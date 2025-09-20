Key Dundee United man set for Aberdeen return while Jim Goodwin offers Trapanovski injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key Dundee United man set for Aberdeen return while Jim Goodwin offers Trapanovski injury update

The Tangerines' squad depth is beginning to look far more healthy.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, pictured, has increasing options
Goodwin, pictured, has increasing options. Image: SNS

Ryan Strain is set to return to the Dundee United squad for Tuesday evening’s mouth-watering showdown against Aberdeen.

The Australia international has been absent since the Tangerines’ 1-0 win over UNA Strassen at Tannadice at the tail-end of July after suffering a knee injury.

However, he has resumed training with the Tangerines and, while a starting berth is likely beyond him at this point, the ex-St Mirren ace is expected to be on the Terrors’ team sheet.

Ryan Strain in full flow earlier this term
Ryan Strain in full flow earlier this term. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “Ryan has joined back in with the group this week, which is a positive.

“In terms of match fitness and sharpness, he’ll be miles off it.

“But we had some really good sessions with him, and he’s done some individual work with the fitness guys.

“He’s improving day-to-day, so he’ll no doubt be part of the squad and on the bench on Tuesday.

“We’ll see if we can get him some minutes throughout the course of the game.”

Trapanovski latest

Meanwhile, Kristijan Trapanovski is also on the comeback trail from the hamstring injury he siffered in the second leg of that UNA Strassen tie.

“(Kristijan) Trapanovski is getting closer,” continued Goodwin. “He is going into the final stages of the rehab.

“Hopefully, with no hiccups along the way, we would like to get him back integrated into the team in the latter stages of next week or the beginning of the following week.”

Trapanovski enjoyed a bright start to the season prior to injury
Trapanovski enjoyed a bright start to the season prior to injury. Image: SNS

Ross Graham and Max Watters will step up their recoveries from hamstring issues moving into October, with United’s squad depth beginning to look very heartening for Goodwin.

It is a far cry from the early-season injury crisis that plagued the Terrors. 

Options

“We’re looking forward to that (having options) because there’s been huge demands put on the players who have been available to us,” he continued. “They’ve all played a lot of games, even at this early stage of the season.

“Don’t get me wrong, if you spoke to the players, they would be delighted with that! They want to be playing week after week. But from a manager’s point of view, you want to have options off the bench.

“You want to be able to add freshness and energy.

“We already saw that last weekend against Hibs – bringing on the likes of (Nikolaj) Moller who can certainly make an impact.”

