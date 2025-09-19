Inside Dundee United’s Vicko Sevelj red card appeal success as 4 key factors revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Dundee United’s Vicko Sevelj red card appeal success as 4 key factors revealed

Sevelj will be available to face Aberdeen.

By Alan Temple
The stramash on the line for Dundee United
The stramash on the line. Image: Shutterstock

Jim Goodwin believes “common sense prevailed” after the red card shown to Dundee United ace Vicko Sevelj against Hibs was rescinded.

Sevelj was given his marching orders after being deemed guilty of a handball in the box, blocking a Kieron Bowie bicycle kick.

Although referee Dan McFarlane missed the infraction in real time, he was urged to attend the monitor by VAR John Beaton. Sevelj was dismissed and Jamie McGrath slotted home the spot-kick.

However, United challenged the red card and were victorious following a fast-track hearing on Tuesday.

Sevelj is dismissed.
Sevelj is dismissed. Image: SNS

“I’m glad that common sense prevailed,” said Goodwin. “The club put a good case forward. When the panel reviewed it, they were in agreement that the letter of the law hadn’t been carried out.

“We’re grateful that the decision has gone in our favour.

“We’re not pointing fingers at anyone. We understand the challenges that officials have on a match day. We just hope, going forward, that we can all learn and improve.”

Scenarios

As a result, Sevelj will be available to face Aberdeen on Tuesday evening.

Outlining why United won the case, Goodwin added: “I know that it wasn’t a deliberate handball. They can’t decide whether it actually was a clear goal scoring opportunity either.

Dundee United boss Goodwin on the touchline at Easter Road
United boss Goodwin on the touchline at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

“There’s a possibility that (Rocky) Bushiri might have been in an offside position, and (Zac) Sapsford clears the ball off the line.

“I think there were a few different scenarios within that one moment.”

Frustration

Indeed, the Scottish FA’s Key Match Incident panel ruled on Friday that even awarding a penalty was an error. 

While grateful to have Sevelj back in contention, Goodwin was left to rue a final 13 minutes played with 10 men at Easter Road.

Having made several attacking alterations, the Tannadice gaffer was forced into a rethink as Hibs sought to press home their own numerical advantage at 3-3.

Jamie McGrath slots home from the spot after the contentious decision
McGrath slots home from the spot after the contentious decision. Image: SNS

“We put (Nikolaj) Moller on alongside Sapsford, and we wanted to stay on the front foot,” he continued. “We put three guys into the middle of the pitch; (Craig) Sibbald, Vicko and (Panutche) Camara.

“But the red card led to us having to go with a man less for a significant period of time, which put a lot of stress on the back line.

“There’s nothing we can do about it now, but we would have had a far better chance of winning the game if we had 11 v 11.”

