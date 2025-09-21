Isaac Pappoe surgery plan revealed – can Dundee United loan star salvage season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isaac Pappoe surgery plan revealed – can Dundee United loan star salvage season?

Jim Goodwin has offered an update on Pappoe's road to recovery.

By Alan Temple
More injury woe for Dundee United as Isaac Pappoe is stretchered off with what looks like a serious injury.
Isaac Pappoe is stretchered off with a serious injury. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that luckless Dundee United loan star Isaac Pappoe is set to undergo knee surgery.

Pappoe, on a season-long loan from Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, suffered serious ligament damage during United’s Conference League qualifier against Rapid Vienna in August.

However, the Ghanaian was advised not to go under the knife straight away, allowing the injury to “settle” and the swelling to subside.

With the area now stable, Goodwin expects Pappoe to be booked in for an operation imminently – before embarking upon the long road back to full fitness.

Jim Goodwin will face his old club if United can get past Kilmarnock.
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“Pappoe has got surgery to go through with his knee,” confirmed Goodwin.

“Because of the damage that was done within the knee, the surgeon recommended letting it settle down before doing anything.

“There was a lot of swelling around the area and things like that. So, we are now probably looking at him going into surgery in the next couple of weeks.”

Will Pappoe play again this season?

There is no timeframe for Pappoe’s return to action – and there won’t be until the operation is completed – and he faces a race against time to play any part in the remainder of the campaign for the Tangerines.

Nevertheless, it is not out of the question.

Isaac Pappoe was very impressive once more against Oldham Athletic
Pappoe started his career in fine fashion. Image: Richard Wiseman.

“I hope he can play a part, I really do,” continued Goodwin. “More for the boy than anything else.

“As a manager, you want your best players available to you – but for Isaac, he made a huge commitment coming over from Ferencvaros on loan. He had such a positive impact in the early part of pre-season.

“Everybody could see the qualities that he was going to bring to this team.

“It’s an area of the pitch where we need depth because of the way we want to play. It’s going to be really demanding on the players playing in that area. To have to go without Isaac now, unfortunately, is a blow to the squad.

“More importantly for him, he will set his sights on trying to make some appearances between now and the end of the season.

But in terms of timeframe, it’s far too early for us to say.”

