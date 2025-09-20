Key Dundee United man set for Aberdeen return while Jim Goodwin offers Trapanovski injury update

Ryan Strain is set to return to the Dundee United squad for Tuesday evening’s mouth-watering showdown against Aberdeen.

The Australia international has been absent since the Tangerines’ 1-0 win over UNA Strassen at Tannadice at the tail-end of July after suffering a knee injury.

However, he has resumed training with the Tangerines and, while a starting berth is likely beyond him at this point, the ex-St Mirren ace is expected to be on the Terrors’ team sheet.

Goodwin added: “Ryan has joined back in with the group this week, which is a positive.

“In terms of match fitness and sharpness, he’ll be miles off it.

“But we had some really good sessions with him, and he’s done some individual work with the fitness guys.

“He’s improving day-to-day, so he’ll no doubt be part of the squad and on the bench on Tuesday.

“We’ll see if we can get him some minutes throughout the course of the game.”

Trapanovski latest

Meanwhile, Kristijan Trapanovski is also on the comeback trail from the hamstring injury he siffered in the second leg of that UNA Strassen tie.

“(Kristijan) Trapanovski is getting closer,” continued Goodwin. “He is going into the final stages of the rehab.

“Hopefully, with no hiccups along the way, we would like to get him back integrated into the team in the latter stages of next week or the beginning of the following week.”

Ross Graham and Max Watters will step up their recoveries from hamstring issues moving into October, with United’s squad depth beginning to look very heartening for Goodwin.

It is a far cry from the early-season injury crisis that plagued the Terrors.

Options

“We’re looking forward to that (having options) because there’s been huge demands put on the players who have been available to us,” he continued. “They’ve all played a lot of games, even at this early stage of the season.

“Don’t get me wrong, if you spoke to the players, they would be delighted with that! They want to be playing week after week. But from a manager’s point of view, you want to have options off the bench.

“You want to be able to add freshness and energy.

“We already saw that last weekend against Hibs – bringing on the likes of (Nikolaj) Moller who can certainly make an impact.”