Home Sport Football Dundee United

Inside the Dundee United dressing room as overriding emotion revealed after Hibs thriller

Luca Stephenson discussed his double, United's changing style and a galling finale at Easter Road.

Dundee United players celebrate.
United players celebrate. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Luca Stephenson had never scored a senior goal when he first arrived at Dundee United last summer.

The Liverpool kid didn’t even have an assist to his name after being charged with a largely defensive role during a prior loan spell with Barrow.

On Saturday, Stephenson reckons he could have found the net FOUR times in one game.

The marauding wingback was magnificent against Hibs, converting a clinical header in the first half before slamming home a first-time finish in front of the delirious travelling fans after the break.

On both occasions, the deliveries from Will Ferry and Amar Fatah were sumptuous.

And Stephenson also forced two terrific point-blank saves from Hibees’ No.1 Jordan Smith – the second of which came deep into injury time as he hared on to a slick Zac Sapsford pass.

Luca Stephenson celebrates the second goal of his brace
Luca Stephenson celebrates the second goal of his brace. Image: SNS

Asked about that golden opportunity to claim his maiden career hat-trick, Stephenson smiled: “To be fair, I could have had four!

“I had a chance in the first half which we worked on during the week; a corner over to the back post. That was another decent save by the keeper.

“It would have been a first career hat-trick, but I can’t argue with a double.

“If I can beat last year’s target – three goals, three assists – I’d be made up with that.”

Stephenson predicts ‘flying’ Dundee United

Allied with Stephenson’s goals and other gilt-edged chances, Sapsford found the net in a thrilling attacking display from the visitors; albeit one sabotaged by defensive calamities.

United’s reigning young player of the year may have returned to the same club, but he has found a very different team. Pace, power and front-foot tactics are now the order of the day.

Dundee United's Luca Stephenson heads home the opener
Luca Stephenson heads home the opener. Image: SNS

“I don’t think we were the opposite of this (style) last season,” said Stephenson. “We tried to implement certain bits, but we were maybe trying to nick a goal here and there. We kept a lot of clean sheets.

“This season, while we’re not intentionally conceding goals, we are bit more creative and a threat in the final third. I’m enjoying it massively. It’s good for my game; I can join in and get forward.

“That’s an assist (against Dundee) and a couple of goals on Saturday.”

He added: “You look at the way Zac (Sapsford), Ivan (Dolcek) and Amar (Fatah) have hit the ground running. Every time we go forward, we’ve got a chance of scoring.

“If we can cut out those goals at the back – which we’re still trying to work on – I think we’ll be flying.”

‘What can he do? Chop his arm off?’

As Stephenson alludes to, defensive lapses are haunting the Terrors.

Only Livingston have conceded as many goals (eight) as United in the Premiership – and the Lions have played a game more – and the majority have been incredibly avoidable.

Saturday’s showing at Easter Road was case in point.

Yevhenii Kucherenko flaps at a corner
Yevhenii Kucherenko flaps at a corner. Image: SNS

Goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko punched one into his own net, Vicko Sevelj gave the ball away on the edge of his own box for the second and parity was restored from a penalty following yet more poor defending of a cross.

On the award of that spot-kick, Stephenson added: “I don’t think it was a penalty. But these things happen. I’m just not sure what Vicko’s supposed to do? Chop his arm off? I don’t know.

“The red card was harsh. He’s a yard away.”

A disbelieving Sevelj is given his marching orders
A disbelieving Sevelj is given his marching orders. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, the 1,800-strong away support evidently appreciate the evolution of this group and afforded the men in tangerine a raucous reception at full-time.

And that air of positivity – although tinged with regret – was the feeling inside the dressing room.

Stephenson added: “There’s a little bit of disappointment. It’s never good to go two goals up in the second half and not come away with three points. But the overall feeling in the dressing room is that the boys were proud of the performance.”

Conversation