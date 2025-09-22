How Ivan Dolcek could match Celtic invincible after stunning Dundee United start

Dundee United host Aberdeen on Tuesday evening in what promises to be another hotly contested showdown between the sides at a packed Tannadice.

United emerged victorious in the last meeting between the sides in May, with goals from Declan Gallagher and Sam Dalby securing a 2-1 triumph for the Terrors and sealing European qualification.

While the Dons went on to claim Scottish Cup glory a week later, that encounter against United remarkably remains the last time they scored a Premiership goal.

Jimmy Thelin’s men go into tomorrow’s night’s fixture rock bottom of the division, without a league win and reeling from their Premier Sports Cup exit to Motherwell on Saturday.

The Tangerines, meanwhile, will seek to build upon some of their scintillating football from a thrilling 3-3 draw against Hibs nine days ago – while cutting out the daft defensive errors.

Courier Sport sets the scene with five key stats, including one eye-catching fact that underlines the spectacular start being enjoyed by reigning player of the month Ivan Dolcek.

Dundee United vs Aberdeen: 5 Opta stats