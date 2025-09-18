Barry Douglas reveals top Dundee United stars he ‘watched and learned’ from at Tannadice

Barry Douglas has name-checked three Dundee United players he learned from during his stint at Tannadice.

Douglas was signed by United from Queen’s Park in June 2010, aged just 20.

The Tangerines were on a high after their Scottish Cup win the previous month and, having served an apprenticeship as a refrigeration engineer while playing part-time with the Spiders, Douglas jumped at the chance to move into full-time football at Tannadice.

His performances for United were sufficiently impressive for Polish giants Lech Poznan to sign him up in 2013, with Douglas’ place as United’s left-back ironically being taken by another Queen’s Park kid: Andy Robertson.

Barry Douglas on Dundee United opportunity

And speaking as a guest on Open Goal, Douglas revealed which three United players of the time now stand out as having set a particular example.

“I’d finished (my trade) and it was about where to go next,” said the ex-United, Poznan, Wolves, Leeds and St Johnstone man, of his move to Tannadice.

“At that time Dundee United was probably, outwith Rangers and Celtic, probably one of the best in Scotland.

“They’d just come off the back of winning the Scottish Cup, had a good squad, with a lot of young boys coming through.

“You have to believe in yourself. I didn’t see Dundee United as the ceiling. I thought: ‘Go there, do well, then that gives you opportunities to get to the next step.’

“Everybody was a step-up in quality. I don’t think I felt out of my depth, but everyone was better.

“When you come from part-time football, the intensity is different, the physicality of players is different, and coaching in general.

“You learn a bit more, you see experienced pros.

“We had guys in the team like Jon Daly, Willo Flood, Scott Robertson, who was playing for Scotland at the time. I could look at these guys and learn.”