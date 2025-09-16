Vicko Sevelj free to face Aberdeen as Dundee United win red card appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Vicko Sevelj free to face Aberdeen as Dundee United win red card appeal

The Croatian was given his marching orders at Easter Road.

By Alan Temple
A disbelieving Sevelj is given his marching orders
A disbelieving Sevelj is given his marching orders. Image: SNS

Dundee United have successfully appealed the red card shown to Vicko Sevelj during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Hibs.

Referee Dan MacFarlane adjudged Sevelj to have deliberately blocked a Kieron Bowie overhead kick with his arm following a VAR check and dismissed the versatile midfielder.

Jamie McGrath slotted home the subsequent penalty kick to secure a share of the spoils. 

However, United chiefs were more irked by Sevelj being given his marching orders, which would have ruled him out of a crunch clash with Aberdeen on next Tuesday evening.

And Courier Sport revealed on Monday afternoon that the Terrors had opted to challenge the contentious call.

A Scottish FA fast-track panel convened on Tuesday and ruled in United’s favour, rescinding the red card.

More from Dundee United

Iurie Iovu in action for Dundee United
Iurie Iovu international twist as Dundee United ace sees Moldova act after 11-GOAL humbling
Dundee United players celebrate.
LEE WILKIE: Vicko Sevelj red card was nonsense as Dundee United's unsung hero hailed
4
Dundee United are a different animal this season - but will they have better outcomes?
Dundee United style revolution in focus – and why sloppy goals won't spark big…
2
Coll Donaldson was a provocative figure at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Coll Donaldson admits 'I was a wee a******e' at Dundee United
2
Vicko Sevelj was dismissed with 85 minutes on the clock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United make Vicko Sevelj red card appeal decision
2
Dundee United players celebrate.
Inside the Dundee United dressing room as overriding emotion revealed after Hibs thriller
4
A disbelieving Sevelj is given his marching orders
Should Dundee United appeal Vicko Sevelj red card against Hibs? What the rules say
7
Last-minute drama at Easter Road
Jim Goodwin reckons Willie Collum influenced Hibs penalty award as Dundee United boss quizzed…
4
Dundee United winger Ivan Dolcek at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin: Ivan Dolcek will get 'better and better' with Dundee United
Ivan Dolcek is playing some of his best football since joining Dundee United. Image:: SNS
Ivan Dolcek breaks silence on permanent Dundee United switch with clear message to fans

Conversation