42-year high: How Dundee United’s goal-crazy start to Premiership compares with previous seasons

United fans have been treated to plenty of goalmouth action.

Goodwin, pictured, has overseen a change in style.
Goodwin, pictured, has overseen a change in style. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have delivered their most goal-laden start to a top-flight campaign in 42 YEARS.

Jim Goodwin has made a conscious attempt to evolve the Tangerines into a more front foot, attacking outfit after pragmatism paved the way for European qualification last season.

And that has resulted in some sumptuous attacking football, with the likes of Zac Sapsford, Luca Stephenson and Premiership player of the month Ivan Dolcek already lighting up the division.

However, United’s offensive efficacy has been sabotaged by sloppy defensive errors, most notably shipping three poor goals against Hibs on Saturday.

Zac Sapsford celebrates in front of the away fans.
Sapsford celebrates in front of the home fans against Dundee.

Nevertheless, thrilling fare for the neutrals.

There is no better team to watch in the Premiership if you want guaranteed goals, with the net rippled 17 times in just four fixtures.

That rate of 4.25 goals per game is considerably higher than any other team in the league. Their closest contenders in that regard are Hibs (3.75 per game), Hearts (3.6 per game) and Falkirk (3 per game).

Moreover, it is the highest tally registered by a Terrors team at this stage of a top-flight season since 1983/84 – also 17 goals.

One must go back to the 1971/72 season for a higher total, when Jerry Kerr’s men were involved in games resulting in 23 goals – including a 6-4 defeat to Dundee. Jim McLean would be appointed midway through the season.

Dundee United players celebrate Ivan Dolcek's goal
United players celebrate Dolcek's free-kick against Hearts.

Indeed, 17 goals has only been topped four times in United’s top-tier history, exemplifying just how breathless the start of this campaign has been – and that doesn’t even include a 4-4 aggregate draw with Rapid Vienna in Europe.

Highest scoring starts to top-flights involving Dundee United (first 4 games)

1971/72 – 23 goals

Dundee United 3-3 St Johnstone (Gordon, Reid, Rolland)

Dundee 6-4 Dundee United (Rolland 2, Gordan, Smith)

Dundee United 1-4 Hibs (Cameron)

Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee United

1966/67 – 19 goals

St Johnstone 2-0 Dundee United

Dundee United 1-4 Dundee (Mitchell)

Ayr United 0-7 Dundee United (Monan OG, Dossing 2, Persson 2, Mitchell 2)

Dundee United 2-3 Rangers (Dossing, Mitchell)

1965/66 – 18 goals

Dundee United 0-4 Celtic

Dundee 0-5 Dundee United (Dossing 3, Wing, Gillespie)

Dundee United 5-1 St Johnstone (Munro 2, Dossing 2, Mitchell)

St Mirren 1-2 Dundee United (Dossing, Mitchell)

1929/30 – 18 goals

Dundee United 3-3 Clyde (Hutchison 2, Kay)

Hamilton 5-2 Dundee United (Kay 2)

Dundee United 3-1 Morton (Hart, Cameron, Hutchison)

Dundee 1-0 Dundee United

2025/26 – 17 goals (= 1983/84, 1969/70, 1961/62)

Falkirk 2-2 Dundee United (Watters, Dolcek)

Dundee United 2-3 Hearts (Dolcek 2)

Dundee 0-2 Dundee United (Sapsford, Dolcek)

Hibs 3-3 Dundee United (Stephenson 2, Sapsford)

Conversation