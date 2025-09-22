Jim Goodwin makes Aberdeen prediction following ‘incredible’ summer spending spree

Jim Goodwin has predicted that Aberdeen will eventually “click” following a substantial summer spending spree.

But the Dundee United boss is determined to ensure that recovery doesn’t begin at Tannadice.

The Dons splashed the cash during the recent transfer window, snapping up 13 new signings and paying fees for the likes of Kevin Nisbet, Nicolas Milanovic, Kenan Bilalovic, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kjartan Már Kjartansson.

While not a permanent transfer, the loan arrival of Sweden international Jesper Karlsson from Bologna was a significant coup and ex-United favourite Stuart Armstrong was secured on a free transfer.

Yet, Jimmy Thelin’s side have endured a dire start to the season; without a win in the Premiership, yet to score a league goal and rock bottom of the division.

While Thelin led the Dons to Scottish Cup glory in May, they have won just five of their last 31 top-flight games and were dumped out of the Premier Sports Cup by Motherwell on Saturday,

But Goodwin will not be lulled into a false sense of security ahead of Tuesday’s showdown between the sides.

“I think the investment that’s been made in Aberdeen, again, has been incredible,” he said.

“You look at some of the experienced players that they’ve signed, especially going into the last few days of the transfer window.

“We respect them and know the threat that they carry. We know the quality that they have in the forward areas and midfield. On paper, the team looks really, really impressive.

“I do think at one stage or another it is going to click into place.

“But we’ve got to just make sure, from a Dundee United perspective, that that isn’t on Tuesday night.”

Goodwin: ‘We need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot’

Goodwin added: “There’s nobody with an Aberdeen connection who will like looking at the league table and seeing the position that they’re in.

“We’ve just got to take care of ourselves and make sure that we maintain the high standards that we’ve shown up to now; the consistency in our performances – and just stop shooting ourselves in the foot with some of our mistakes.”

Indeed, Aberdeen’s last Premiership goal came at Tannadice, with Jeppe Okkels opening the scoring on the final day of the 2024/25 league season.

The Terrors roared back to win 2-1 courtesy of goals from Declan Gallagher and a Sam Dalby penalty, securing fourth place and European qualification.

And the resumption of this fierce rivalry will mark the start of three home games in 11 days for United, who subsequently host Kilmarnock and Livingston.