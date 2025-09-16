Vicko Sevelj free to face Aberdeen as Dundee United win red card appeal

Dundee United have successfully appealed the red card shown to Vicko Sevelj during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Hibs.

Referee Dan MacFarlane adjudged Sevelj to have deliberately blocked a Kieron Bowie overhead kick with his arm following a VAR check and dismissed the versatile midfielder.

Jamie McGrath slotted home the subsequent penalty kick to secure a share of the spoils.

However, United chiefs were more irked by Sevelj being given his marching orders, which would have ruled him out of a crunch clash with Aberdeen on next Tuesday evening.

And Courier Sport revealed on Monday afternoon that the Terrors had opted to challenge the contentious call.

A Scottish FA fast-track panel convened on Tuesday and ruled in United’s favour, rescinding the red card.