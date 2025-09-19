Inside Dundee United’s Vicko Sevelj red card appeal success as 4 key factors revealed

Jim Goodwin believes “common sense prevailed” after the red card shown to Dundee United ace Vicko Sevelj against Hibs was rescinded.

Sevelj was given his marching orders after being deemed guilty of a handball in the box, blocking a Kieron Bowie bicycle kick.

Although referee Dan McFarlane missed the infraction in real time, he was urged to attend the monitor by VAR John Beaton. Sevelj was dismissed and Jamie McGrath slotted home the spot-kick.

However, United challenged the red card and were victorious following a fast-track hearing on Tuesday.

“I’m glad that common sense prevailed,” said Goodwin. “The club put a good case forward. When the panel reviewed it, they were in agreement that the letter of the law hadn’t been carried out.

“We’re grateful that the decision has gone in our favour.

“We’re not pointing fingers at anyone. We understand the challenges that officials have on a match day. We just hope, going forward, that we can all learn and improve.”

Scenarios

As a result, Sevelj will be available to face Aberdeen on Tuesday evening.

Outlining why United won the case, Goodwin added: “I know that it wasn’t a deliberate handball. They can’t decide whether it actually was a clear goal scoring opportunity either.

“There’s a possibility that (Rocky) Bushiri might have been in an offside position, and (Zac) Sapsford clears the ball off the line.

“I think there were a few different scenarios within that one moment.”

Frustration

Indeed, the Scottish FA’s Key Match Incident panel ruled on Friday that even awarding a penalty was an error.

While grateful to have Sevelj back in contention, Goodwin was left to rue a final 13 minutes played with 10 men at Easter Road.

Having made several attacking alterations, the Tannadice gaffer was forced into a rethink as Hibs sought to press home their own numerical advantage at 3-3.

“We put (Nikolaj) Moller on alongside Sapsford, and we wanted to stay on the front foot,” he continued. “We put three guys into the middle of the pitch; (Craig) Sibbald, Vicko and (Panutche) Camara.

“But the red card led to us having to go with a man less for a significant period of time, which put a lot of stress on the back line.

“There’s nothing we can do about it now, but we would have had a far better chance of winning the game if we had 11 v 11.”