How Ivan Dolcek’s stock continued to rise as Dundee United sweep aside abject Aberdeen

Goals from Dolcek and Bert Esselink secured a comfortable 2-0 victory for the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Ivan Dolcek wheels away in celebration
Ivan Dolcek wheels away in celebration. Image: Richard Wiseman

Ivan Dolcek continued his blistering start to life at Tannadice as Dundee United brushed aside Aberdeen to leave the dismal Dons rock bottom of the Premiership.

Dolcek took his tally for the Tangerines to five goals in five league games with a clinical drive, before a gleefully unmarked Bert Esselink headed home from close range after the break.

The men from Pittodrie huffed and puffed, most notably with ex-United favourite Stuart Armstrong striking the bar, but remain goalless in the top flight as the pressure mounts on boss Jimmy Thelin.

Conversely, the Terrors moved into third place and could have claimed a more handsome triumph after creating opportunities for Esselink, Dolcek, Zac Sapsford and Vicko Sevelj.

On the front foot

Will Ferry was a matter of inches away from grabbing the opener when Sapsford produced a super spin and delivery across the face of goal – however, the Terrors wingback couldn’t stretch sufficiently to tap home.

While the visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of early possession, United looked more threatening with their foray forwards, with Luca Stephenson a constant menace, regularly escaping the attention of Jesper Karlsson.

Sapsford, going head-to-head with his former Western Sydney Wanderers teammate Milanovic, forced Dimitar Mitov into a fine sprawling save following a shot from the edge of the box.

Former United man Stuart Armstrong jostles for possession with Panutche Camara.
Former United man Stuart Armstrong jostles for possession with Panutche Camara. Image: SNS

From the resulting Dolcek corner, Esselink headed wide of the post.

United goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko was finally given cause to dirty his gloves for the first time when he parried a rasping drive from Jesper Karlsson from distance.

Another wonderful chance for the Terrors seemingly came and went when a magnificent counter-attack – started by the quick throw of Kucherenko – saw Sapsford send Dolcek clear through on goal. But again, Mitov was up to the challenge.

However, after some confusion regarding why Sapsford was subsequently shown a yellow card, it turned out referee Steven McLean had brought the play back for a perceived foul by Sapsford.

Dolcek continues magic run

United grabbed a merited advantage on the cusp of half-time.

Kristian Keresztes was given all the space in the world to flick a Ferry delivery into the box to be contested by Mats Knoester and Sevelj, with the ball dropping kindly for Dolcek. His low finish was unerring.

Ivan Dolcek slams beyond Mitov.
Dolcek slams beyond Mitov. Image: SNS

Dolcek becomes the first player since Scott Sinclair of Celtic in September 2016 to either score (five) or assist (one) in each of his first five Premiership fixtures. The Goodwins – Jim and head of recruitment, Ross – have unearthed a diamond.

Thelin disappeared down the tunnel to a chorus of “Sacked in the Morning” from the home fans.

Piling on the misery

The Dons were inches away from breaking their league duck minutes after the restart when Dante Polvara redirected a Milanovic shot a whisker wide of Kucherenko’s left-hand post.

Mitov, about the only visiting player to deserve overall pass marks, made another wonderful save to thwart Dolcek after Stephenson skinned Karlsson once again before whipping a dangerous ball into the box.

Bert Esselink celebrates his first competitive goal for the club
Esselink celebrates his first competitive goal for the club. Image: SNS

Sevelj, evidently fancying his chances of a goal under the lights, then unleashed another thunderbolt from 30 yards which curled agonisingly adrift of Mitov’s top-right corner. Inches.

Armstrong came even closer, rattling the bar from the edge of the box – the third time the Dons have hit the woodwork in two games. Kucherenko followed that up with a smart save with his legs.

United see the game out

Nevertheless, every errant decision; every ponderous transition or misplaced pass – all were met with a cacophony of jeers from the travelling fans.

Given the money spent on attacking talent, to have gone five Premiership matches without scoring a goal is diabolical. 

None of which concerns those of a tangerine persuasion. For United, this was the complete performance; tight at the back, tireless in its intensity and creative in the final third. This looks like a proper team.

And with another two home games to come next against Kilmarnock and Livingston, there is ample cause for optimism.

