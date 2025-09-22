LEE WILKIE: Key factor could swing crunch Aberdeen clash in Dundee United’s favour

Aberdeen at home tomorrow night is a dangerous game for Dundee United.

The Dons have not started at all like anyone expected – but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the quality to beat United.

Jimmy Thelin has been backed, they’ve spent a lot of money. They are struggling a bit but that doesn’t mean they are a bad team.

Eventually they will come out of this phase – I just hope it’s not against Dundee United.

The Tangerines just need to ignore all the talk about Aberdeen and go about their business as they have been – but maybe a bit better defensively!

That’s the crucial bit. They made individual mistakes against Hibs and that’s why they didn’t win that game.

Because going forward they caused loads of problems.

Crowd is key factor

If they can shut the back door then United’s forward line will give anyone in this league a tough time.

The home crowd will be a key factor tomorrow as well. This game always has a great atmosphere. It’s up to United to use that to their advantage.

And winning this game could have big implications for where the teams finish at the end of the season.

There’s a four-point gap between the two clubs – stretch that to seven and it’s a long way back for the Dons if they want to finish ahead of their east coast rivals.

Massive game coming up. I can’t wait.