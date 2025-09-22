How Ivan Dolcek could match Celtic invincible after stunning Dundee United start

Dundee United host Aberdeen on Tuesday evening in what promises to be another hotly contested showdown between the sides at a packed Tannadice.
United emerged victorious in the last meeting between the sides in May, with goals from Declan Gallagher and Sam Dalby securing a 2-1 triumph for the Terrors and sealing European qualification.
While the Dons went on to claim Scottish Cup glory a week later, that encounter against United remarkably remains the last time they scored a Premiership goal.
Jimmy Thelin’s men go into tomorrow’s night’s fixture rock bottom of the division, without a league win and reeling from their Premier Sports Cup exit to Motherwell on Saturday.
The Tangerines, meanwhile, will seek to build upon some of their scintillating football from a thrilling 3-3 draw against Hibs nine days ago – while cutting out the daft defensive errors.
Courier Sport sets the scene with five key stats, including one eye-catching fact that underlines the spectacular start being enjoyed by reigning player of the month Ivan Dolcek.
Dundee United vs Aberdeen: 5 Opta stats
- After their 2-1 on the final day of last season, Dundee United could win back-to-back league meetings with Aberdeen for the first time since November 2008 under Craig Levein.
- Aberdeen have lost five of their last six league visits to Dundee United, including their last two in a row since a 3-1 victory in March 2023.
- Dundee United have scored 2+ goals in each of their last five Scottish Premiership games, last doing so more times in a row in the top-flight in March 2012 (6) – a run which was ended by a 1-3 defeat against Aberdeen.
- With just one point from four games, this is Aberdeen’s poorest start to a league season since 2011-12 (also 1 point from first 4), while they last had one or fewer points from their opening five games in 1999-00 (0).
- Ivan Dolcek has scored (4) or assisted (1) a goal in each of his four Scottish Premiership appearances for Dundee United. The last player to be directly involved in at least one goal in each of his first five appearances in the competition was Scott Sinclair for Celtic in September 2016.
