Dundee United Vicko Sevelj free to face Aberdeen as Dundee United win red card appeal The Croatian was given his marching orders at Easter Road. By Alan Temple September 16 2025, 6:12pm September 16 2025, 6:12pm Share Vicko Sevelj free to face Aberdeen as Dundee United win red card appeal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5333456/vicko-sevelj-dundee-united-red-card-appeal/ Copy Link 1 comment A disbelieving Sevelj is given his marching orders. Image: SNS Dundee United have successfully appealed the red card shown to Vicko Sevelj during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Hibs. Referee Dan MacFarlane adjudged Sevelj to have deliberately blocked a Kieron Bowie overhead kick with his arm following a VAR check and dismissed the versatile midfielder. Jamie McGrath slotted home the subsequent penalty kick to secure a share of the spoils. However, United chiefs were more irked by Sevelj being given his marching orders, which would have ruled him out of a crunch clash with Aberdeen on next Tuesday evening. And Courier Sport revealed on Monday afternoon that the Terrors had opted to challenge the contentious call. A Scottish FA fast-track panel convened on Tuesday and ruled in United’s favour, rescinding the red card.
