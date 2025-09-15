EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United make Vicko Sevelj red card appeal decision

Dundee United are set to appeal the red card shown to Vicko Sevelj against Hibs.

The versatile Croatian was given his marching orders at Easter Road after referee Dan MacFarlane decided Sevelj had deliberately blocked a Kieron Bowie overhead kick with his arm.

MacFarlane missed the offence in real time, but was instructed to attend his monitor by VAR John Beaton.

After a brief review of the footage, Sevelj saw red and Jamie McGrath coolly slotted home the spot-kick to secure a 3-3 draw for the hosts.

Asked after the match whether United would appeal the decision, boss Jim Goodwin stated: “We’ll see what options are available to us.”

And Courier Sport has learned that the Terrors will challenge the call, with their reigning player of the year facing the prospect of a one-game ban, missing out against Aberdeen next Tuesday.

The Tannadice club were obliged to inform the Scottish FA of their intention to appeal by 1pm on Monday, which has happened.

Supporting evidence must then be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday ahead of a fast-track hearing which is likely to occur later this week.

Should the red card be downgraded to a yellow upon appeal, Sevelj would still miss the Dons game because he had already been booked against Hibs.

However, United chiefs intend to present a case that no card should have been shown.