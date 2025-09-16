Dundee United style revolution in focus – and why sloppy goals won’t spark big picture doubt

The Pragmatists have become The Entertainers.

The transformation in Dundee United over the course of one close season has been staggering.

It is a bold manager who commits to ripping up his gameplan over the course of a few months. Even more so when the previous strategy secured a return to European football in the club’s first campaign back in the Premiership.

Yet, that is exactly what Jim Goodwin – ably assisted by recruitment chief Ross Goodwin and chief executive Luigi Capuano – endeavoured to do.

Fourteen signings; a focus on youth, pace and athleticism; front-foot football.

The result? The Terrors are unrecognisable.

And not just because they play in stripes.

The recruitment

As Courier Sport first reported at the end of last season, United’s recruitment plan was always to bring physicality and energy to the squad, allowing them to press high and run hard.

While it would be a stretch to call St Mirren a template, the Buddies’ mix of power, aggression and – when the time is right – ability to play a bit is admired within Tannadice.

That philosophy characterised their summer transfer business.

United’s centre-backs Iurie Iovu, Kriszstian Keresztes and Bert Esselink are all hulking figures – but they can shift. The Tangerines can play a high line, safe in the knowledge that their defenders can handle themselves in a foot race.

Goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko is lightning off his line, good with the ball at his feet and regularly starts counterattacks with his quickfire distribution.

Panutche Camara has been pivotal – able to eat up the ground, dictate play and make a two-man central midfield look like a three – and the captures of Ivan Dolcek and Zac Sapsford already look inspired.

Indeed, you can go through most of United’s signings, and you will find athletes. Allied with how Goodwin is setting his team up – which we will touch upon below – it makes for a stirring spectacle.

The shape

Goodwin attempted to create a functioning 3-4-3 at the start of last season.

It didn’t work.

United didn’t have the legs in the engine room to cover the ground, while a lack of speed in defence necessitated a low block. That created huge gaps between the lines. It wasn’t coherent going forward, and there were too many spaces defensively.

As good coaches do, Goodwin pivoted, shelved his initial plans and worked with the tools he had. And the players stepped up to the plate and thrived with a more reserved – but no less successful – style.

With a new-look squad, and so much focus on packing his team with mobility and strength, United’s players can meet the demands of this formation.

As previously mentioned, Camara is a huge part of that in the centre of the park. The fact the entire team is blessed with pace means they can press and move as a unit; more compact, aggressive and effective.

Those gaps of early last season have gone.

The perfect illustration of that

One can pick a host of statistics to underline the evolution of this side, but a glaring one came at Easter Road at the weekend when United won possession in Hibs’ third on EIGHT occasions. No side in the top-flight bettered that.

When they lost 3-1 in the same fixture in May, that number was ZERO.

From sitting deep and looking to break, Goodwin’s charges are now going toe-to-toe with opponents; even in one of the toughest away games the Scottish Premiership has to offer (Hibs haven’t lost a domestic home game since last November).

The flair

However, the United revolution isn’t entirely based around tireless athletes.

There is far more individual flair in this squad than last term; perhaps more than any group since Jackie McNamara was manager.

Dolcek is the top-flight’s reigning player of the month and already boasts four goals and two assists. Fast; assured; able to go on the outside or the inside of defenders – he is a hell of a find.

Sapsford is an uncommon blend of raw talent and hard graft. He is destined for England. Everything you could want to thrive south of the border. Enjoy him while you can.

And we are seeing flashes of Amar Fatah’s quality. He possesses a languid confidence in possession and showcased his ability to explode past an opponent and whip in a cross against Hibs on Saturday, teeing up Luca Stephenson.

Max Watters; Nikolaj Moller; Kristijan Trapanovski to come back – attacking threats abound.

Only Hearts have rippled the net more often than United’s tally of nine in the Premiership, and the Jambos have played a game more.

Indeed, since the first leg of their European tie against Rapid Vienna, the Tangerines are averaging two goals a game.

But have United sacrificed defensive stability for attacking potency?

It would be the easiest thing in the world to say: United are shipping goals because they’ve gone more attacking.

But it doesn’t bear any real interrogation.

If Goodwin’s men were being cut open; opponents dashing into acres of space; ravaged on transitions; short on numbers in defensive situations – then absolutely, a rethink would be required.

However, that hasn’t been the case. They have been basic.

United conceded three preposterous goals at Easter Road at the weekend. They lost to a set piece against Kilmarnock. Crosses and dead balls did for them in the Rapid Vienna tie. Two set-pieces and a penalty against Hearts.

It goes on.

And all very little to do with how attacking or otherwise United’s wider outlook is.

That can been seen as a positive for Goodwin in the sense that he doesn’t need to rip up his strategy. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with the Terrors’ gameplan.

However, that will be scant solace if they do not start defending their box with more aggression and efficacy. Ross Graham’s return in the next few weeks should be welcomed.

Only Livingston have conceded as many league goals as United (eight), and they’ve played a game more.

There is so much to enjoy about the transformation of this team.

Lax defending cannot be allowed to derail it.