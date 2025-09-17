EXCLUSIVE: ‘No shady eyes’ – Dundee United ace gets resounding backing after ‘blame’ barbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: ‘No shady eyes’ – Dundee United ace gets resounding backing after ‘blame’ barbs

Bert Esselink has hailed Tannadice keeper Kucherenko.

Esselink, left, and Kucherenko.
Esselink, left, and Kucherenko. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Bert Esselink has demanded “big improvement” after acknowledging that the sort of sloppy goals Dundee United shipped against Hibs “just can’t happen” in the Scottish Premiership.

The Terrors were electric at Easter Road, rippling the net courtesy of a Luca Stephenson brace and Zac Sapsford’s tap-in following a sumptuous attack involving Amar Fatah and Ivan Dolcek.

However, all of United’s offensive inspiration was undone by the concession of three outrageously soft goals.

Keeper Yevhenii Kucherenko punched a cross into his own net; Vicko Sevelj was caught dallying on the ball to allow Kieron Bowie to notch; Jamie McGrath levelled from the penalty spot after Sevelj was penalised for handball.

All eminently preventable and – while proud of a gutsy, thrilling performance – cause for introspection from Esselink.

Bert Esselink cuts a dejected figure at full-time on Saturday.
Esselink cuts a dejected figure at full-time on Saturday. Image: SNS

“I fully feel the responsibility for conceding three goals, which just can’t happen,” Esselink told Courier Sport. “We must get better in these parts of the game, because the attacking players are doing an amazing job.

“That also starts from the back – with the way we want to play – and we are doing a great job when it comes to creating chances and scoring goals. We can be happy with that.

“But for my part – and on the defensive aspect with the other guys – we just need to get better and stop conceding goals so easily. There is big improvement that we need in tidying up things and being more mature.

“I also have points to improve in every situation in the game. I feel that.”

No ‘shady eyes’

Kucherenko has been the subject of the most vociferous criticism following his most nervous display since joining United in the summer.

The colourful Ukrainian failed to cope with Hibs’ laudably accurate in-swinging corner kicks – dropping them right under his cross-bar – and flapped at several deliveries.

However, he also made eight saves in the capital (more than any goalkeeper in the Premiership at the weekend), with his stop to thwart Junior Hoilett a particular stunner.

Esselink, left, faces up to the onerous challenge of facing Kieron Bowie.
Esselink, left, faces up to the onerous challenge of facing Kieron Bowie. Image: SNS

“We are all together – and we could help him more,” continued Esselink. “There are always people to blame, and we don’t take anything personal to anyone in this team. That’s the really good thing about this team.

“There are no shady eyes or looking at people as if to say they are at fault. It doesn’t work like that. We do it all with 20 players on a matchday.

“(Kucherenko) made so many great saves at the weekend – then people say that he was the one to blame.

“But he saved us in many situations and that’s a big credit to him.”

Progress

While the visitors endured a galling finale at Easter Road, it was notable that the players received a raucous reception from the 1,800-strong travelling support; there is evidently an appreciation for the type of United side that is evolving.

And Esselink is similarly heartened by what the future holds.

He added: “We deserved more on Saturday; that’s my overall feeling – but there’s a big part of me so proud of the way we showed up, fought for each other and created chances. That gives me belief.

“Easter Road is a tough place to go, and we showed up with loads of new players – still a new team. We are two months together; what is two months, if you compare it with Hibs? There’s been a lot of progress and improvement in the last weeks.

“We need to build on that and get even better.”

Conversation