Coll Donaldson admits ‘I was a wee a******e’ at Dundee United

The Falkirk defender spent two years at Tannadice from the age of 21 and became a target for United fans during a disappointing period.

By Sean Hamilton
Coll Donaldson was a provocative figure at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Coll Donaldson has admitted Dundee United fans were right to “hate” him during his spell at Tannadice.

The Falkirk captain, now 30, signed up at United in 2015 aged 21, having just been released by Queens Park Rangers.

His arrival coincided with a severe downturn in the Tangerines’ fortunes, with relegation from the Premiership, followed by a failed promotion bid the result of his two campaigns.

He became a particular target at the time for United fans, angered by a combination of disappointing performances on the pitch and provocative behaviour on social media, before being released with a year of his contract still remaining.

But Donaldson now admits Tangerines supporters were right to turn on him and confessed to behaving like “a proper wee a******e” during his time at the club.

Donaldson did enjoy the occasional moment of celebration with United fans. Image: SNS

Asked on the Open Goal podcast, presented by ex-Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry, how his ill-fated move to Tannadice came about, Donaldson said: “The manager [Chris Ramsey] had come in at QPR and he had said that my time was up and I was desperate to come back up the road

“And then Dundee United popped up; three-year contract, back up the road, good club. But I struggled, mate

[Former manager] Jackie MacNamara got sacked, I think maybe five or six games in.

“There was that whole thing, remember, that came out about how he had been involved with player sales, but there was nothing in it, basically.

“But then [Mixu] Paatelainen came in and we were just like… I think about 35 different players played for Dundee United that season. We could have made three different 11s.

“[We] went down, we were, like, 17-points adrift at Christmas. Got relegated. Then Paatelainen got sacked.

“So we had three managers within the first year. Partly down to me. And then Ray McKinnon came in and, to be fair, he gave me a chance, so I played the pre-season, did alright in pre-season.

Donaldson, in action for Inverness Caley Thistle after leaving United, fires in a heavy challenge on Peter Pawlett in the 2019 Premiership play-offs. Image: SNS

“Started off the season; my  f******* confidence, mate. I was playing against Dumbarton on a Saturday. I couldn’t sleep on a Friday night. Just like, I’d be up thinking about their striker.

“I still remember his name, [Garry] Fleming. He was terrorising me. I couldn’t sleep, mate. I was gone, completely. Confidence shot to bits.

“I was on Twitter. I was a wee a******e, arguing back with fans.

“[After] we’d got relegated I was going to Ibiza with my pals so put a picture up and a fan tweeted me back saying: ‘F******* embarrassing, club relegated and you’re away out with your pals.’ And I went: ‘You keep buying your season ticket, I’ll keep going on my summer holidays.’

“Terrible mate. Like, I cannot believe that. The fans hated me – and nae wonder; I was s**** on the pitch and then I’d have a nibble with them on Twitter as well.

“I was just a wee a******e mate. A proper wee a******e.”

Host Ferry chipped in to ask: “Do you think that’s made you a stronger person now though?”

Donaldson celebrates after a Falkirk victory on the way to last season’s Championship title. Image: SNS

“100%, mate. I needed it,” replied Donaldson. “I was a wee a******e, like I said. I thought I was a bit of a wee ticket, come up from London, had my move early, was on decent dough at a young age and just thought, like, I’d cracked it.

“And then within 18 months, two years, I’d gone from sharing a changing room with the likes of people that were football internationalists to no club, mate. Paid up, paid up by Dundee United.”

Donaldson signed for Inverness Caley Thistle after leaving United, before moving to Ross County, then Falkirk, following a loan spell at Dunfermline.

He has been a mainstay of the Bairns’ recent success and was appointed club captain in January 2024.

Conversation