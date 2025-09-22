LEE WILKIE: Key factor could swing crunch Aberdeen clash in Dundee United’s favour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Key factor could swing crunch Aberdeen clash in Dundee United’s favour

The Tangerines welcome the Dons to Tannadice on Tuesday.

Dundee United fans at Tannadice.
Dundee United fans at Tannadice. Image: Steve Welsh/PA
By Lee Wilkie

Aberdeen at home tomorrow night is a dangerous game for Dundee United.

The Dons have not started at all like anyone expected – but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the quality to beat United.

Jimmy Thelin has been backed, they’ve spent a lot of money. They are struggling a bit but that doesn’t mean they are a bad team.

Eventually they will come out of this phase – I just hope it’s not against Dundee United.

Jumping for joy: Dalby fired United to 4th.
Dundee United won the last meeting with Aberdeen at Tannadice. Image: SNS

The Tangerines just need to ignore all the talk about Aberdeen and go about their business as they have been – but maybe a bit better defensively!

That’s the crucial bit. They made individual mistakes against Hibs and that’s why they didn’t win that game.

Because going forward they caused loads of problems.

Crowd is key factor

If they can shut the back door then United’s forward line will give anyone in this league a tough time.

Dundee United players celebrate.
United players celebrate at Hibs. Image: SNS

The home crowd will be a key factor tomorrow as well. This game always has a great atmosphere. It’s up to United to use that to their advantage.

And winning this game could have big implications for where the teams finish at the end of the season.

There’s a four-point gap between the two clubs – stretch that to seven and it’s a long way back for the Dons if they want to finish ahead of their east coast rivals.

Massive game coming up. I can’t wait.

