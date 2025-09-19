SFA panel deliver Dundee United VAR verdict after Hibs penalty controversy

The Scottish FA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel has delivered its verdict on the contentious VAR calls during Dundee United’s 3-3 draw at Hibs last Saturday.

A breathless thriller at Easter Road was peppered by refereeing controversy, most notably when Vicko Sevelj was dismissed for handling a Kieron Bowie bicycle kick in the penalty box.

Despite referee Dan MacFarlane missing the incident in real time, he was instructed to attend the monitor by VAR John Beaton and swiftly pointed to the spot, giving the Croatian his marching orders in the process.

Jamie McGrath was the coolest man in the stadium to slot home the penalty and secure a share of the spoils.

The red card was rescinded on Tuesday evening following an independent fast-track hearing, meaning Sevelj will be free to face Aberdeen next Tuesday.

However, the KMI panel deemed by a margin of two to one that NO penalty should even have been awarded.

The notes stated: “The majority (2:1) of the panel deemed the on-field decision (before VAR intervention) of no penalty kick and no caution as correct.

“The majority believed VAR was incorrect to intervene and recommend an OFR (on field review) for deliberate handball. The majority of the panel then believed the referee was incorrect in awarding a penalty kick for handball after OFR.

“One member of the panel believed VAR was correct to intervene and recommend

an OFR for a penalty kick and believed the final decision of a penalty kick was correct.

“However, they highlighted that a second caution should have been shown to the

defender rather than a straight red card.”

Bowie’s goal

There was also a VAR check in the aftermath of Bowie’s goal, which brought the score back to 3-2.

The effort was initially ruled out for offside after it appeared that Josh Mulligan had robbed Sevelj, prodding the ball to Bowie who was clearly beyond the last defender.

However, the replay showed that Mulligan made no contact with the ball, ensuring the goal would stand – but sparking debate regarding whether the challenge was a foul, given the ex-Dundee hero didn’t get the ball.

Nevertheless, the goal was awarded. In the post-match press conference, boss Jim Goodwin focused on his man dallying on the ball in possession rather than lamenting the officiating.

The decision to award the goal was unanimously backed due to no offside offence, but no consideration was given to the potential foul.

The panel were also unanimous in their belief that no penalty was the correct call after Bowie hit the deck under minor contact from Bert Esselink in the 95th minute.