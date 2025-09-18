Barry Douglas reveals top Dundee United stars he ‘watched and learned’ from at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Douglas reveals top Dundee United stars he ‘watched and learned’ from at Tannadice

'Everybody was a step-up in quality.'

Barry Douglas spent just shy of three years at Dundee United early in his career. Image: SNS
By Reporter

Barry Douglas has name-checked three Dundee United players he learned from during his stint at Tannadice.

Douglas was signed by United from Queen’s Park in June 2010, aged just 20.

The Tangerines were on a high after their Scottish Cup win the previous month and, having served an apprenticeship as a refrigeration engineer while playing part-time with the Spiders, Douglas jumped at the chance to move into full-time football at Tannadice.

His performances for United were sufficiently impressive for Polish giants Lech Poznan to sign him up in 2013, with Douglas’ place as United’s left-back ironically being taken by another Queen’s Park kid: Andy Robertson.

Barry Douglas on Dundee United opportunity

And speaking as a guest on Open Goal, Douglas revealed which three United players of the time now stand out as having set a particular example.

“I’d finished (my trade) and it was about where to go next,” said the ex-United, Poznan, Wolves, Leeds and St Johnstone man, of his move to Tannadice.

Douglas displays his bravery in the challenge, sacrificing himself as Kilmarnock’s Jamie Hamill lunges into a trademark challenge. Image: SNS

“At that time Dundee United was probably, outwith Rangers and Celtic, probably one of the best in Scotland.

“They’d just come off the back of winning the Scottish Cup, had a good squad, with a lot of young boys coming through.

“You have to believe in yourself. I didn’t see Dundee United as the ceiling. I thought: ‘Go there, do well, then that gives you opportunities to get to the next step.’

“Everybody was a step-up in quality. I don’t think I felt out of my depth, but everyone was better.

“When you come from part-time football, the intensity is different, the physicality of players is different, and coaching in general.

“You learn a bit more, you see experienced pros.

“We had guys in the team like Jon Daly, Willo Flood, Scott Robertson, who was playing for Scotland at the time. I could look at these guys and learn.”

