LEE WILKIE: Vicko Sevelj red card was nonsense as Dundee United’s unsung hero hailed

If Vicko Sevelj is suspended for his handball at Hibs then the punishment absolutely does not fit the crime.

Dundee United will be without one of their key players for a crucial home match against Aberdeen.

And, for what? An accidental handball.

It was going in, the ball hit Sevelj on the arm. The rules say it is a penalty but the whole unnatural position of the arm wording in the rules seems crazy to me.

Somebody needs to be more realistic about what happens in football matches, players throw themselves in front of the ball all the time and sometimes their arms go up.

It’s just the same old story with VAR and handballs. The rule needs sorted.

But a straight red card is a nonsense so hopefully the appeal pays off.

Hugely impressive

Talking about controversial incidents I think takes away from just how good a game that was on Saturday, though.

I was on Twa Teams, One Street last week where we talked about expecting a cracking contest – I don’t think anyone expected it to be that exciting though.

I loved the way United went so quickly from defence to attack. It was hugely impressive.

Ivan Dolcek was great, Zac Sapsford again was effective and Amar Fatah put in his best show yet.

United looked so dangerous going forward, the transition from defence to attack was excellent and a big part of their success was Luca Stephenson.

He could easily have got a hat-trick.

Unsung hero

The player I was most impressed by didn’t get the headlines, though. I thought Panutche Camara was a master in midfield.

I think United could control games a bit better, it gets a bit harem-scarem at times.

That’s great to watch but I’m sure Jim Goodwin wants a bit more control.

They can’t just all bomb forward and leave gaps.

If Camara wasn’t there working so hard in the middle to win the ball back, the attacking side of United would not have been so effective.

He was brilliant and will be crucial to this team’s success.

There were huge positives for United in what was a great advert for our game.

Goalkeeper

But there is a big worry for me, too. I like Yevhenii Kucherenko, you can see how good he is at shot-stopping and his athleticism around the goal is impressive.

However, every team in the Premiership will now say ‘he doesn’t like the ball straight on top of him’ and they will pound that.

Every cross that came in he looked in trouble and he needs to work on that pretty quickly.

It’s been the case across the entire backline for United this season. You can see the quality of the guys at the back and the quality of the goalkeeper but each one of them has had their moments that cost goals.

Goodwin will want to iron those creases out.

But he’ll also be delighted that there is more to come from this squad – as good as United played, they still have Max Watters, Kristijan Trapanovski and captain Ross Graham to come back from injury.

There is plenty to be optimistic about at Tannadice right now.