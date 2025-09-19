SFA panel deliver Dundee United VAR verdict after Hibs penalty controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SFA panel deliver Dundee United VAR verdict after Hibs penalty controversy

The KMI team met on Friday.

By Alan Temple
VAR was centre-stage once against at Easter Road.
VAR was centre-stage once against at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.

The Scottish FA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel has delivered its verdict on the contentious VAR calls during Dundee United’s 3-3 draw at Hibs last Saturday.

A breathless thriller at Easter Road was peppered by refereeing controversy, most notably when Vicko Sevelj was dismissed for handling a Kieron Bowie bicycle kick in the penalty box.

Despite referee Dan MacFarlane missing the incident in real time, he was instructed to attend the monitor by VAR John Beaton and swiftly pointed to the spot, giving the Croatian his marching orders in the process.

A disbelieving Sevelj is given his marching orders
A disbelieving Sevelj is given his marching orders – since rescinded. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath was the coolest man in the stadium to slot home the penalty and secure a share of the spoils.

The red card was rescinded on Tuesday evening following an independent fast-track hearing, meaning Sevelj will be free to face Aberdeen next Tuesday.

However, the KMI panel deemed by a margin of two to one that NO penalty should even have been awarded.

The notes stated: “The majority (2:1) of the panel deemed the on-field decision (before VAR intervention) of no penalty kick and no caution as correct.

“The majority believed VAR was incorrect to intervene and recommend an OFR (on field review) for deliberate handball. The majority of the panel then believed the referee was incorrect in awarding a penalty kick for handball after OFR.

“One member of the panel believed VAR was correct to intervene and recommend
an OFR for a penalty kick and believed the final decision of a penalty kick was correct.

“However, they highlighted that a second caution should have been shown to the
defender rather than a straight red card.”

Bowie’s goal

There was also a VAR check in the aftermath of Bowie’s goal, which brought the score back to 3-2.

The effort was initially ruled out for offside after it appeared that Josh Mulligan had robbed Sevelj, prodding the ball to Bowie who was clearly beyond the last defender.

Esselink, left, faces up to the onerous challenge of facing Kieron Bowie.
Bowie takes full advantage of Sevelj’s error. Image: SNS

However, the replay showed that Mulligan made no contact with the ball, ensuring the goal would stand – but sparking debate regarding whether the challenge was a foul, given the ex-Dundee hero didn’t get the ball.

Nevertheless, the goal was awarded. In the post-match press conference, boss Jim Goodwin focused on his man dallying on the ball in possession rather than lamenting the officiating.

The decision to award the goal was unanimously backed due to no offside offence, but no consideration was given to the potential foul.

The panel were also unanimous in their belief that no penalty was the correct call after Bowie hit the deck under minor contact from Bert Esselink in the 95th minute. 

Conversation