button all game, consistently whipping dangerous deliveries under the Ukrainian’s crossbar as Hibs’ more hulking players crowded the keeper.

Ordinarily handy when it comes to fisting away crosses (not something the purists have a great deal of love for, but it had been effective), he simply didn’t cope at Easter Road.

However, it is important to retain a sense of perspective.

Kucherenko made EIGHT saves against Hibs on Saturday, the most of any goalkeeper in the Scottish Premiership. Only Hearts’ Alexander Schwolow at Ibrox (five) even came close.

His low save to thwart Junior Hoilett from close-range in the second period was outrageously good.

He is also crucial to the way United want to play.

The high line that allows the Tangerines to start the press from the opposition’s third? that doesn’t happen without a goalkeeper with the bravery and pace to dash off his line, split the difference behind his defenders and play sweeper.

The quick counterattacks that have characterised some of the Terrors’ brightest moments this term often start with Kucherenko’s instinct to immediately hurl the ball forward.

He is nerveless in possession which is, again, vital to how Goodwin wants his team to build attacks.

Lament a poor day at the office, by all means.

They can’t become commonplace.

But it would be foolhardy to overlook how important the No.1 has been in the stylistic 180 that United have achieved – and that fans have lapped up – in a short period of time.

A stirring attacking display

No-one should denigrate the achievements of United’s squad last term.

With the profile of the group, Goodwin expertly crafted a way of playing – stoic, resilient, efficient – that got results and took the club to Europe.

However, there is no doubt this iteration of the Terrors is more stirring to watch.

Those who questioned whether Goodwin would ever shun pragmatism have certainly been silenced.

He has assembled a swash-buckling bunch.

Will Ferry and two-goal hero Luca Stephenson in wide areas.

Panutche Camara imperious in midfield.

Another assist and more chances created (four) that any player on the pitch for Ivan Dolcek.

Zac Sapford adding to his tally and Amar Fatah’s best showing for the club.

All reasons to be cheerful, if Goodwin’s men can cease aiming a shotgun at their own feet at various points.

Some of United’s attacking play this term has been their best since before the Jackie McNamara reign turned sour. They created FIVE big chances, as defined by Opta, at one of the toughest venues in the Premiership on Saturday.

Now with a run of three home games in 11 days, positivity abounds; even after two points dropped.