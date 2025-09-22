Jim Goodwin makes Aberdeen prediction following ‘incredible’ summer spending spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin makes Aberdeen prediction following ‘incredible’ summer spending spree

The Dundee United boss reckons the Dons' fortunes will ultimately improve .

Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons boss Jimmy Thelin
Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has predicted that Aberdeen will eventually “click” following a substantial summer spending spree.

But the Dundee United boss is determined to ensure that recovery doesn’t begin at Tannadice.

The Dons splashed the cash during the recent transfer window, snapping up 13 new signings and paying fees for the likes of Kevin Nisbet, Nicolas Milanovic, Kenan Bilalovic, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kjartan Már Kjartansson.

While not a permanent transfer, the loan arrival of Sweden international Jesper Karlsson from Bologna was a significant coup and ex-United favourite Stuart Armstrong was secured on a free transfer.

Yet, Jimmy Thelin’s side have endured a dire start to the season; without a win in the Premiership, yet to score a league goal and rock bottom of the division.

While Thelin led the Dons to Scottish Cup glory in May, they have won just five of their last 31 top-flight games and were dumped out of the Premier Sports Cup by Motherwell on Saturday,

But Goodwin will not be lulled into a false sense of security ahead of Tuesday’s showdown between the sides.

Motherwell players celebrate their 1-0 win at Pittodrie on Saturday
Motherwell players celebrate their 1-0 win at Pittodrie on Saturday. Image: SNS

“I think the investment that’s been made in Aberdeen, again, has been incredible,” he said.

“You look at some of the experienced players that they’ve signed, especially going into the last few days of the transfer window.

“We respect them and know the threat that they carry. We know the quality that they have in the forward areas and midfield. On paper, the team looks really, really impressive.

“I do think at one stage or another it is going to click into place.

“But we’ve got to just make sure, from a Dundee United perspective, that that isn’t on Tuesday night.”

Goodwin: ‘We need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot’

Goodwin added: “There’s nobody with an Aberdeen connection who will like looking at the league table and seeing the position that they’re in.

“We’ve just got to take care of ourselves and make sure that we maintain the high standards that we’ve shown up to now; the consistency in our performances – and just stop shooting ourselves in the foot with some of our mistakes.”

Jeppe Okkels slots home to give the Dons a deserved lead.
Aberdeen’s last Premiership goal – last season, at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Indeed, Aberdeen’s last Premiership goal came at Tannadice, with Jeppe Okkels opening the scoring on the final day of the 2024/25 league season.

The Terrors roared back to win 2-1 courtesy of goals from Declan Gallagher and a Sam Dalby penalty, securing fourth place and European qualification.

And the resumption of this fierce rivalry will mark the start of three home games in 11 days for United, who subsequently host Kilmarnock and Livingston.

