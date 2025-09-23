Krisztian Keresztes quizzed on Dundee United future as Aberdeen test looms

Krisztian Keresztes has become the latest Dundee United loan star to confirm he is keen on a longer stay at Tannadice.

The towering Hungarian has enjoyed a bright start to his United career after arriving from Nyiregyhaza Spartacus in his homeland, cementing his place on the left side of the Tangerines’ back-three.

Like Ivan Dolcek and Dario Naamo, United included an option to buy in the agreement (they have already activated that for Naamo, tying the young Finn to a three-year contract) and Keresztes is staking a strong claim for a permanent stay.

And, while there are plenty of details to be ironed out in the fullness of time, the player is adamant he sees his future with the Terrors.

“Yes, I would like to stay,” said Keresztes. “I don’t know too much about any of that (contract talks) as it’s not my job. I think my manager will speak about this.

“For me, I try to always focus on the pitch and try to be my best.”

The comments come just 11 days after current Premiership player of the month Dolcek stated, “yes, we are working on it…I would like to stay here.”

Talks continue with a view to sealing an agreement on that front.

Keresztes added: “I think I have the ability, the speed and the strength. I also have the endurance to play in this league. For me, it was easy to adapt. I knew what to expect – yes, it would be physical but technically also not bad.”

An Aberdeen response?

However, a more immediate concern for Keresztes is Tuesday evening’s Premiership showdown against out-of-sorts Aberdeen.

Jimmy Thelin’s side have endured a dire start to the season; without a win in the Premiership, yet to score a league goal and rock bottom of the division.

They exited the Premier Sports Cup against Motherwell on Saturday without registering a shot on target, albeit they did hit the woodwork twice.

“When you are in this (Aberdeen’s) form, you have two choices; you give everything to win the next game or you feel sorry for yourself – and they will not feel sorry for themselves,” smiled Keresztes.

“They will come here and try to turn this around.”

He added: “I have been told the game will be like the Dundee derby, so we are prepared for it. It is a big advantage for us that we are playing at home.

“It has been a while since we played at Tannadice, but we now have three home games which we are looking forward to.”

Learning curve

Notwithstanding the Dons’ current woes in the final third, Keresztes is acutely aware that the Terrors must tighten up at the back after shipping three preventable goals against Hibs in their last game.

“We were leading 3-1 against Hibs but we were a little bit inexperienced,” he reflected. “We are a young team with an average age of around 25.

“So, we need to experience these types of things to learn. When you are leading with two goals, you need to win the game. But we are getting more confident, and I think those things will come with time.”