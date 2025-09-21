Isaac Pappoe surgery plan revealed – can Dundee United loan star salvage season?

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that luckless Dundee United loan star Isaac Pappoe is set to undergo knee surgery.

Pappoe, on a season-long loan from Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, suffered serious ligament damage during United’s Conference League qualifier against Rapid Vienna in August.

However, the Ghanaian was advised not to go under the knife straight away, allowing the injury to “settle” and the swelling to subside.

With the area now stable, Goodwin expects Pappoe to be booked in for an operation imminently – before embarking upon the long road back to full fitness.

“Pappoe has got surgery to go through with his knee,” confirmed Goodwin.

“Because of the damage that was done within the knee, the surgeon recommended letting it settle down before doing anything.

“There was a lot of swelling around the area and things like that. So, we are now probably looking at him going into surgery in the next couple of weeks.”

Will Pappoe play again this season?

There is no timeframe for Pappoe’s return to action – and there won’t be until the operation is completed – and he faces a race against time to play any part in the remainder of the campaign for the Tangerines.

Nevertheless, it is not out of the question.

“I hope he can play a part, I really do,” continued Goodwin. “More for the boy than anything else.

“As a manager, you want your best players available to you – but for Isaac, he made a huge commitment coming over from Ferencvaros on loan. He had such a positive impact in the early part of pre-season.

“Everybody could see the qualities that he was going to bring to this team.

“It’s an area of the pitch where we need depth because of the way we want to play. It’s going to be really demanding on the players playing in that area. To have to go without Isaac now, unfortunately, is a blow to the squad.

“More importantly for him, he will set his sights on trying to make some appearances between now and the end of the season.

“But in terms of timeframe, it’s far too early for us to say.”