Iurie Iovu international twist as Dundee United ace sees Moldova act after 11-GOAL humbling

The beleaguered nation have appointed a new manager.

By Alan Temple
Iurie Iovu in action for Dundee United
Iovu in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dundee United defender Iurie Iovu must impress a new international manager after Lilian Popescu was named head coach of Moldova.

Serghei Clescenco stepped down from the role following a record 11-1 defeat at the hands of Norway earlier this month, with Erling Haaland rippling the net five times and Rangers’ Thelo Aasgaard helping himself to four.

That result came mere days after a 4-0 home humbling against Israel.

Iovu was part of the squad but was an unused substitute for both matches – somewhat surprisingly, giving he is playing regularly in a European top-flight; not something that could be said for all the centre-backs picked ahead of him.

And he will hope to nail down a starting berth under Popescu – formerly boss of Petrocub, Sheriff Tiraspol and Zimbru Chisinau – when the group assembles in October for a friendly in Romania and a World Cup qualifier against Estonia in Tallinn.

Honour

Popescu said: “It is a great honour and, at the same time, a great responsibility to take the helm of the national team.

“I am convinced that only together – through discipline, maximum dedication and joint effort – we can change things for the better.”

Conversation