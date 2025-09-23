Krisztian Keresztes quizzed on Dundee United future as Aberdeen test looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Krisztian Keresztes quizzed on Dundee United future as Aberdeen test looms

The Tangerines have the option to make Keresztes' loan deal permanent.

Keresztes looks ahead to facing Aberdeen
Keresztes looks ahead to facing Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Krisztian Keresztes has become the latest Dundee United loan star to confirm he is keen on a longer stay at Tannadice.

The towering Hungarian has enjoyed a bright start to his United career after arriving from Nyiregyhaza Spartacus in his homeland, cementing his place on the left side of the Tangerines’ back-three.

Like Ivan Dolcek and Dario Naamo, United included an option to buy in the agreement (they have already activated that for Naamo, tying the young Finn to a three-year contract) and Keresztes is staking a strong claim for a permanent stay.

And, while there are plenty of details to be ironed out in the fullness of time, the player is adamant he sees his future with the Terrors.

Keresztes in action against Hibs
Keresztes in action against Hibs. Image: SNS

“Yes, I would like to stay,” said Keresztes. “I don’t know too much about any of that (contract talks) as it’s not my job. I think my manager will speak about this.

“For me, I try to always focus on the pitch and try to be my best.”

The comments come just 11 days after current Premiership player of the month Dolcek stated, “yes, we are working on it…I would like to stay here.”

Talks continue with a view to sealing an agreement on that front.

Keresztes added: “I think I have the ability, the speed and the strength. I also have the endurance to play in this league. For me, it was easy to adapt. I knew what to expect – yes, it would be physical but technically also not bad.”

An Aberdeen response?

However, a more immediate concern for Keresztes is Tuesday evening’s Premiership showdown against out-of-sorts Aberdeen.

Jimmy Thelin’s side have endured a dire start to the season; without a win in the Premiership, yet to score a league goal and rock bottom of the division.

They exited the Premier Sports Cup against Motherwell on Saturday without registering a shot on target, albeit they did hit the woodwork twice.

Match no.400 as a manager could barely have been more fitting, with United sweeping Dundee aside 2-0 on their own patch; Goodwin celebrates with Krisztian Keresztes
Goodwin celebrates with Krisztian Keresztes after United’s win against Dundee. Image: SNS

“When you are in this (Aberdeen’s) form, you have two choices; you give everything to win the next game or you feel sorry for yourself – and they will not feel sorry for themselves,” smiled Keresztes.

“They will come here and try to turn this around.”

He added: “I have been told the game will be like the Dundee derby, so we are prepared for it. It is a big advantage for us that we are playing at home.

“It has been a while since we played at Tannadice, but we now have three home games which we are looking forward to.”

Learning curve

Notwithstanding the Dons’ current woes in the final third, Keresztes is acutely aware that the Terrors must tighten up at the back after shipping three preventable goals against Hibs in their last game.

“We were leading 3-1 against Hibs but we were a little bit inexperienced,” he reflected. “We are a young team with an average age of around 25.

“So, we need to experience these types of things to learn. When you are leading with two goals, you need to win the game. But we are getting more confident, and I think those things will come with time.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United fans at Tannadice.
LEE WILKIE: Key factor could swing crunch Aberdeen clash in Dundee United's favour
Man in form: Ivan Dolcek
How Ivan Dolcek could match Celtic invincible after stunning Dundee United start
Jim Goodwin, right, and Dons boss Jimmy Thelin
Jim Goodwin makes Aberdeen prediction following 'incredible' summer spending spree
2
Dundee United fans with scarves and flags before leaving for the 1981 Scottish Cup
Photos of Tannadice will take Dundee United fans back to 1980s glory days
More injury woe for Dundee United as Isaac Pappoe is stretchered off with what looks like a serious injury.
Isaac Pappoe surgery plan revealed – can Dundee United loan star salvage season?
Jim Goodwin, pictured, has increasing options
Key Dundee United man set for Aberdeen return while Jim Goodwin offers Trapanovski injury…
The stramash on the line for Dundee United
Inside Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj red card appeal success as 4 key factors revealed
5
VAR was centre-stage once against at Easter Road.
SFA panel deliver Dundee United VAR verdict after Hibs penalty controversy
James Keatings
Ex-Dundee United star jailed for money laundering
Kai Fotheringham with his hands in a praying position.
St Johnstone new boy Kai Fotheringham reveals Dundee United transfer fee wish
3

Conversation